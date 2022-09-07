Read full article on original website
NME
Here’s how to watch the Ubisoft Forward stream
An Ubisoft Forward live stream event is taking place tonight (September 10) and is set to confirm the future of the Assassin’s Creed franchise following the announcement of Assassin’s Creed Mirage. After an unofficial image spread around the internet like wildfire on September 1 that seemed to contain...
NME
Bithell Games working on ‘Tron’ visual novel with Disney
A new “visual novel adventure” set in the Tron universe is currently being developed by indie studio Bithell Games in partnership with Disney. Tron: Identity was announced yesterday (September 9) during the Disney & Marvel Game Showcase via a short teaser, which can be seen below:. According to...
NME
Here’s how to watch the D23 Disney & Marvel Game Showcase
Disney’s D23 expo kicks off today (Friday September 9) with fans expecting a wave of Disney, Marvel and Star Wars announcements across the weekend. Tonight will also see a dedicated Disney and Marvel Game Showcase which will include reveals from Disney & Pixar Games, Marvel Games, Lucasfilm Games and 20th Century Games.
NME
‘Disney Dreamlight Valley’ announces new Toy Story realm
Disney Dreamlight Valley has shown a trailer for a new Toy Story realm coming to the game later this year at the first ever Disney and Marvel Games Showcase. Disney Dreamlight Valley was released earlier this week (September 6) by developer and publisher Dreamloft and immediately smashed the Steam charts, soaring to number one after less than 24 hours. Reviews on Steam suggest that players are particular fans of the game’s comprehensive avatar editor and other customisation options.
NME
BTS’ ‘Permission to Dance on Stage: LA’ Concert can now be streamed on Disney+
To celebrate Disney+ Day, the streaming service has announced that BTS’ Permission to Dance on Stage: LA is now available to stream exclusively on the platform. Permission to Dance on Stage: LA is a concert film recorded during the septet’s four-day residency at the SoFi Stadium on November 27 and 28, and December 1 and 2, 2021—a show that went on to become the biggest single venue concert engagement by any act in almost a decade, after selling 214,000 tickets and grossing US$33.3million (£25million).
NME
‘Steelrising’ review: les fleurs du meh
Steelrising is Spiders’ latest action RPG, taking the tried-and-tested soulslike formula and bringing it to life with the trappings of the French Revolution and killer steampunk robots. You could argue that it gets the most important thing right. Combat – that is, the act of hitting an enemy with a thing and then getting out of the way of its counterattack – feels and looks great here. It’s just everything surrounding it that’s the issue.
NME
Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ MMO was canned due to Tencent complications
Amazon Game Studios, Amazon’s game development arm, was set to release a free-to-play Lord of the Rings MMO this year. However, the project was canceled in April last year, with reports at the time claiming that this was caused by a dispute with Tencent. Amazon Games president Christoph Hartmann...
NME
The Big Pink share ‘Safe and Sound’ and detail London album launch
The Big Pink have shared a new track called ‘Safe and Sound’ and announced an album launch party in London – get full details below. The Robbie Furze-led project announced their return last month with details of new album ‘The Love That’s Ours’, their first record in a decade and follow-up to 2012’s ‘Future This’.
NME
‘Assassin’s Creed’ is heading to Feudal Japan with a “shinobi fantasy” open-world game
The next open-world Assassin’s Creed game will be set in Feudal Japan, with a brief teaser confirming the long-demanded setting. The announcement was made during Ubisoft Forward today (September 10), though details were kept brief. The game, working name Codename Red, was teased with a clip of a blazing red sun shining across a town in Japan, with an assassin perched on a rooftop as a smoke bomb triggers.
NME
‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ is getting a final expansion with ‘The Last Chapter’
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is getting one last expansion, with The Last Chapter set to conclude Eivor’s story when it launches “in a few months time.”. The Last Chapter follows Eivor as she grapples with Odin’s memories, continuing on from a twist in the game’s main story. In a teaser for the expansion, Eivor decides that it’s “time to say goodbye” to her companions and set out for “distant shores and new adventures.”
NME
Blizzard addresses ‘Diablo Immortal’ purchasing bug
Blizzard has confirmed that a bug in Diablo Immortal which caused issues with players’ purchases has now had a hotfix deployed. Purchases of Eternal Orbs in Diablo Immortal were reported by players as being undelivered in-game, with error messages stating that the item is already owned preventing players from receiving their items, despite the fact that the transaction had debited real-world money from players’ accounts.
NME
‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’ trailer reveals “driven and linear” return to roots
Ubisoft has revealed the first trailer for Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which follow a familiar face through a “tightly crafted, narrative-driven” game set in Baghdad. Assassin’s Creed Mirage will put players in the shoes of Basim Ibn Ishaq, a major character in 2020’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. However, Mirage will be set roughly 20 years prior to the events of Valhalla, and follows Basim through his journey to becoming an assassin in 861 AD Baghdad.
NME
Long-time ‘Battlefield’ creative director Lars Gustavsson leaves Dice
Battlefield creative director Lars Gustavsson is leaving EA Dice to seek a “new adventure,” parting ways with the studio he’s been with for over 20 years. In a blog post published yesterday (September 8), EA confirmed Gustavsson’s departure. “Creative director Lars Gustavsson, who has been with...
NME
‘Squid Game’s Lee Jung-Jae joins cast of upcoming Star Wars series
Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae is set to star in Disney+’s upcoming Star Wars series. According to Deadline, Lee is set to star as the male lead in Disney+’s The Acolyte. The series, which promises to depict the dark side of the Force’s rise to power during the final days of the film franchise’s High Republic era, marks the South Korean actor’s first leading role in a television series since starring in Squid Game.
NME
‘Elden Ring’ soundtrack is now available on streaming services
Six months after Elden Ring was released, Bandai Namco has made the full soundtrack available on streaming services. Clocking in at over three hours, the 67-track album features music composed by a variety of From Software veterans, with the likes of Tsukasa Saitoh, Shoi Miyazawa, Yuka Kitamura, Yoshimi Kudo, and Tai Tomisawa all contributing.
NME
Listen to Run The Jewels’ opening theme song for ‘Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm’
Run The Jewels have shared the opening theme song they contributed to the forthcoming Aqua Teen Hunger Force film, Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm. The new track – produced, as with the majority of the duo’s work, by member El-P – also soundtracks the new trailer for the upcoming film. The feature-length animated comedy, based on the long-running Adult Swim series, is set to arrive on November 8.
NME
Pendulum announce second London show for March 2023
Pendulum have announced details of a second London show that they’ll play in March 2023 after their first gig sold out. The Australian drum & bass band initially announced a one-off show at O2 Academy Brixton on March 5, 2023, which has since sold out following an “overwhelming demand” for tickets.
NME
‘Battlefield’ is getting a new “narrative campaign” from ‘Halo’ co-creator
Battlefield will be getting a new “narrative campaign” from the studio of Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto, Electronic Arts (EA) has announced. Lehto joined EA in October 2021 and now helms the studio Ridgeline Games at the company. At the time, it was said that Ridgeline would be “focused on developing first-person shooter” games.
NME
Black Panther and Captain America team-up being developed by Amy Hennig’s new studio
The Marvel project from Uncharted director Amy Hennig’s new studio Skydance New Media has finally been revealed. The first look trailer was shown at yesterday’s (September 9) Disney and Marvel Games Showcase with the untitled project set to feature both Black Panther and Captain America. The game will...
NME
‘Stalker 2’ devs deny more delays after Xbox start refunding pre-orders
GSC: Game World, the developer behind Stalker 2: Heart Of Chernobyl, has denied the game is being delayed further after Xbox started refunding pre-orders. Earlier this week, Xbox stopped accepting pre-orders of the first-person shooter survival horror game and started refunding those that had previously pre-ordered, because the game had been postponed to an “unconfirmed date in the future”.
