Steelrising is Spiders’ latest action RPG, taking the tried-and-tested soulslike formula and bringing it to life with the trappings of the French Revolution and killer steampunk robots. You could argue that it gets the most important thing right. Combat – that is, the act of hitting an enemy with a thing and then getting out of the way of its counterattack – feels and looks great here. It’s just everything surrounding it that’s the issue.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO