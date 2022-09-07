Read full article on original website
U of I System reaches record enrollment
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Total enrollment in the University of Illinois System has reached a record high this fall. System President Tim Killeen announced on Wednesday that collective enrollment at the universities in Chicago, Springfield and Urbana-Champaign is 94,861 this fall. That number is split between 59,320 undergraduates and 35,541 graduate students. Killeen said that enrollment […]
Lights Out: University of Illinois students volunteer to turn off campus lights
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Students at the University of Illinois can volunteer to shut off-campus building lights for the weekend through the Illini Lights Out (ILO) program. This will help save campus energy and money and reduce carbon emissions. Students can volunteer from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on...
District 186 Total Enrollment Down Again; Hundreds Out Of Class Because Of Immunizations
Total enrollment in Springfield public schools this fall has hit a five-year low. District 186 has 13,076 students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. That’s down less than one-half of one-percent from last year. But enrollment is down by nearly 1,000 students since the fall of 2018, a decline of more than seven-percent. Meanwhile, nearly 500 students in the district are being kept out of classrooms for not submitting paperwork showing that they have their required immunizations. Initially, more than 22-hundred students were identified as lacking the documentation, but that number has been reduced substantially.
Illinois tax rebates will be issued next week
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Many Illinois residents could soon see checks in the mail or extra money from a new income and property tax rebate starting Monday. Under Governor JB Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan, one-time individual income and property tax rebates will be issued to those who meet the criteria outlined in the plan.
Bailey Continues To Blame Pritzker For Rising Crime In Illinois
Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey continues to blame incumbent Governor Pritzker for rising crime rates in the state. Speaking in Springfield yesterday, the state senator said “We won’t have peace in Illinois until we fire JB Pritzker.” Bailey also pointed out that the SAFE-T Act will end cash bail in Illinois at the start of next year. He said the rest of the state will face the same mayhem as Chicago, where he claims no cash bail practically already exists.
Decatur, Springfield receiving more than $20M in transit assistance
(WAND) - Decatur and Springfield transit systems are receiving more than $20 million in federal assistance to increase efficiency and gas emissions of buses. is excited to see Decatur and Springfield transit systems receive more than $20 million in federal assistance to increase efficiency and gas emissions of their buses.
Village Facing Deficit After First Look at Overdue Budget
The South Jacksonville Board of Trustees got their first look at a draft budget for the current fiscal year during last night’s committee of the whole meeting. New Village Treasurer Mindi Olson presented the board of trustees with the draft budget three months into the current fiscal year. Olson, who was recently appointed as Treasurer following the resignation of former Village Treasurer Tiffanee Peters, said the new budget was reduced over last year by approximately $227,000, but overall the Village is projected to run in a deficit of more than $400,000.
Former Republican IL Secretary of State Candidate Behind Threatened Litigation to County Clerks
A woman disqualified to run as a Republican in the Illinois June primary appears to be behind some of the recent threats of litigation against state election authorities. In a record obtained from the Morgan County Clerk’s Office, James & Michelle Turney are behind a notice of prospective litigation and a demand for record retention of all election material after December 31, 2019 from Morgan County. The Turneys’ letter has turned up in a number of other counties. As KSDK-St. Louis reported and in a WLDS News follow-up yesterday, multiple county clerks across the state have been inundated with frivolous Freedom of Information Act requests pertaining to ballot information in an effort to support baseless claims of rampant voter fraud.
Memorial Heath recognized by U.S. News & World Report
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A pair of hospitals affiliated with Memorial Health were recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report in their 2022-2023 rankings. Springfield and Decatur Memorial Hospitals were each recognized for excellence in various areas of care. In addition, Springfield Memorial was awarded again with a Best Regional Hospital recognition for west […]
Abortion rights take center stage in Illinois’ 13th congressional race
In the race for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District, which includes parts of Springfield, Champaign-Urbana, and Edwardsville, abortion rights came to the forefront this week.
Two Memorial Health Hospitals Recognized for Excellent Care
September 7, 2022 – Two Memorial Health hospitals have been recognized in the 2022 – 23 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals rankings. Decatur Memorial Hospital was recognized by U.S. News for excellence in four areas of care: chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), kidney failure, knee replacement and stroke.
When Queen Elizabeth II began her reign, Bloomington-Normal was very different
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96. When she ascended the throne in 1952, most present-day Britons, and most Americans for that matter, were not yet alive. Queen Elizabeth ruled for a period that is about a third of the length of U.S. history. Since then, America...
Decatur "poised" to produce EV components
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – T/CCI announced earlier this week that it will retool its Decatur plant to produce compressors for the electric vehicle (EV) industry. It may not be the last if Decatur can attract other companies to produce components for the (EV) marketplace. “There’s a lot of opportunity,”...
COVID-19: What to do if positive or exposed
Our approach to managing COVID-19 at UIS this semester is going well, and we appreciate everyone’s efforts to be United in Safety by complying with our vaccine and testing requirements and responding accordingly if ill or symptomatic. This semester’s approach is different than prior semesters, which understandably is generating...
Salvation Army offering rental, utility assistance
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Salvation Army of Decatur is offering people help with their rent and utility payments if they meet certain eligibility criteria. If approved, applicants can receive up to 15 months of rental or utility assistance if they are behind on their payments. They can also receive up to three months of […]
Decatur approves $450,000 for home repairs
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur City Council approved of a plan spending $450,000 for housing repairs Tuesday evening. The Small Housing Improvement Program is a partnership with the Northeast Community Fund to help homeowners get small grants for home repairs. Eligible homeowners could receive up to $15,000 for repairs. The program provides small repair grants […]
United Way Food Boxes Set to Help Families this Weekend
September 8, 2022 – The United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois is partnering with The Community Foundation of Macon County, Crossing Healthcare, Central Illinois Foodbank, and Neuhoff Media for a drive-up food box distribution event. Beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, the first 500 families to stop...
Water service install to impact south bound 11th Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - South bound 11th St. will be closed between Madison and Jefferson streets starting Tuesday, September 13 for a water service installation by City Water, Light and Power in the 200 block. This work is expected to take multiple days and will be rescheduled in the event...
Springfield area man pleads guilty to attacking U.S. Capitol guard, member of media
Shane Woods, of Auburn, pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and a related federal assault charge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
One dead in fatal motorcycle crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- A 60-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene of a two vehicle crash Thursday evening in Morgan County. According to police, James W. Farmer, 60, of Waverly, Illinois was traveling east on Illinois 104, just west of Ginder Lane, at the same time Aaron T. Marshall, 48, of Franklin, Illinois was traveling in the same direction behind Farmer.
