Read full article on original website
Related
3 Appealing Arizona Cities Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
In most American cities, it can be hard to live off just a Social Security check. For 2022, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retirees is just $1,623.10. That doesn't leave a lot of...
Hillary Clinton says ‘lessons still to be learned’ from 9/11
Hillary Clinton on Sunday said there are “lessons still to be learned” from the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, noting the country’s unity following the terrorist attacks. “We have also, I think, been reminded about how important it is to try to deal with extremism of any kind, especially when it uses violence to try to achieve political and ideological goals,” Clinton said during an interview with co-anchor Dana Bash on CNN’s “State of the Union” on the 21st anniversary of the attacks.
Advocates seek to make prison work voluntary
Prisoners making license plates is a popular stereotype, but most of the nation’s 800,000 incarcerated workers hold jobs more similar to those on the outside: They cook and serve food, mop floors, mow lawns and cut hair. Unlike other workers, though, the incarcerated have little say, if any, in what jobs they do. They face […] The post Advocates seek to make prison work voluntary appeared first on Daily Montanan.
9/11 attacks still reverberate as US marks 21st anniversary
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans remembered 9/11 on Sunday with tear-choked tributes and pleas to “never forget,” 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. Nikita Shah headed to the ceremony at ground in a T-shirt that bore the de facto epigraph of the annual commemoration — “never forget” — and the name of her slain father, Jayesh Shah. The family moved to Houston afterward but has often returned to New York for the anniversary of the attack that killed him and nearly 3,000 other people. “For us, it was being around people who kind of experienced the same type of grief and the same feelings after 9/11,” said Shah, who was 10 when her father was killed at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. Victims’ relatives and dignitaries also convened at the two other attack sites, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving
The swiftness with which the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the U.S. economy in early 2020 was breathtaking. Seemingly overnight, the U.S. unemployment rate shot up to an all-time record of 14.7% in...
Comments / 1