ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

Hillary Clinton says ‘lessons still to be learned’ from 9/11

Hillary Clinton on Sunday said there are “lessons still to be learned” from the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, noting the country’s unity following the terrorist attacks. “We have also, I think, been reminded about how important it is to try to deal with extremism of any kind, especially when it uses violence to try to achieve political and ideological goals,” Clinton said during an interview with co-anchor Dana Bash on CNN’s “State of the Union” on the 21st anniversary of the attacks.
POTUS
Daily Montanan

Advocates seek to make prison work voluntary

Prisoners making license plates is a popular stereotype, but most of the nation’s 800,000 incarcerated workers hold jobs more similar to those on the outside: They cook and serve food, mop floors, mow lawns and cut hair. Unlike other workers, though, the incarcerated have little say, if any, in what jobs they do. They face […] The post Advocates seek to make prison work voluntary appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

9/11 attacks still reverberate as US marks 21st anniversary

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans remembered 9/11 on Sunday with tear-choked tributes and pleas to “never forget,” 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. Nikita Shah headed to the ceremony at ground in a T-shirt that bore the de facto epigraph of the annual commemoration — “never forget” — and the name of her slain father, Jayesh Shah. The family moved to Houston afterward but has often returned to New York for the anniversary of the attack that killed him and nearly 3,000 other people. “For us, it was being around people who kind of experienced the same type of grief and the same feelings after 9/11,” said Shah, who was 10 when her father was killed at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. Victims’ relatives and dignitaries also convened at the two other attack sites, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
City
Washington, UT
State
Ohio State
State
Maine State
State
Utah State

Comments / 0

Community Policy