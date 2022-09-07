Read full article on original website
2 Dogs Die in NJ Official’s Car: No Charges and Few Answers
Authorities say they are investigating the death of two dogs, including a K-9, who were in the care of the Gloucester County fire marshall. Officials have provided few answers about the deaths, prompting growing public complaints with the process and outrage after a published report claimed that the fire marshall buried the dogs in his own backyard before investigators could examine their bodies.
Atlantic County, NJ, Reports Its First Human Case of West Nile Virus This Year
Authorities in Atlantic County have confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus within the county this year. Last month, county health officials confirmed three mosquito pool samples tested positive for the virus. Those samples were collected in Mullica Township, Northfield, and Linwood. According to the New Jersey Department...
Monstrous Tree Demolishes Van in Gloucester Township NJ
It's safe to say a Ford Van that had a monstrous tree fall on it in Gloucester Township this week is totaled. The huge tree trunk demolished the van Tuesday in Blackwood, likely as a result of a vicious storm that rolled through the area that day. The van appears...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/9
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. 8 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots) TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 8 seconds. Light swells. TONIGHT: E...
80-year-old Northfield Woman Killed in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Crash
Officials in Egg Harbor Township say an 80-year-old woman from Northfield was killed in a crash late last week. The accident happened around 3:30 last Friday afternoon, September 2nd, at the intersection of Tilton Road/Washington Avenue and Uibel Avenue, in the area of the former Cardiff Circle. According to the...
Hamilton Township, Atlantic County, NJ Unveils ‘Trophy Park’ Complex
The Hamilton Township Committee has officially taken the wraps off of an ambitious project, currently known as “Trophy Park.”. This is the most comprehensive and ambitious recreation proposal in Atlantic County, New Jersey history. Most likely well beyond this region. Alan Nau is the principal of “Trophy Park.” This...
Sad Circumstances Surrounding Crash That Killed Mount Laurel NJ Restaurant Owner
The owner of an Italian restaurant in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey was killed last weekend just as he was finishing up a day on the job. According to NJ.com, Glenn Carini, owner of Cucina Carini off Hainesport-Mt. Laurel Road, was pulling out of the restaurant this past Saturday night around 8 p.m. when the vehicle he was driving was hit by another motorist.
Will the Summer Drought Affect NJ Christmas Tree Supplies?
While the summer drought in New Jersey has affected many lawns, flowers, gardens, and even crops, let’s look further down the line. Will it affect New Jersey’s supply of Christmas trees?. In North Jersey, the summer drought has not yet affected Christmas tree supplies, said Donna Allison Cole,...
New Jersey Drivers Get A Shockingly Good Grade In Study
Despite what you see each and every day on the roads of the Garden State, it turns out that New Jersey drivers aren't that bad after all, at least not according to one published study. If you are to believe what one report says about the states with the rudest...
When Do You Legally Have To Stop For A School Bus In New Jersey?
I hope all my preschoolers, kindergarteners, elementary school, middle school, high school, undergrad and master students have had a great start to the school year. So in honor of the back to school season, let's do a bit of a refresher on pretty important a topic:. When do you legally...
6th Annual IRONMAN 70.3 Atlantic City Traffic Impact
The 6th Annual IRONMAN 70.3 Atlantic City triathlon event will require motorists to be aware of the traffic impact that will be in effect this Saturday, September 10. The event competitors will race the shore and swim the bay, bike on a flat course and run on a flat course.
Camden, NJ, Man Admits String of Armed Robberies, Carjackings
A man from Camden has admitted his role in conspiracies that involved committing armed carjackings and robbing multiple gas stations across South Jersey. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger says on Wednesday, 20-year-old Kamau Bradshaw pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to commit armed robberies, one count of committing an armed robbery, and one count of conspiring to commit armed carjackings.
YAY! Sea Isle City, NJ Street Parking is Free Again!
Still planning to visit Sea Isle City? Good news! Street parking is back to being free!. While so many vacationers have gone back to where they came, with Labor Day Weekend behind us and the new school year starting, there's still what we call "locals summer." And one of the...
Man Stabbed in the Neck at Vineland Bus Terminal
A man was stabbed in the neck at a bus terminal in Vineland Wednesday afternoon and the crime was caught on video, according to police. NBC 10 Philadelphia is reporting that the stabbing occurred at about 5:30 pm Wednesday at the Vineland Transportation Center on West Landis Avenue. The bus terminal is on West Landis Avenue in Vineland, in the corner spot of a strip mall, next to Dollar General, Aarons, and Papa John Pizza.
Bizzaro-World Stuff Witnessed at EHT Wawa at 3:30am
When you leave for work at 3 am in the Atlantic City area, you see some weird stuff from time to time. While the Atlantic City area is technically a "24-hour town," I'm sure overnight traffic is nowhere near what it must have been like at the height of the early casino action in Atlantic City in the 1980s. It must have been crazy then.
A Lot of Booze: NY Man Arrested in Brigantine, NJ, for Alleged Fraud
Authorities in Brigantine say a man from New York has been arrested in conjunction with a large fraudulent purchase at a local liquor store. The Brigantine Police Department says on Labor Day, they received a call from a New York resident who reported that a "form of electronic payment that he utilizes" was compromised and a fraudulent purchase in excess of $2,000 was made at Ocean Beverage without his authorization.
One of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in America is Right Here in NJ
The only thing better than a perfect dinner at a restaurant is when the ambiance is just as spectacular. Picture this: your favorite meal is cooked just the way you like it, your drink is expertly paired with your meal, you are surrounded by good people and good friends, and the mood is just right. And let's not forget top-notch service, too.
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: Brooklyn, NY, Man Arrested for August Shooting
Authorities in Atlantic City say a man from Brooklyn has been arrested in connection to a shooting last month. The Atlantic City Police Department says 30-year-old Neil Henry was arrested on the Boardwalk on August 30th following a brief struggle with officers. According to police, the shooting happened two days...
This is One of the Best Chicken Sandwiches in All of New Jersey
There are so many options when you want to find a good, delicious, juicy chicken sandwich. Believe it or not, you can even find a decent chicken sandwich at a fast food joint. New Jersey’s favorite chicken sandwich should be very obvious but maybe not. There are so many variations and different ways you can slice up a chicken sandwich.
Smoothie King Rounds Out Newly-Built Strip of Eateries in Gloucester Township, NJ
The new building that replaced the old Denny's restaurant off Blackwood-Clementon Road in Gloucester Township is now fully occupied with tenants with the arrival of Smoothie King. The health food option is the third eatery to join the complex at the intersection of Emerson Ave. Earlier this summer, Chipotle Mexican...
