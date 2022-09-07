ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Lite 96.9 WFPG

2 Dogs Die in NJ Official’s Car: No Charges and Few Answers

Authorities say they are investigating the death of two dogs, including a K-9, who were in the care of the Gloucester County fire marshall. Officials have provided few answers about the deaths, prompting growing public complaints with the process and outrage after a published report claimed that the fire marshall buried the dogs in his own backyard before investigators could examine their bodies.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Camden, NJ, Man Admits String of Armed Robberies, Carjackings

A man from Camden has admitted his role in conspiracies that involved committing armed carjackings and robbing multiple gas stations across South Jersey. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger says on Wednesday, 20-year-old Kamau Bradshaw pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to commit armed robberies, one count of committing an armed robbery, and one count of conspiring to commit armed carjackings.
CAMDEN, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Man Stabbed in the Neck at Vineland Bus Terminal

A man was stabbed in the neck at a bus terminal in Vineland Wednesday afternoon and the crime was caught on video, according to police. NBC 10 Philadelphia is reporting that the stabbing occurred at about 5:30 pm Wednesday at the Vineland Transportation Center on West Landis Avenue. The bus terminal is on West Landis Avenue in Vineland, in the corner spot of a strip mall, next to Dollar General, Aarons, and Papa John Pizza.
VINELAND, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Bizzaro-World Stuff Witnessed at EHT Wawa at 3:30am

When you leave for work at 3 am in the Atlantic City area, you see some weird stuff from time to time. While the Atlantic City area is technically a "24-hour town," I'm sure overnight traffic is nowhere near what it must have been like at the height of the early casino action in Atlantic City in the 1980s. It must have been crazy then.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

A Lot of Booze: NY Man Arrested in Brigantine, NJ, for Alleged Fraud

Authorities in Brigantine say a man from New York has been arrested in conjunction with a large fraudulent purchase at a local liquor store. The Brigantine Police Department says on Labor Day, they received a call from a New York resident who reported that a "form of electronic payment that he utilizes" was compromised and a fraudulent purchase in excess of $2,000 was made at Ocean Beverage without his authorization.
BRIGANTINE, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

One of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in America is Right Here in NJ

The only thing better than a perfect dinner at a restaurant is when the ambiance is just as spectacular. Picture this: your favorite meal is cooked just the way you like it, your drink is expertly paired with your meal, you are surrounded by good people and good friends, and the mood is just right. And let's not forget top-notch service, too.
RESTAURANTS
Lite 96.9 WFPG

This is One of the Best Chicken Sandwiches in All of New Jersey

There are so many options when you want to find a good, delicious, juicy chicken sandwich. Believe it or not, you can even find a decent chicken sandwich at a fast food joint. New Jersey’s favorite chicken sandwich should be very obvious but maybe not. There are so many variations and different ways you can slice up a chicken sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

