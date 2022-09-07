ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield kept emotions aside in lead-up to Week 1

Maybe the Carolina Panthers have an adult at quarterback. In just a few hours’ time, Baker Mayfield will take the field at Bank of America Stadium to face off against his old team—the Cleveland Browns. And given the way his relationship with the organization deteriorated, as well as the perpetual chip on Mayfield’s shoulder, this season opener is expected to be a spicy one.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy