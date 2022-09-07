Rabbi Enid Lader has announced her retirement as spiritual leader of Beth Israel-The West Temple in Cleveland, effective mid-June 2023. “There comes a time when it is time to try new things and make room for new energies,” Lader wrote in the temple’s combined June and July bulletin. “I have been our congregation’s rabbi for the past ten years – and as I begin my eleventh year, this is the final year of my contract. I have chosen not to renew, but to step on to a new path, and make room for the next generation of leaders to take their place in our congregation. I know our temple board will do all they can to make this transition a smooth one – as will I. I look forward to the coming year and all the opportunities it will provide for us to celebrate and remember, learn and enjoy – together.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO