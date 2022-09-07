Read full article on original website
Reed, ‘America’s most fearless satirist’ Sept. 16
Ishmael Reed, the 2022 Anisfield-Wolf Book Award Lifetime Achievement winner, will speak from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 16 at The City Club of Cleveland at 850 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland. Reed spent most of his childhood in Buffalo, N.Y., and began his career working for The Empire Star...
West Temple’s Rabbi Lader to retire in June 2023
Rabbi Enid Lader has announced her retirement as spiritual leader of Beth Israel-The West Temple in Cleveland, effective mid-June 2023. “There comes a time when it is time to try new things and make room for new energies,” Lader wrote in the temple’s combined June and July bulletin. “I have been our congregation’s rabbi for the past ten years – and as I begin my eleventh year, this is the final year of my contract. I have chosen not to renew, but to step on to a new path, and make room for the next generation of leaders to take their place in our congregation. I know our temple board will do all they can to make this transition a smooth one – as will I. I look forward to the coming year and all the opportunities it will provide for us to celebrate and remember, learn and enjoy – together.
Gross reflects on first few months as development director at Maltz Museum
Dayan Gross’ first few months serving as the Maltz Museum’s new director of development have been “exciting,” he told the Cleveland Jewish News. Gross took on the role July 15 after serving as assistant to the president and CEO at the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews. He has held roles in Jewish community relations, development and planning since 1992. A member of Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood, Gross said the Beachwood museum’s devotion to “building bridges of understanding by sharing our Jewish heritage through the lens of the American experience” is important to him, just as programming like the Stop the Hate essay contest shows that it is “rooted in respect for all humanity.”
Cowan-Fine, Maxine
Born in Cleveland to Mollie and Morris Berman on Dec. 21,1926, Maxine Cowan-Fine (nee Berman), passed away peacefully on Sept. 7 at age 95. Beloved wife of Paul Fine for 22 years and the late Arthur A. Cowan for 50 years, Maxine was a loving and caring wife. She was...
Friendship Circle's 13th annual MyWalk4Friends raises nearly $403K
Rain didn’t deter about 700 Friendship Circle of Cleveland supporters from attending the 13th annual MyWalk4Friends on Sept. 4 at its Pepper Pike campus. With opening remarks from assistant development director Rabbi Eli Shomer, supporters had already surpassed the organization’s initial $360,000 goal before the walk started. During the opening remarks, a second goal was announced – $396,000 – which was also surpassed. At its conclusion, the annual fundraiser netted $402,730 from over 1,400 donors, according to its website on Sept. 6. As the number could increase over the next week as last minute donations are finalized, the money raised will directly support programming for children and teenagers through programs that engage them together, including trips, supplies and special activities.
Playhouse Square free dance showcase Sept. 16
Playhouse Square will host a dance showcase at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 at Connor Palace at 1615 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland. Northeast Ohio’s dancers, along with special guest Riverdance, will perform. Tickets are free, but required to attend. For tickets, call 216-241-6000.
Beachwood High School seniors create group to daven on Thursday mornings
Few things can motivate high schoolers to wake up early before school, but Netta Haas and Hannah Plotkin found a way to organize a weekly morning minyan for them and their peers. The pair of seniors at Beachwood High School were looking for a space to express their Jewish identity...
Barr, Ferne and Norman
In loving memory of Ferne and Norman Barr a monument will be dedicated at 11 a.m. Sept. 18 at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 26200 Aurora Road, Bedford Heights. Rabbi Matt Cohen will officiate. The couple were the parents of Ross (Jodi) Barr, the grandparents of Eli, Lana and Sadie Barr. They...
Area synagogues present Fishman in Ukraine war discussion
Professor David Fishman of the Jewish Theological Seminary in New York City will discuss “The War in Ukraine & the Fate of Its Jewish Community” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14 via Zoom. He will discuss the war that has lasted more than six months, how the Ukrainian Jewish...
Oberlin College won’t appeal; agrees to pay Gibson’s Bakery $36M
Oberlin College and Conservatory has decided not to appeal and has initiated payment of the $36.59 million judgment in the Gibson’s Bakery case. This amount represents awarded damages and accumulated interest, and therefore no further payments are required, according to a Sept. 8 statement from an Oberlin spokesman. The...
