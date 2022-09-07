Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
'She’s with all of us': Truckee comes together for Kiely Rodni's celebration of life
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The community of Truckee came together Saturday to celebrate the life ofKiely Rodni. The 16-year-old's death grabbed nationwide attention as law enforcement and volunteers searched for Rodni after she disappeared from a party at the Prosser Family Campground on Aug. 6. A volunteer dive group, Adventures with Purpose found Rodni's body inside her car submerged in Prosser Lake about two weeks later on Aug. 21.
2news.com
Volunteers Plant 60 Trees at Horizon View Park
This morning The City of Reno, local agencies, and community members volunteered to plant 60 trees unique to Nevada. Horizon View Park, located in ward 2, was chosen due to the need for more shade. City Councilmember Naomi Duerr was helping out, as well, and says that planting any amount...
2news.com
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada holds 3rd annual 'Raise the Roof' to end poverty
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada’s annual Raise the Roof to End Poverty event was held Saturday. KBUL on-air personality JJ Christy will stay on top of the Catholic Charities building until $150,000 is raised for the organization. Catholic Charities invited guests to come cheer on JJ Christy, eat tasty...
Record-Courier
Museum working to find new lawn care
Issues with funding Carson Valley’s two major museums may have prompted the Town of Gardnerville to help out back in 2006. Concerns about keeping the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center open led the Douglas County Historical Society to ask voters to increase property taxes .75 cents. Voters said no, but Gardnerville kept mowing the museum’s lawn and maintaining its irrigation system over the next 16 years.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
1st Amendment to be discussed at return of Tahoe Talk
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — On September 17, 1787 thirty-nine delegate signatures were added to the Constitution of the United States and a discussion next week will honor this approaching 235th anniversary. The first in-person Tahoe Talk since the beginning of the pandemic will highlight the First Amendment of the...
KOLO TV Reno
Charlie’s Presence is looking for the perfect family to care for amazing dog with special needs
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Echo is a six-month-old Catahoula/Pitbull mix. She is deaf and sight impaired, although it’s likely she sees shadows. Despite her special needs, she remains a sweet dog that doesn’t let her disability stop her from enjoying life. She really has no idea she is different than any other dog. She’s already had some training with the experts at the Zoom Room in Reno. She may be deaf and blind, but she is extremely smart and she navigates well once she is familiar with her surroundings.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘I’m compelled to do what I do’: 75-year-old set to conduct 9/11 memorial concert series
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Set to Wolfgang Mozart’s choral masterpiece Requiem, James Rawie churns his mountain bike along Tunnel Creek Trail in Incline Village. The 75-year-old is absorbed in the music, visualizing leading an orchestra through the piece’s movements as he pedals along the dirt trail. It’s a familiar intersection of two of Rawie’s passions and ones that have come to define a lifetime.
FOX Reno
PHOTOS: Bear breaks into home in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRNV & KRXI) — A bear looking for goodies broke into a home in South Lake Tahoe on Thursday morning. Deb Knisley came back home to her house in the Tahoe Keys only to be greeted by a large black bear inside. She said the bear busted through a window screen and helped themselves.
2news.com
Senior Fest returns to Reno for 25th year
Senior Fest returned the Reno for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday. In its 25th year, Senior Fest is a free event, featuring more than 60 businesses and vendors as part of an effort to connect seniors and caregivers to various services in our community. The...
Mosquito Fire evacuation center moving to Sierra College
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County announced on Saturday that the evacuation center for the Mosquito Fire will be moving from its location in Auburn to Sierra College in Rocklin. The campus located at 5100 Sierra College Blvd will have the center in its cafeteria located inside of building J, according to Placer County. Photo […]
visitusaparks.com
Rush to Placerville, CA this Weekend
El Dorado County is the birthplace of California’s gold rush, and the fever that inspired hundreds of thousands of emigrants to flock to the Pacific Coast—forever changing the course of American history. Today, modern travelers find small-town charm, outdoor experiences, and robust flavors that continue to thrive in Placerville, CA.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Obituary: Iris Rae Greene Irwin
Longtime beloved local Iris Rae Greene Irwin passed away on August 29th 2022 after a long and valiant battle with cancer. Born July 29th 1953 in Montebello California, Iris was a 48 year local of South Lake Tahoe. She loved hiking and camping the Sierra Nevada, competing in the Alpine Co. Death Ride, cross-stiching and beach time with her dog Cisco. A well known local hairdresser and previous employee of Harrahs. Family survivors include longtime companion David Schmalenberger of South Lake Tahoe Ca. and sister Molly Stephenson of Reno Nevada. A memorial is scheduled for October the 9th at Kiva Beach for a casual get together to share memories. Iris will be sorely missed by all that knew and loved her. The world is a sadder place without her love and laughter.
KOLO TV Reno
Multiple headstones vandalized at historic Virginia City cemetery
VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Local non-profit, Comstock Cemetery Foundation, is dedicated to preserving historic cemeteries in Virginia City. After recent vandalization to multiple headstones at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery inside the Silver Legacies location, the foundation is asking for the community’s help. “Almost every day we walk...
ecowatch.com
Locals Stuck With Cleanup After Burning Man Attendees Illegally Dump Trash
Every year, the counterculture festival Burning Man takes over Black Rock Desert in Nevada, where tens of thousands of people come to “lift the human spirit, address social problems, and inspire a sense of culture, community, and civic engagement,” according to the organization’s website. But each year, some festival-goers skip the leave-no-trace principles, and instead illegally dump their garbage and camping equipment in nearby cities, like Reno, for the locals to deal with. Now, even places two hours from the festival site, like Lake Tahoe, are being inundated with Burning Man waste.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tour de Tahoe canceled due to wildfire smoke
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Bike the West has been monitoring the Mosquito Fire and due to smoky conditions it has decided to cancel this weekend’s event. “At this point the fire is 0% contained and quadrupled in size today alone,” said a post on the group’s website. “With cycling being a heavy cardio activity that does not pair well with terrible air quality. At this point we’ve decided to cancel the ride, and wanted to get this information out as many people had travel plans or reservations for the Tahoe area.”
WATCH: Incredibly Chunky Bear Filmed Walking Down the Beach in the Tahoe Keys
For the last several months, a 500-pound black bear, known as Hank the Tank, has been roaming the streets of the Tahoe Keys. According to reports, the famous bear has been seen numerous times around the South Lake Tahoe area, about 100 miles east of Sacramento. However, this neighborhood black...
Sierra Sun
Dense smoke from Mosquito Fire expected to return to Truckee-Tahoe
Mosquito Fire emergency shelter moves to Sierra College; other resources continue to be available to Placer residents. An emergency shelter for Mosquito Fire evacuees opens at 10 a.m. Saturday at Sierra College in Rocklin, and the former shelter site at the Bell Road Baptist Church in Auburn has closed. Residents...
Smoke causes prep sports cancellations around Lake Tahoe
Smoke from the Mosquito Fire poured into the Lake Tahoe Basin on Friday afternoon, forcing the postponement of football games and more prep sports at some of the surrounding higher elevation sites. The Lowry at South Tahoe football game scheduled for Friday night at South Lake Tahoe was canceled as the air quality quickly diminished...
Horses left in Mosquito Fire evacuation zone fed, given water to by firefighters
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Two horses left behind in the Mosquito Fire evacuation zone now have water and food after crews on the frontlines of the destructive fire in Placer and El Dorado Counties stopped to help the animals. While assigned to the Mosquito Fire on Saturday, firefighters from the...
Mountain Democrat
Lights! Camera! Mixer!
El Dorado County is proof that making a film with some of Hollywood’s greatest stars is not as outlandish a dream as some might think. Want to know more? Stop by the El Dorado County Chamber of Commerce’s Business Showcase and I Love Film Mixer, scheduled Friday, Sept. 9, at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds, 100 Placerville Drive in Placerville.
