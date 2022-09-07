ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

'She’s with all of us': Truckee comes together for Kiely Rodni's celebration of life

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The community of Truckee came together Saturday to celebrate the life ofKiely Rodni. The 16-year-old's death grabbed nationwide attention as law enforcement and volunteers searched for Rodni after she disappeared from a party at the Prosser Family Campground on Aug. 6. A volunteer dive group, Adventures with Purpose found Rodni's body inside her car submerged in Prosser Lake about two weeks later on Aug. 21.
TRUCKEE, CA
2news.com

Volunteers Plant 60 Trees at Horizon View Park

This morning The City of Reno, local agencies, and community members volunteered to plant 60 trees unique to Nevada. Horizon View Park, located in ward 2, was chosen due to the need for more shade. City Councilmember Naomi Duerr was helping out, as well, and says that planting any amount...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Museum working to find new lawn care

Issues with funding Carson Valley’s two major museums may have prompted the Town of Gardnerville to help out back in 2006. Concerns about keeping the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center open led the Douglas County Historical Society to ask voters to increase property taxes .75 cents. Voters said no, but Gardnerville kept mowing the museum’s lawn and maintaining its irrigation system over the next 16 years.
GARDNERVILLE, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
South Lake Tahoe, CA
South Lake Tahoe, CA
Society
Tahoe Daily Tribune

1st Amendment to be discussed at return of Tahoe Talk

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — On September 17, 1787 thirty-nine delegate signatures were added to the Constitution of the United States and a discussion next week will honor this approaching 235th anniversary. The first in-person Tahoe Talk since the beginning of the pandemic will highlight the First Amendment of the...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Charlie’s Presence is looking for the perfect family to care for amazing dog with special needs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Echo is a six-month-old Catahoula/Pitbull mix. She is deaf and sight impaired, although it’s likely she sees shadows. Despite her special needs, she remains a sweet dog that doesn’t let her disability stop her from enjoying life. She really has no idea she is different than any other dog. She’s already had some training with the experts at the Zoom Room in Reno. She may be deaf and blind, but she is extremely smart and she navigates well once she is familiar with her surroundings.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

‘I’m compelled to do what I do’: 75-year-old set to conduct 9/11 memorial concert series

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Set to Wolfgang Mozart’s choral masterpiece Requiem, James Rawie churns his mountain bike along Tunnel Creek Trail in Incline Village. The 75-year-old is absorbed in the music, visualizing leading an orchestra through the piece’s movements as he pedals along the dirt trail. It’s a familiar intersection of two of Rawie’s passions and ones that have come to define a lifetime.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
FOX Reno

PHOTOS: Bear breaks into home in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRNV & KRXI) — A bear looking for goodies broke into a home in South Lake Tahoe on Thursday morning. Deb Knisley came back home to her house in the Tahoe Keys only to be greeted by a large black bear inside. She said the bear busted through a window screen and helped themselves.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Nourishment#Food Security#Charity#Bread Broth#The Chart House#Sunbeam Blinds Company
2news.com

Senior Fest returns to Reno for 25th year

Senior Fest returned the Reno for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday. In its 25th year, Senior Fest is a free event, featuring more than 60 businesses and vendors as part of an effort to connect seniors and caregivers to various services in our community. The...
RENO, NV
FOX40

Mosquito Fire evacuation center moving to Sierra College

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County announced on Saturday that the evacuation center for the Mosquito Fire will be moving from its location in Auburn to Sierra College in Rocklin. The campus located at 5100 Sierra College Blvd will have the center in its cafeteria located inside of building J, according to Placer County. Photo […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
visitusaparks.com

Rush to Placerville, CA this Weekend

El Dorado County is the birthplace of California’s gold rush, and the fever that inspired hundreds of thousands of emigrants to flock to the Pacific Coast—forever changing the course of American history. Today, modern travelers find small-town charm, outdoor experiences, and robust flavors that continue to thrive in Placerville, CA.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Obituary: Iris Rae Greene Irwin

Longtime beloved local Iris Rae Greene Irwin passed away on August 29th 2022 after a long and valiant battle with cancer. Born July 29th 1953 in Montebello California, Iris was a 48 year local of South Lake Tahoe. She loved hiking and camping the Sierra Nevada, competing in the Alpine Co. Death Ride, cross-stiching and beach time with her dog Cisco. A well known local hairdresser and previous employee of Harrahs. Family survivors include longtime companion David Schmalenberger of South Lake Tahoe Ca. and sister Molly Stephenson of Reno Nevada. A memorial is scheduled for October the 9th at Kiva Beach for a casual get together to share memories. Iris will be sorely missed by all that knew and loved her. The world is a sadder place without her love and laughter.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
KOLO TV Reno

Multiple headstones vandalized at historic Virginia City cemetery

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Local non-profit, Comstock Cemetery Foundation, is dedicated to preserving historic cemeteries in Virginia City. After recent vandalization to multiple headstones at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery inside the Silver Legacies location, the foundation is asking for the community’s help. “Almost every day we walk...
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
ecowatch.com

Locals Stuck With Cleanup After Burning Man Attendees Illegally Dump Trash

Every year, the counterculture festival Burning Man takes over Black Rock Desert in Nevada, where tens of thousands of people come to “lift the human spirit, address social problems, and inspire a sense of culture, community, and civic engagement,” according to the organization’s website. But each year, some festival-goers skip the leave-no-trace principles, and instead illegally dump their garbage and camping equipment in nearby cities, like Reno, for the locals to deal with. Now, even places two hours from the festival site, like Lake Tahoe, are being inundated with Burning Man waste.
TRUCKEE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tour de Tahoe canceled due to wildfire smoke

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Bike the West has been monitoring the Mosquito Fire and due to smoky conditions it has decided to cancel this weekend’s event. “At this point the fire is 0% contained and quadrupled in size today alone,” said a post on the group’s website. “With cycling being a heavy cardio activity that does not pair well with terrible air quality. At this point we’ve decided to cancel the ride, and wanted to get this information out as many people had travel plans or reservations for the Tahoe area.”
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Sierra Sun

Dense smoke from Mosquito Fire expected to return to Truckee-Tahoe

Mosquito Fire emergency shelter moves to Sierra College; other resources continue to be available to Placer residents. An emergency shelter for Mosquito Fire evacuees opens at 10 a.m. Saturday at Sierra College in Rocklin, and the former shelter site at the Bell Road Baptist Church in Auburn has closed. Residents...
ROCKLIN, CA
Mountain Democrat

Lights! Camera! Mixer!

El Dorado County is proof that making a film with some of Hollywood’s greatest stars is not as outlandish a dream as some might think. Want to know more? Stop by the El Dorado County Chamber of Commerce’s Business Showcase and I Love Film Mixer, scheduled Friday, Sept. 9, at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds, 100 Placerville Drive in Placerville.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy