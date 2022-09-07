(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they search for two suspects wanted for stealing from a gas station.The incident happened on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at about 6:35 p.m., at the Marathon gas station located in the 18700 block of Grand River.Police say two male suspects entered the gas station, and one of the suspects brandished a gun that was on his right hip while the other man began to steal items.Both of them then fled the location in a white Kia Optima.If anyone recognizes these suspects or has any information about this crime, they are urged to call the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO