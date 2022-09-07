ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

1 dead after double shooting on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating a double shooting on Detroit's west side Saturday afternoon. Police say two vehicles fired shots at each other. Both victims were shot multiple times, one of them fatally. Investigators processed a scene on Joy Road near Trinity and Spinoza near...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

25-year-old man found dead after house fire in Southwest Detroit

DETROIT – A 25-year-old man was found dead after firefighters put out a house fire in Southwest Detroit. The discovery was made at 3:31 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 7) in the 4800 block of Lonyo Street, near Michigan Avenue, according to authorities. Detroit firefighters were called to the scene to...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police seek information on last month's non-fatal double shooting

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is looking for information on a double shooting that occurred last month near Vassar and Stahelin. On August 16 around 2:25 p.m., police said an unknown suspect fired gunshots; striking two victims and then fleeing the scene. The two victims were male; a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police searching for missing 31-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 31-year-old woman who was last seen on August 31, 2022, at approximately 12:00 p.m. Tanisha Moore reportedly left her residence on the 11600 block of Belleterre Ave and did not return home. According to her mother, she has Bipolar Disorder. Anyone with...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vehicle used to give back to Detroit community has been found

DETROIT – A Detroit grassroots organization vehicle that was stolen was found Saturday morning. The founder of Hey Yall Detroit Charmane Neal spotted her organization’s vehicle at 8 a.m. with the suspects driving it. Neal called Detroit police and had the vehicle towed. According to an Instagram post...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police search for 2 suspects in connection to stealing from Detroit gas station

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they search for two suspects wanted for stealing from a gas station.The incident happened on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at about 6:35 p.m., at the Marathon gas station located in the 18700 block of Grand River.Police say two male suspects entered the gas station, and one of the suspects brandished a gun that was on his right hip while the other man began to steal items.Both of them then fled the location in a white Kia Optima.If anyone recognizes these suspects or has any information about this crime, they are urged to call the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Missing Livonia woman found dead from apparent suicide: Police

FOX 2 - If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741.
LIVONIA, MI
The Oakland Press

Psych evaluation ordered for man accused of killing his baby

A man accused of beating his toddler to death in a Farmington Hills motel room will undergo psychiatric evaluation for competency and criminal responsibility, as ordered by a judge. Isaias Aurelio Porras, 32, is charged with first-degree homicide and first-degree child abuse in connection with the death of his son,...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
Black Enterprise

Michigan Teen Arrested and Charged for Fatally Shooting His Mother and Her Boyfriend

This past Labor Day weekend, a 19-year-old teenager shot and killed his mother and her boyfriend in Michigan. The teen has been arrested and placed on a $1 million bond. According to M Live, the suspected killer, Demond Thomas Burgen Jr., has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree premeditated homicide and two counts of felony firearm. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office revealed the names and ages of the victims; Burgen’s mother, Khalilah Elam, 45, of Harper Woods, and her boyfriend, Reginald Farmer Jr., 52, of Ypsilanti.
HARPER WOODS, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

