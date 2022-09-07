Read full article on original website
22-year-old barricaded gunman arrested at Troy home after overnight standoff with police
TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 22-year-old was taken into custody Saturday morning after an almost 9-hour standoff with Troy police. Livernois Road was closed between Big Beaver and Maple during the incident. The Troy Police Department received a call Friday at 11:43 p.m. from a woman who said she'd...
1 dead after double shooting on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating a double shooting on Detroit's west side Saturday afternoon. Police say two vehicles fired shots at each other. Both victims were shot multiple times, one of them fatally. Investigators processed a scene on Joy Road near Trinity and Spinoza near...
Suspect with gunshot wound in custody after police respond to shooting in Westland
One person has been arrested after Michigan State Police and local police responded to a reported shooting in Westland, Friday afternoon. Police say the suspect was wounded.
25-year-old man found dead after house fire in Southwest Detroit
DETROIT – A 25-year-old man was found dead after firefighters put out a house fire in Southwest Detroit. The discovery was made at 3:31 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 7) in the 4800 block of Lonyo Street, near Michigan Avenue, according to authorities. Detroit firefighters were called to the scene to...
Body of Macomb County woman found in car had multiple gunshot wounds, police say
A deceased woman discovered in a partially submerged car last week was found to have several gunshot wounds, Downriver authorities released on Thursday.
Detroit police seek information on last month's non-fatal double shooting
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is looking for information on a double shooting that occurred last month near Vassar and Stahelin. On August 16 around 2:25 p.m., police said an unknown suspect fired gunshots; striking two victims and then fleeing the scene. The two victims were male; a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old.
Detroit police searching for missing 31-year-old woman
DETROIT – Police are looking for a 31-year-old woman who was last seen on August 31, 2022, at approximately 12:00 p.m. Tanisha Moore reportedly left her residence on the 11600 block of Belleterre Ave and did not return home. According to her mother, she has Bipolar Disorder. Anyone with...
Have you seen Tanisha? Detroit police trying to locate mentally ill woman last seen 10 days ago
Police say a Detroit woman diagnosed with a mental disorder went missing over a week ago and the search is on to bring her home. According to the Detroit Police Department, Tanisha Moore, 31, of Detroit was last seen on Aug. 31
Have you seen Lawrence? Detroit police searching for 75-year-old man, missing 2 weeks
Detroit police are asking for the public’s help in locating 75-year-old Lawrence Lowe, who has been missing for nearly two weeks. He was driving a black 2011 Ford Escape and did not return home.
Dearborn police arrest 62-year-old resident for indecent exposure while driving
Dearborn police say they have arrested a 62-year-old resident for reportedly driving around naked while touching himself.
Woman found dead in Pontiac 23 years ago still hasn’t been identified
PONTIAC, Mich. – A woman found dead near the northern border of Pontiac 23 years ago still hasn’t been identified. Her body was found on September 12, 1999, in a field off Lake Angelus Road near Baldwin Road. Officials believe she may have died between 1998 and 1999....
Vehicle used to give back to Detroit community has been found
DETROIT – A Detroit grassroots organization vehicle that was stolen was found Saturday morning. The founder of Hey Yall Detroit Charmane Neal spotted her organization’s vehicle at 8 a.m. with the suspects driving it. Neal called Detroit police and had the vehicle towed. According to an Instagram post...
Woman found dead in Detroit River 11 years ago remains unidentified
TRENTON, Mich. – Officials still have not identified a woman found dead in the Detroit River 11 years ago. It is believed that she had only been dead for several hours when her body was found. She was naked, found floating in the river in the Trenton area. Her...
Police search for 2 suspects in connection to stealing from Detroit gas station
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they search for two suspects wanted for stealing from a gas station.The incident happened on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at about 6:35 p.m., at the Marathon gas station located in the 18700 block of Grand River.Police say two male suspects entered the gas station, and one of the suspects brandished a gun that was on his right hip while the other man began to steal items.Both of them then fled the location in a white Kia Optima.If anyone recognizes these suspects or has any information about this crime, they are urged to call the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
Missing Livonia woman found dead from apparent suicide: Police
FOX 2 - If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741.
Psych evaluation ordered for man accused of killing his baby
A man accused of beating his toddler to death in a Farmington Hills motel room will undergo psychiatric evaluation for competency and criminal responsibility, as ordered by a judge. Isaias Aurelio Porras, 32, is charged with first-degree homicide and first-degree child abuse in connection with the death of his son,...
String of crimes — including fatal shooting, robbery of 2 others — at vacant Detroit home targeted pizza delivery drivers
A vacant home in Detroit has been a hot spot for crime against pizza delivery drivers after two people were robbed and another was shot and killed at the location in recent days, police said on Thursday.
Man arrested after standoff with police in east side Detroit neighborhood
A suspect is in custody after Detroit police officers and a Special Response Team (SRT) responded to a barricaded gunman situation on the city’s east side.
3 vehicle crash involving overturned semi truck shuts down EB I-96 in Oakland County — no time frame for reopening, officials say [PHOTOS]
An overturned gravel hauler and hundreds of gallons of leaked fuel are hindering clean up efforts from a crash that injured two people on I-96 in Oakland County, officials say.
Michigan Teen Arrested and Charged for Fatally Shooting His Mother and Her Boyfriend
This past Labor Day weekend, a 19-year-old teenager shot and killed his mother and her boyfriend in Michigan. The teen has been arrested and placed on a $1 million bond. According to M Live, the suspected killer, Demond Thomas Burgen Jr., has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree premeditated homicide and two counts of felony firearm. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office revealed the names and ages of the victims; Burgen’s mother, Khalilah Elam, 45, of Harper Woods, and her boyfriend, Reginald Farmer Jr., 52, of Ypsilanti.
