fox2detroit.com
MSP: Gravel hauler crash closes I-96 near Kent Lake Road; no ETA on reopening
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastbound I-96 near Kent Lake Road is closed because of a three-vehicle crash this morning involving a gravel hauler. Michigan State Police troopers responded to the crash at 10:40 a.m. on Saturday. Investigators said the 53-year-old semi-driver was driving westbound in the right lane when he swerved towards the ditch.
fox2detroit.com
Hall Road/M-59 closed between Groesbeck and Gratiot due to gas leak
CLINTON TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A portion of Hall Road in Clinton Township was closed Friday due to a gas leak that had such a strong odor, our helicopter pilot was able to detect it in the air. Hall Road/M-59 was closed between Groesbeck Highway and Gratiot Avenue on...
Construction will limit traffic on these 2 Ann Arbor roads
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor drivers will see traffic limitations on two local roads, one on the city’s southern boundary and the other at its western edge. The lane closures, which begin Monday, Sept. 12 for utility projects, will affect South Maple Road between Pauline Boulevard and Scio Church Road, as well as East Ellsworth Road between Shadowood Drive and Jonathan Court.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Part of Hall Road closed Friday due to gas leak
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Part of Hall Road (M-59) is closed Friday afternoon in Clinton Township due to a gas leak, officials said. Eastbound Hall Road is closed between Groesbeck Highway and Gratiot Avenue as of 1:20 p.m. Friday due to a gas leak in the area, according to an announcement from the Macomb County Department of Roads.
thelivingstonpost.com
Overturned semi closes I-96 entrance ramp at Pinckney Road for 4 hours
On Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an overturned semi-tractor trailer on the entrance ramp to eastbound I-96 from Pinckney Road (D-19) in Marion Township. The preliminary investigation has revealed that a 48-year-old Commerce Township man was...
thelivingstonpost.com
Two-vehicle Tyrone Township crash kills Fenton woman
A Fenton woman was killed, and her passenger was hospitalized with critical injuries after the Camaro they were in turned in front of a Silverado in Tyrone Township on Friday, Sept. 9. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at about 6:30 p.m. to...
Cops: Allen Park man arrested Downriver for driving drunk through police station parking lot
One man allegedly driving under the influence wound up in custody after he took his vehicle for a ride at a Downriver police station last weekend, authorities said.
Large, destructive house fire in Troy takes 40 firefighters to subdue
A raging fire at a 5,000 square foot home in Oakland County put dozens of firefighters to the test as it burned in the early morning hours on Thursday, officials said.
Man in critical condition after losing control of motorcycle while crossing railroad tracks in Southeast Michigan
Michigan State Police officials say troopers were called to the scene of a single-motorcycle crash near Main and Wells Streets in the Village of Britton shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday.
HometownLife.com
Northville commissioners recommend huge Northville Downs redevelopment plan gets approved
Following months of meetings to discuss details of a city-altering redevelopment proposal for the Northville Downs property, a recommended preliminary site plan has been crafted. It's still a while before anyone may see the 80-year-old horseracing track demolished and homes, apartments and more rise in its place. That recommendation sends...
The Oakland Press
Woman struck by truck, killed
A Clarkston woman died Wednesday after being struck by a truck while walking along a Springfield Township road, officials said. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Margaret Anne Tippen, 67, was hit at around 11:15 a.m. on Kier Road, west of Ellis Road, by a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox2detroit.com
22-year-old barricaded gunman arrested at Troy home after overnight standoff with police
TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 22-year-old was taken into custody Saturday morning after an almost 9-hour standoff with Troy police. Livernois Road was closed between Big Beaver and Maple during the incident. The Troy Police Department received a call Friday at 11:43 p.m. from a woman who said she'd...
Missing Howell woman last seen on Sunday found dead in home
Officials said the search for a missing Howell woman has ended after her body was discovered at a home within the city on Friday morning. The Howell Police Department confirmed the remains of Kelly Michelle Dorsey were found around 8:35 a.m
Police working to identify hundreds of people secretly recorded in Ann Arbor bathrooms
ANN ARBOR, MI – Police are in the process of trying to identify upwards of 200 people who were unaware someone was recording them using public bathrooms in Ann Arbor. Erric Desean Morton was arraigned Wednesday, Sept. 7, on 12 felony counts in connection with an Ann Arbor police investigation alleging he hid cameras in bathrooms at various locations in Ann Arbor to secretly record people using them.
The Oakland Press
Sept. 11 memorial ceremony Sunday
Sunday’s Sept. 11 memorial ceremony has a dual purpose, according to Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard. “Obviously it’s a remembrance of those that lost their lives on 9/11,” said Bouchard, who founded the memorial. “But it’s also for every police officer and firefighter to die in the line of duty.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man accused of planting cameras in bathrooms in Ann Arbor arrested: Here’s the list of locations
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A serial Peeping Tom has been arrested again. Eric Morton is accused of planting cameras in public places around Ann Arbor. The new accusations come just as Morton was released from prison for similar crimes. The videos were taken in public restrooms and children were...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 hurt in crash involving 3 semi trucks, minivan on congested highway in Livingston County
HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two drivers were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a crash involving three semi trucks and a minivan on a congested stretch of highway in Livingston County, officials said. The crash happened at 4:37 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 6) in the southbound lanes of U.S. 23...
The Oakland Press
21st anniversary 9/11 ceremonies planned in Oakland County
The anniversary of 9/11, also known as Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance, is a day to honor the memories of those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. The following events are to be held this Sunday, Sept. 11, to commemorate the 21st anniversary of 9/11:
Coast Guard rescues 3 after boat goes up in flames on Detroit River
Coast Guard members in the air and on the water worked save three people in the Detroit River last night after a boater’s vessel caught fire.
‘It’s like pulling teeth.’ Ann Arbor officials growing frustrated with developers
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor planning commissioners expressed a mix of appreciation and frustration as they voted on a major housing development Wednesday night, Sept. 7. They’re glad the developer of the Pontiac Trail site is at least agreeing to compromise and include some sustainability features and they welcome the hundreds of new homes and apartments proposed, but some are still frustrated the developer isn’t doing more — such as making apartments all-electric and solar-powered, in keeping with city carbon-neutrality goals.
