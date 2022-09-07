ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield Township, MI

fox2detroit.com

MSP: Gravel hauler crash closes I-96 near Kent Lake Road; no ETA on reopening

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastbound I-96 near Kent Lake Road is closed because of a three-vehicle crash this morning involving a gravel hauler. Michigan State Police troopers responded to the crash at 10:40 a.m. on Saturday. Investigators said the 53-year-old semi-driver was driving westbound in the right lane when he swerved towards the ditch.
MLive

Construction will limit traffic on these 2 Ann Arbor roads

ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor drivers will see traffic limitations on two local roads, one on the city’s southern boundary and the other at its western edge. The lane closures, which begin Monday, Sept. 12 for utility projects, will affect South Maple Road between Pauline Boulevard and Scio Church Road, as well as East Ellsworth Road between Shadowood Drive and Jonathan Court.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Part of Hall Road closed Friday due to gas leak

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Part of Hall Road (M-59) is closed Friday afternoon in Clinton Township due to a gas leak, officials said. Eastbound Hall Road is closed between Groesbeck Highway and Gratiot Avenue as of 1:20 p.m. Friday due to a gas leak in the area, according to an announcement from the Macomb County Department of Roads.
thelivingstonpost.com

Overturned semi closes I-96 entrance ramp at Pinckney Road for 4 hours

On Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an overturned semi-tractor trailer on the entrance ramp to eastbound I-96 from Pinckney Road (D-19) in Marion Township. The preliminary investigation has revealed that a 48-year-old Commerce Township man was...
thelivingstonpost.com

Two-vehicle Tyrone Township crash kills Fenton woman

A Fenton woman was killed, and her passenger was hospitalized with critical injuries after the Camaro they were in turned in front of a Silverado in Tyrone Township on Friday, Sept. 9. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at about 6:30 p.m. to...
The Oakland Press

Woman struck by truck, killed

A Clarkston woman died Wednesday after being struck by a truck while walking along a Springfield Township road, officials said. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Margaret Anne Tippen, 67, was hit at around 11:15 a.m. on Kier Road, west of Ellis Road, by a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Ann Arbor News

Police working to identify hundreds of people secretly recorded in Ann Arbor bathrooms

ANN ARBOR, MI – Police are in the process of trying to identify upwards of 200 people who were unaware someone was recording them using public bathrooms in Ann Arbor. Erric Desean Morton was arraigned Wednesday, Sept. 7, on 12 felony counts in connection with an Ann Arbor police investigation alleging he hid cameras in bathrooms at various locations in Ann Arbor to secretly record people using them.
The Oakland Press

Sept. 11 memorial ceremony Sunday

Sunday’s Sept. 11 memorial ceremony has a dual purpose, according to Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard. “Obviously it’s a remembrance of those that lost their lives on 9/11,” said Bouchard, who founded the memorial. “But it’s also for every police officer and firefighter to die in the line of duty.”
The Oakland Press

21st anniversary 9/11 ceremonies planned in Oakland County

The anniversary of 9/11, also known as Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance, is a day to honor the memories of those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. The following events are to be held this Sunday, Sept. 11, to commemorate the 21st anniversary of 9/11:
The Ann Arbor News

‘It’s like pulling teeth.’ Ann Arbor officials growing frustrated with developers

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor planning commissioners expressed a mix of appreciation and frustration as they voted on a major housing development Wednesday night, Sept. 7. They’re glad the developer of the Pontiac Trail site is at least agreeing to compromise and include some sustainability features and they welcome the hundreds of new homes and apartments proposed, but some are still frustrated the developer isn’t doing more — such as making apartments all-electric and solar-powered, in keeping with city carbon-neutrality goals.
