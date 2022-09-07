ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

Now Desk: Nice weather continues, top headlines of the afternoon

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki takes a look at our forecast and if the sunshine will continue into the weekend. Then we’ll talk about the top headlines of the afternoon, including a rare tropical storm poised to pass over Southern California, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken making an unannounced visit to a children’s hospital in Ukraine, and a childhood staple returning to Netflix. Plus we’ll have what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Now Desk: Rain returns, but it won’t ruin the weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki previews the rain chances this weekend as football season is in full swing. Higher humidity will start to sneak in Friday afternoon and night, which will lead to a slightly warmer night with lows in the lower 60s under mostly clear skies.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Wisner, Washington intersection in Jackson to close for sewer repair

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Residents in Jackson have another closure that could impact their commute. According to officials with the city, the intersection of S. Wisner Street and W. Washington Avenue will be closed Tuesday after the sanitary sewer system underneath collapsed and created a small sinkhole. The closure is...
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Portland shuts out Eaton Rapids, moves to 2-1

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The Portland Raiders’ lone loss came in a close one against Dewitt in Week 2. They came out in Week 3 and put a beating on the Eaton Rapids Greyhounds, winning 62-0 on the road. A highlight from the night was a kick return...
PORTLAND, MI
WILX-TV

Busy street in Jackson reopens following construction project

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - South West Avenue in Jackson reopened to traffic Thursday following a lengthy construction project. The street was closed to replace a water main and lead service lines between Carlton Boulevard to Michigan Avenue. The project also involved repaving South West Avenue and improving the sidewalks. Additionally,...
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Meridian Township police seek missing girl

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a missing juvenile girl last seen in the Okemos and East Lansing area. According to authorities, Cerrina Cole left home Aug. 31 and the last contact she had with her family was Sunday. She is described as standing 4 feet, 11...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Fowler moves to 3-0 with 35-0 win over Bath

BATH, Mich. (WILX) - On military appreciation night at Bath, the Fowler Eagles ran their offense like an army boot camp and rolled to a 35-0 victory over the Bees. It was a battle of CMAC unbeaten teams but the Eagles took command, scoring a late second quarter touchdown on a pass from Hudson Schlak to Nate Spicer to make it 14-0 at the half.
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
WILX-TV

Your Health: New treatment option for bunions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The average American adult takes approximately 4,000-6,000 steps a day. In fact, most Americans travel 75,000 miles on their feet by the time they reach 50. It’s not surprising 75% of people will suffer from foot pain at least once in their lives. One in three...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing nonprofit is building bunk beds for kids in need

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The combined sounds of multiple hammers and the hum of sanders filled the air as people were creating beds for kids. Bunks Across America spent Saturday building bunk beds around the nation. In Mid-Michigan, Sleep in Heavenly Peace said 6,000 kids do not have their own bed, and dozens of people showed up to help change that.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Holt outlasts Grand Ledge; keeps “The Jack” trophy

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Coming off a 7-3 2021 campaign, the Holt Rams’ tough start to the 2022 season put it in a 0-2 hole to start the season. Staring down the barrel of their first 0-3 start since 1997, Chad Fulk’s Rams used five defensive turnovers to outlast Grand Ledge 14-6, marking their fourth win in a row over the Comets.
GRAND LEDGE, MI

