Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Nice weather continues, top headlines of the afternoon
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki takes a look at our forecast and if the sunshine will continue into the weekend. Then we’ll talk about the top headlines of the afternoon, including a rare tropical storm poised to pass over Southern California, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken making an unannounced visit to a children’s hospital in Ukraine, and a childhood staple returning to Netflix. Plus we’ll have what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Rain returns, but it won’t ruin the weekend
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki previews the rain chances this weekend as football season is in full swing. Higher humidity will start to sneak in Friday afternoon and night, which will lead to a slightly warmer night with lows in the lower 60s under mostly clear skies.
WILX-TV
Wisner, Washington intersection in Jackson to close for sewer repair
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Residents in Jackson have another closure that could impact their commute. According to officials with the city, the intersection of S. Wisner Street and W. Washington Avenue will be closed Tuesday after the sanitary sewer system underneath collapsed and created a small sinkhole. The closure is...
WILX-TV
Portland shuts out Eaton Rapids, moves to 2-1
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The Portland Raiders’ lone loss came in a close one against Dewitt in Week 2. They came out in Week 3 and put a beating on the Eaton Rapids Greyhounds, winning 62-0 on the road. A highlight from the night was a kick return...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WILX-TV
Busy street in Jackson reopens following construction project
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - South West Avenue in Jackson reopened to traffic Thursday following a lengthy construction project. The street was closed to replace a water main and lead service lines between Carlton Boulevard to Michigan Avenue. The project also involved repaving South West Avenue and improving the sidewalks. Additionally,...
WILX-TV
Meridian Township police seek missing girl
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a missing juvenile girl last seen in the Okemos and East Lansing area. According to authorities, Cerrina Cole left home Aug. 31 and the last contact she had with her family was Sunday. She is described as standing 4 feet, 11...
WILX-TV
13-year-old’s jewelry business thrives at Bliss Salon Spa and Boutique
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Bliss Salon Spa and Boutique is women owned business in Lansing that loves to empower others. In their boutique section, they wanted to feature other women owned businesses in the area. Brooke Halliwill is 13 years old and creates and sells her own trendy jewelry. She...
WILX-TV
New Michigan State University tailgating hours start Saturday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some Spartans will be heading to bed a little early Friday night, ahead of Saturday’s game. That’s because it’s the first time tailgating lots will open at 7 a.m. for a late afternoon kick off. On Saturdays, tailgating lots will now we open...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WILX-TV
Eaton Theatre in Charlotte to close for a week to keep theater open long term
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A struggling theater is closing for a week in an attempt to stay open for the long term. The Eaton Theatre in Charlotte has already raised ticket prices twice since January. Prices have risen from $5 to $6.50, but that hasn’t brought in enough money.
WILX-TV
Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, September 9th
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s week 3 for high school football, which means teams are really starting to find out if they’re cut out to make a long run in the postseason!. Friday, we saw first wins, tough losses and teams extending their undefeated streaks!. MID-MICHIGAN FOOTBALL SCORES:
WILX-TV
MSU students with ties to United Kingdom react to Queen Elizabeth II’s death
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan will be mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered flags to fly at half staff at all public buildings until sunset on the day of the Queen’s internment. The Queen was the longest reigning monarch. She served more than 70...
WILX-TV
Boos Recreational Center in Jackson to close for construction, renovations
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Boos Recreation Center will be closed Monday due to construction inside the building and at Loomis Park. The city said it will be closed “until further notice.”. Events scheduled at the Boos Center will be moved to two locations - the Martin Luther King...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WILX-TV
Multiple crews respond to house fire in Dimondale, home considered a total loss
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple fire departments worked to put out the flames at a home in Dimondale. The crews responded Friday morning to a home on Pleasant River Drive, just east of N Waverly Road. N Waverly Road south of McCue Road was closed during the fire, but it...
WILX-TV
Fowler moves to 3-0 with 35-0 win over Bath
BATH, Mich. (WILX) - On military appreciation night at Bath, the Fowler Eagles ran their offense like an army boot camp and rolled to a 35-0 victory over the Bees. It was a battle of CMAC unbeaten teams but the Eagles took command, scoring a late second quarter touchdown on a pass from Hudson Schlak to Nate Spicer to make it 14-0 at the half.
WILX-TV
‘We travel!’ - Ingham County Sheriff’s Office retrieves wanted fugitive from Iron County
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Sheriff’s deputies transported a wanted fugitive more than 400 miles back to Mason after they had fled to the Upper Peninsula. They were retrieved from Iron County, located on the west side of the Upper Peninsula, about 10 miles northeast of the Michigan-Wisconsin border.
WILX-TV
Your Health: New treatment option for bunions
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The average American adult takes approximately 4,000-6,000 steps a day. In fact, most Americans travel 75,000 miles on their feet by the time they reach 50. It’s not surprising 75% of people will suffer from foot pain at least once in their lives. One in three...
WILX-TV
Lansing nonprofit is building bunk beds for kids in need
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The combined sounds of multiple hammers and the hum of sanders filled the air as people were creating beds for kids. Bunks Across America spent Saturday building bunk beds around the nation. In Mid-Michigan, Sleep in Heavenly Peace said 6,000 kids do not have their own bed, and dozens of people showed up to help change that.
WILX-TV
Holt outlasts Grand Ledge; keeps “The Jack” trophy
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Coming off a 7-3 2021 campaign, the Holt Rams’ tough start to the 2022 season put it in a 0-2 hole to start the season. Staring down the barrel of their first 0-3 start since 1997, Chad Fulk’s Rams used five defensive turnovers to outlast Grand Ledge 14-6, marking their fourth win in a row over the Comets.
WILX-TV
Certified: Michigan Board of State Canvassers certifies abortion, voting access proposals will be on Nov. ballot
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Board of State Canvassers met Friday morning to determine if two proposals - one from Reproductive Freedom For All and one from Promote the Vote - will appear on Michigan’s November ballot. Background: Michigan Supreme Court rules abortion, voting rights proposals to be...
WILX-TV
Michigan State University police aims to protect students from ‘sextortion’
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Michigan State University Police and Public Safety said they are seeing more and more cases of students being blackmailed after texting sexually explicit pictures and videos. It’s called sextortion and MSU police are warning students what to look out for. MSU...
Comments / 0