Read full article on original website
Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Lowell “Butch” Janning, age 77, of Glidden, IA
Mass of the Christian Burial for Lowell “Butch” Janning, age 77, of Glidden, IA will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Glidden. Burial will be in the Merle Hay Memorial Cemetery in Glidden with military honors by the Glidden American Legion. Visitation will be held at the St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Glidden from 5–7 P.M. on Tuesday where there will be a Christian Wake Service held at 7 P.M. Additional visitation will be held at St. Elizabeth Seton Church on Wednesday from 9 – 9:45 A.M.
Pumpkins, apples and hayrides: Your guide for fall fun in the Des Moines metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — As nights grow longer and colder, it's only natural that central Iowans are looking for places to celebrate autumn and all the frightening family fun that comes with it. Here are a list of events happening throughout the season in and around Des Moines for...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Maxine LaVonne Smouse, 99, of Coon Rapids
Funeral services for Maxine LaVonne Smouse, age 99, of Coon Rapids, will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church in Coon Rapids. Burial will be in the Coon Rapids Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Dallas County Perry Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti
Perry Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti discusses events happening with the Chamber.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County High School Ready for “Lights, Camera, Rams”
It’s a jam packed week for Greene County High School as it’s homecoming!. Senior Class President Olivia Shannon tells Raccoon Valley Radio this year’s theme is about movies and tv shows with “Lights, Camera, Rams.” The activities start later today with a powder puff football game at 2pm at the Grand Junction field, followed by the boys volleyball match at the high school gym at 6pm. Both events will have an admission charge of a school supply item or $1. Then on Tuesday will be a kickball tournament at the softball fields at 7pm with high school student teams.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Still Time To Get Involved With Relay For Life Of Guthrie County
There is still time to register for the Relay For Life of Guthrie County which will take place tomorrow. Cancer survivors and anyone affected by cancer is welcome to participate in the Relay For Life Guthrie County. The event will have a silent auction and a lunch starting at 11am, opening prayer and ceremony at noon and then local entertainment will perform and a cake walk at 1pm. Committee member Jenna Morris tells Raccoon Valley Radio they want everyone from around the county to join in.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Reminder: Prairie Awakening Event is Today
A reminder that today is a special event taking place at a Dallas County park. The Prairie Awakening-Prairie Awoke Celebration with the Dallas County Conservation Board is from 3-9 p.m. today at the Kuehn Conservation Area and will feature plenty of fun activities. The Meskwaki Nation will be featured with...
kwbg.com
Ames Couple Injured in Wednesday Accident
BOONE, Iowa—Boone County Authorities have provided updated information on the Wednesday accident that occurred east of Boone at “T” Avenue and 190th Street. The call to the Communications Center was received at 12:06 p.m. of a collision involving a semi and an SUV. The driver of the SUV has been identified as 78-year-old Richard Webb of Ames, Iowa. The report indicates that Webb was traveling west, disobeyed the stop sign and began crossing Highway 17. The semi and trailer were operated by 27-year-old Coyce Carlson of Stratford, Iowa and was headed north on Highway 17. The collision occurred in the intersection and came to a rest in the west ditch with the semi rolling onto it’s side. The report says the semi was loaded with silage. Webb and his passenger, 77-year-old Phyllis Webb were transported hospitals, one by air ambulance the second by ground ambulance. Information on where they were hospitalized or condition are not available. Carlson was apparently uninjured in the accident. Highway 17 was closed down for several hours while the site was cleaned up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie Center Chamber And Lions Club Announces August Yard Of The Month Winner
The Guthrie Center Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Lions Club announced the August monthly yard of the month winner. The Chamber of Commerce named Bill and Jeanette Sheeder the winners of the August yard of the month winners. Chamber Director Shannon Neff-Muell tells Raccoon Valley Radio why they started this initiative.
kwbg.com
Boone and Scenic Valley Railroad to Host Thomas and Friends Next Two Weekends
BOONE, Iowa—If you were one of those that thought things might slow down a little in September, well get ready for two more very busy weekends. Travis Stevenson, General Manager for the Boone and Scenic Valley Railroad says Thomas and Friends are going to be in Boone:. Peep! Peep!...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Rams second in South Hardin VB Tournament
Greene County went 3-2 in matches and 6-5 in sets on Saturday in Eldora at the South Hardin volleyball tournament to finish in second place behind Class 1A number four rated Gladbrook-Reinbeck. The finish was the highest for a Greene County team in several years in this event. Coach Chris...
KCCI.com
Iowa DCI searches Granger home
GRANGER, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation just searched a home in Granger. DCI and Granger police were on scene when a KCCI crew arrived around 10:30 a.m. Authorities were going in and out of a home at 2402 Twin Eagles Drive. A DCI spokesperson said the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Football at Kuemper Catholic tonight for Greene County, Cross-Country tomorrow at Jefferson Community Golf Course
It’s football tonight and cross-country tomorrow for the Greene County teams. Coach Caden Duncan’s Rams face the Knights of Kuemper Catholic at Carroll Athletic Field at 7 o’clock with coverage on KG98 and streaming on www.raccoonvalleyradio.com starting at 6:20 p.m. Both teams are 2-0 and both have shown the ability to both run and pass the ball. Greene County head coach Caden Duncan pointed to big plays, turnovers, and penalties as areas he believes the Rams have to win, or at least be close in, to come out on top. Fans are reminded no cash will be accepted at Carroll Athletic Field. Purchase tickets today at Bound Iowa’s website, or buy them at the gate with a credit or debit card, but no cash will be accepted.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa teases special flyover for Cy-Hawk Game
Iowa football teased a special flyover for Saturday’s game against Iowa State. The flyover will take place prior to kickoff over Kinnick Stadium. The Air Force will conduct the flyover that everyone in the stadium will observe. Iowa posted the announcement of the flyover in a Twitter post. Iowa...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Graduation
The Perry Public Library will soon be celebrating a significant milestone when it comes to youth and reading. The library will host the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten graduation ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 25th in the library community room. Children’s Librarian Suzanne Kestel talks about the origins of the program.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
GCDC Annual Meeting to Highlight Nueva Vida en Greene County and 2nd Story Housing Projects
An event is happening later this month to serve as an update to the Greene County community about projects that are currently underway. The Greene County Development Corporation Annual Meeting is scheduled for Monday, September 19th at the Greene Room Events Center at Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Jefferson. The evening begins with a social time at 6pm, followed by a dinner served at 6:30 and the meeting portion will start at 7pm. The program will include an update on Neuva Vida en Greene County with coordinator Carlos Arguello, along with information about second story housing on the downtown square in Jefferson with developer Chris Deal and there will be a video presentation of a summary of projects that GCDC has been involved within the past year.
One injured in southside Des Moines shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — A shooting on the southside of Des Moines left one person injured Wednesday night. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of shots fired around 8 p.m. in the 900 block of Kenyon Ave. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound […]
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Free Tour Walk at Perkins Prairie Preservation Tomorrow
If you are looking to spend some time outdoors this weekend, a special event is planned in Greene County. Everyone is invited to the Perkins Prairie Preserve for a guided tour on Saturday from 10am-noon. Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation (INHF) Land Stewardship Associate Derek Miner will lead the event and talk about the native plants and wildflowers that are part of the 30-acre prairie preserve that was donated by Carroll Perkins and Karen Voge-Perkins. The land was donated to the INHF in 2014.
KCCI.com
Des Moines man charged with vehicular homicide in crash that killed woman
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man faces new charges in a crash thatkilled a woman on Hubbell Avenue last month. Guy Lawrence is now charged with vehicular homicide in addition to the OWI charge filed against him in August. According to court documents, Lawrence was drunk and...
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 24-year-old Aristides Esau Perdomo, of Des Moines, for violating a No Contact Protective Order. Perdomo was taken to Union County Jail, where he posted the $300.00 bond.
Comments / 0