Purpose beyond profit: How brands can benefit consumer well-being
Researchers from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and the Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt University have published a new paper in the Journal of Consumer Psychology that offers fresh insights into "brand purpose" and its potential benefits to consumers. The article, "Conceptualizing brand purpose and...
Attitudes toward online learning improve post-pandemic, according to survey
Positive attitudes toward online learning have increased to their highest levels yet among learners who use it, according to Wiley's annual Voice of the Online Learner report, issued today. The vast majority—94%—of online learners in the survey said they have a positive or very positive view of online learning, up...
New guidance published on how to best support qualitative researchers
New guidance—devised by a group of twelve researchers from various disciplines and institutions—is published today in the International Journal of Qualitative Methods. It provides diverse experiences from the co-authors about their research into sensitive, challenging, and difficult areas, and suggests practical principles to overcome issues to ensure the highest safety and well-being of qualitative researchers in the field.
Study examines the impact of fake online reviews on sales
Can you really trust that online product review before you make a purchase decision? New research has found that the practice of faking online product reviews may be more pervasive than you think. According to researchers, a wide array of product marketers actually purchases fake online reviews through an online...
New approach more than doubles stem cell editing efficiency, researchers report
A Penn State-led team of interdisciplinary researchers has developed techniques to improve the efficiency of CRISPR-Cas9, the genome editing technique that earned the Nobel Prize in 2020. While CRISPR-Cas9 is faster, less expensive and more accurate than other gene-editing methods, according to project leader Xiaojun "Lance" Lian, associate professor of biomedical engineering and biology at Penn State, the technology has limitations—especially in applications to improve human health.
Physicists invent intelligent quantum sensor of light waves
University of Texas at Dallas physicists and their collaborators at Yale University have demonstrated an atomically thin, intelligent quantum sensor that can simultaneously detect all the fundamental properties of an incoming light wave. The research, published April 13 in the journal Nature, demonstrates a new concept based on quantum geometry...
3D nanoprinting using semiconductor quantum dots to create optoelectrical materials
A team of researchers from Tsinghua University, working with a colleague from Jilin University, has developed a new 3D nanoprinting technique that uses semiconducting quantum dots. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes their new technique and provides examples of resulting 3D objects. Jia-Ahn Pan and Dmitri Talapin with the University of Chicago provide a Perspective piece in the same journal issue regarding more versatile 3D printing devices and the work done by the team on this new effort.
Researchers reveal stratospheric air intrusion process
Long-term monitoring of radionuclides transported with through the atmosphere can help to reveal atmospheric dynamics. The cosmogenic 10Be/7Be ratio is an effective tracer of atmospheric motion. However, the high-resolution data acquisition is limited because the 7Be-γ spectral counting method requires large samples size, and 10Be can only be measured by...
A quantum network of entangled atomic clocks
For the first time, scientists at the University of Oxford have been able to demonstrate a network of two entangled optical atomic clocks and show how the entanglement between the remote clocks can be used to improve their measurement precision, according to research published this week by Nature. Improving the...
Scientists use novel method to make promising battery material
Charging and discharging a battery cell transforms its electrode material into a "super" material. Over the last decade, advances in research and development have led to more efficient lithium-ion batteries. Yet, significant shortcomings remain. One challenge is the need for faster charging, which can help speed the adoption of electric vehicles.
Researchers generate fusion at 100 million Kelvin for 20 seconds
A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in South Korea working with two colleagues from Princeton University and one from Columbia University has achieved a new milestone in the development of fusion as an energy source—they generated a reaction that produced temperatures of 100 million Kelvin and lasted for 20 seconds. In their paper published in journal Nature, the group describes their work and where they plan to take it in the next few years.
