NME
‘Werewolf By Night’ trailer shows first look at Marvel’s Halloween special
A trailer has been released for Marvel’s Halloween special Werewolf By Night at Disney’s D23 Expo – check it out above. The footage debuted during the Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios presentation on Saturday (September 10), which featured announcements about future shows and films across the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars.
NME
‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ will release this December after series of delays
Marvel’s Midnight Suns received a new gameplay trailer and release date at last night’s (September 9) Disney and Marvel Games Showcase. The card-based tactical action role-playing game (RPG) will be released on December 2 for PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, with the release date for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch to be confirmed later.
NME
Listen to the metal new theme tune for ‘Sonic Frontiers’
Sega has revealed the very metal main theme song for Sonic Frontiers – check out ‘I’m Here’ below. The track was written and sung by Merry Kirk-Holmes from Sydney-based metal band To Octavia and it’s just as anthemic and crushing as you might expect. Announcing...
"It Changed The Way I View Myself And My Life": People Are Revealing The Films That "Blew Their Mind," And I'm Adding Every Single One To My Watch List
"When those credits rolled, I cried for so long after, and I was a mess. I didn’t read the book before, so I was SHOCKED and at a loss for words. I watched it three times in a row the first time and bought multiple copies of the book."
NME
‘Disney Dreamlight Valley’ announces new Toy Story realm
Disney Dreamlight Valley has shown a trailer for a new Toy Story realm coming to the game later this year at the first ever Disney and Marvel Games Showcase. Disney Dreamlight Valley was released earlier this week (September 6) by developer and publisher Dreamloft and immediately smashed the Steam charts, soaring to number one after less than 24 hours. Reviews on Steam suggest that players are particular fans of the game’s comprehensive avatar editor and other customisation options.
NME
Bithell Games working on ‘Tron’ visual novel with Disney
A new “visual novel adventure” set in the Tron universe is currently being developed by indie studio Bithell Games in partnership with Disney. Tron: Identity was announced yesterday (September 9) during the Disney & Marvel Game Showcase via a short teaser, which can be seen below:. According to...
NME
Listen to Run The Jewels’ opening theme song for ‘Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm’
Run The Jewels have shared the opening theme song they contributed to the forthcoming Aqua Teen Hunger Force film, Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm. The new track – produced, as with the majority of the duo’s work, by member El-P – also soundtracks the new trailer for the upcoming film. The feature-length animated comedy, based on the long-running Adult Swim series, is set to arrive on November 8.
Here Are All The Major Marvel Trailers And Announcements You Missed From D23
The studio unveiled trailers for "Secret Invasion," starring Samuel L. Jackson, and the Halloween special "Werewolf by Night."
NME
The Big Pink share ‘Safe and Sound’ and detail London album launch
The Big Pink have shared a new track called ‘Safe and Sound’ and announced an album launch party in London – get full details below. The Robbie Furze-led project announced their return last month with details of new album ‘The Love That’s Ours’, their first record in a decade and follow-up to 2012’s ‘Future This’.
NME
Watch the final trailer for Star Wars series ‘Andor’ with Diego Luna
A new trailer has been released for Andor at Disney’s D23 Expo – check it out above. The footage debuted during the Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios presentation on Saturday (September 10), which featured announcements about future shows and films across the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars.
NME
‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ is getting a final expansion with ‘The Last Chapter’
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is getting one last expansion, with The Last Chapter set to conclude Eivor’s story when it launches “in a few months time.”. The Last Chapter follows Eivor as she grapples with Odin’s memories, continuing on from a twist in the game’s main story. In a teaser for the expansion, Eivor decides that it’s “time to say goodbye” to her companions and set out for “distant shores and new adventures.”
NME
Check out The Rills’ playful new song ‘Spit Me Out’
Lincoln trio The Rills have shared a brand new single ahead of a UK tour – listen to ‘Spit Me Out’ below. The new track follows the band’s recent EP ‘Do It Differently’, which was released via Nice Swan Records back in May. Discussing...
NME
BTS’ ‘Permission to Dance on Stage: LA’ Concert can now be streamed on Disney+
To celebrate Disney+ Day, the streaming service has announced that BTS’ Permission to Dance on Stage: LA is now available to stream exclusively on the platform. Permission to Dance on Stage: LA is a concert film recorded during the septet’s four-day residency at the SoFi Stadium on November 27 and 28, and December 1 and 2, 2021—a show that went on to become the biggest single venue concert engagement by any act in almost a decade, after selling 214,000 tickets and grossing US$33.3million (£25million).
NME
Here’s how to watch the D23 Disney & Marvel Game Showcase
Disney’s D23 expo kicks off today (Friday September 9) with fans expecting a wave of Disney, Marvel and Star Wars announcements across the weekend. Tonight will also see a dedicated Disney and Marvel Game Showcase which will include reveals from Disney & Pixar Games, Marvel Games, Lucasfilm Games and 20th Century Games.
NME
PJ Harvey announces 59-track ‘B-Sides, Demos and Rarities’ collection
PJ Harvey has announced an expansive, 59-track box set of rare songs titled ‘B-Sides, Demos and Rarities’. The compilation, which will be available in a three-CD or six-LP format on November 4, catalogues nearly five dozen archival cuts from the singer-songwriter, 14 of which have never previously seen the light of day. See the full tracklist below.
NME
Watch the first teaser for Disney’s live-action ‘The Little Mermaid’
The first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid has been unveiled. The teaser was premiered at Disney’s D23 Expo, which is currently taking place in Anaheim, California today (September 9). The Little Mermaid will see singer Halle Bailey of duo Chloe X Halle...
NME
Watch the trailer for Disney’s ‘Willow’ sequel series
A new trailer has been released for the revival series of Willow at Disney’s D23 Expo – check it out above. The footage debuted during the Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios presentation on Saturday (September 10), which featured announcements about future shows and films across the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars.
NME
Xbox and Twitch announce indie games showcase ID@Xbox
Xbox and Twitch have announced plans to host the indie games showcase, ID@Xbox, on September 14. The 90-minute showcase will be hosted on the Twitch and Xbox official channels on Twitch, and starts at 6PM BST / 10AM PT / 1PM ET. It will be preceded with a show from Black Girl Gamers lasting 30 minutes which will show off gameplay from Versus Evil’s multiplayer “madness” game Eville. The pre-show itself can be watched on Black Girl Gamers’ Twitch channel as well as the Xbox and Twitch channels.
NME
Jonny Greenwood reacts to Limmy’s cover of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’
Jonny Greenwood has responded to Limmy’s cover of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’. The Scottish comedian shared a snippet of his cover on Twitter earlier this week (September 7), re-working the band’s 1992 debut single into a synth-heavy but solemn ditty. Responding on Twitter, Greenwood said: “There’s still...
NME
Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Noddy Holder
In 1980, Slade played Reading festival after which artist pulled out?. We were given three days’ notice and were bottom of the list of who they’d tried! [Laughs] Our guitarist, Dave Hill, had left the band and we were near-enough split-up, but our manager talked him into doing the festival to finish on a high. We went down a storm and it turned our careers around. Dave decided to stay, and it set us on our path through the ‘80s.”
