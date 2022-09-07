Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
Can Mindfulness Improve the Mental Health of Refugees?
Refugees experience elevated stress and distress due to the violence of war and the challenges of living in exile. There are far too few mental health professionals to meet the mental health needs of refugee communities. Mindfulness-based group interventions show great promise for lowering stress and improving mental health among...
psychologytoday.com
3 Key Components of Mental Wellness for Students
School-related stress is a major factor in young people's mental health. Schools, and the adults within them, are perfectly positioned to prioritize mental well-being in supportive environments. Focusing on connection, expectations, and purpose can set a foundation for youth mental wellness that helps prevent problems. Ara, a 16-year-old high school...
COVID-19 Increases Risk of Brain Conditions for 2 Years After Infection, Study Finds
People who have had COVID-19 are at higher risk of certain brain conditions such as brain fog, psychosis, seizures, dementia, and epilepsy up to two years after infection. Researchers said people who got sick with COVID-19 weren’t at an increased risk of developing mood disorders, such as anxiety and depression, over the long term.
psychologytoday.com
Self-Compassion and Adult ADHD
Adults with ADHD report higher levels of distress and lower levels of well-being, partially affected by low self-compassion. Adults with ADHD report significantly lower rates of self-compassion and higher rates of perceived criticisms. There are three core elements that comprise self-compassion that can be used to build this skill. Living...
psychologytoday.com
Psilocybin as a Promising Treatment for Alcohol Use Disorder
A new study found that psilocybin in combination with psychotherapy helped participants significantly reduce drinking for at least eight months. This new research represents In the largest clinical trial (and what may be the first randomized, controlled trial) of its kind. Although the mechanisms of psychedelic-assisted treatments remain uncertain, the...
healio.com
Type 2 diabetes, sleep disorders linked to increased risk for depression
Adults with type 2 diabetes or a sleep disorder have an increased risk for depression compared with those with neither condition, according to data published in the Journal of Diabetes and Its Complications. In analysis of data from population-based registries in Denmark, type 2 diabetes and a sleep disorder were...
psychologytoday.com
What Rising Temperatures Mean for Our Mental Health
As temperatures rise across the globe, researchers are tracking the mental health implications. The evidence shows warmer temperatures can lead to mental health crises. Older adults and people living in warmer climates are at a higher risk. July 2022 was one of the hottest months on record, according to the...
msn.com
6 most common causes of traumatic brain injuries
Traumatic brain injury, also referred to as intracranial injury, is caused by an external impact, such as a blow or jolt, or a penetrating injury, such as a gunshot, to the head. This trauma may cause the brain to shift or twist within the skull cavity or to change its use of chemicals and energy, resulting in headaches, disorientation, and sensitivity to light and sound. In some cases, these changes are brief and don't result in long-term brain damage; however, with more severe injuries, these effects may persist and result in long-term health problems, including brain cell damage. The leading causes of TBIs are falls and motor vehicle accidents, though domestic violence, work or military injuries, and sports or recreational activities are also known to cause TBIs in varying degrees.
psychologytoday.com
Is Dieting Ruining Your Life?
A review of the long-term outcomes of calorie-restricting diets assessed whether dieting was an effective obesity treatment. Results showed that one-third to two-thirds of dieters regain more weight than they lost on their diets. There is little support that dieting leads to long-term weight loss or health benefits. While kids...
Medical News Today
Potential health risks of chronic heavy drinking
Frequently drinking too much alcohol is harmful to health. Alcohol can have an effect on every bodily system. Alcohol is an intoxicating chemical that can impact health. How much alcohol a person drinks, genetic factors, gender, body mass, and general state of health all influence how a person responds to alcohol. Drinking in moderation is unlikely to cause harm. However, chronic heavy drinking can be detrimental to health. It is a leading preventable cause of death.
msn.com
New study suggests COVID increases risks of brain disorders
A study published this month in the Lancet Psychiatry showed increased risks of some brain disorders two years after infection with the coronavirus, shedding new light on the long-term neurological and psychiatric aspects of the virus. The analysis, conducted by researchers at the University of Oxford and drawing on health...
MedicalXpress
Frequency of premenstrual anxiety, mood swings a public health issue, study finds
Premenstrual mood swings and anxiety are so common—experienced by more than 64% of women—that they represent a "key public health issue globally," according to a new UVA Health study. The UVA Health study found that most women have premenstrual symptoms every menstrual cycle, and those symptoms regularly affect...
psychologytoday.com
6 Cases in Which Patients Improved Despite Their Initial Diagnosis
When a diagnosis is made, healthcare providers often focus mostly on providing therapy specific to the diagnosis. Healthcare providers must take time to be cognizant of the difficulties that can be caused by treating a diagonosis with a single treatment. Best healthcare practice occurs when clinicians and patients focus attention...
MedicalXpress
New study identifies how memory of personal interactions declines with age
One of the most upsetting aspects of age-related memory decline is not being able to remember the face that accompanies the name of a person you just talked with hours earlier. While researchers don't understand why this dysfunction occurs, a new study conducted at University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) has provided some important new clues. The study was published on September 8 in Aging Cell.
psychologytoday.com
Effects of Gaslighting on Someone With Borderline Personality Disorder
Gaslighting is hurtful to others and destructive to relationships. Gaslighting is particularly hurtful to individuals with symptoms of BPD. Targets of gaslighting can protect themselves by identifying gaslighting and not taking it personally. Being the target of gaslighting is a painful experience for everybody, but individuals with symptoms of borderline...
Can Lunesta Help Reduce Anxiety Symptoms?
Lunesta is a medication typically used to help individuals with insomnia. Some research indicates it can also benefit individuals diagnosed with anxiety. If you experience anxiety or have been diagnosed with an anxiety disorder, you may use medication to help alleviate anxiety symptoms. There are many medication options for reducing anxiety; it may be hard to know where to start.
Medical News Today
Which medication is best for adult ADHD?
Selecting the best medication for an adult with ADHD can be a process of trial and error. The most effective type of medication and its timing and dosage depends on a person’s history, genetics, and response to the drug. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most...
Medical News Today
How to safely medicate for anxiety alongside heart issues
Anxiety and heart issues may occur together due to the impact anxiety can have on the body. Certain lifestyle factors may increase the risk of heart issues, and chronic health conditions may also increase the risk of anxiety disorders. The link between the two conditions may mean people require treatment...
thefreshtoast.com
Indica Or Sativa: Which Is Best To Treat Anxiety?
A growing body of research evidence shows that marijuana can reduce anxiety symptoms, including separation and social anxiety. According to the American Psychological Association, anxiety is a major depressive disorder or mental health issue characterized by fear, worried thoughts, and tension. It also causes physical changes, such as increased heartbeat, shaking, trembling, panic attacks, and high blood pressure.
psychologytoday.com
The Power of Validation
While connection benefits our health, quality connection matters most. One key aspect of quality connection is validation. Validation can improve mood, persistence, physiology, and engagement. To validate, convey to someone that their experience is understandable and valid. In my book, Platonic: How the Science of Attachment Can Help You Make—and...
