You can’t do better than perfect. That, by any measure, is how you describe J.J. McCarthy’s performance against Hawaii Saturday night. Perfect. The only ball that touched the ground was one that I’m sure Ronnie Bell would say he should've caught. McCarthy gave his receivers well-placed balls on every single throw, which resulted in YAC opportunities on almost all of them. If we’re nit-picking, he did hang his first ball up slightly, requiring an adjustment by Roman Wilson. And coaches might also critique McCarthy for being a little late getting the ball to Cornelius Johnson on his big play in the 2nd quarter. But both plays showcased how McCarthy’s arm talent allowed Michigan’s receivers to make big plays down the field. Wilson's 42-yard skinny post was hung purposefully to make sure it wasn't overthrown, and it still allowed for a walk-in touchdown. And Johnson's 54-yard reception on a post-cut set the Wolverines up in the red zone (McCarthy would immediately find Bell on a Split zone RPO for a touchdown and a 28-0 lead).

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO