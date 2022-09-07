ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Shaw: Raising eyebrows and ceilings, J.J. McCarthy emerges as Michigan's QB1

This time of year in college football, fans engage in more talk about floors and ceilings than contractors. Around tailgates, bars and online message boards, players get pigeon-holed as capable of leading a team to a mountaintop, spiraling a season out of control, both results, or neither. That’s especially common at the quarterback position, as teams have proven for years that elite quarterback play can crash the national title picture more than anything else a non-elite team can do, and sub-standard quarterback play can get coaches fired.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan vs Hawaii postgame Webblog: J.J. McCarthy left no doubt about who the QB should be

You can’t do better than perfect. That, by any measure, is how you describe J.J. McCarthy’s performance against Hawaii Saturday night. Perfect. The only ball that touched the ground was one that I’m sure Ronnie Bell would say he should've caught. McCarthy gave his receivers well-placed balls on every single throw, which resulted in YAC opportunities on almost all of them. If we’re nit-picking, he did hang his first ball up slightly, requiring an adjustment by Roman Wilson. And coaches might also critique McCarthy for being a little late getting the ball to Cornelius Johnson on his big play in the 2nd quarter. But both plays showcased how McCarthy’s arm talent allowed Michigan’s receivers to make big plays down the field. Wilson's 42-yard skinny post was hung purposefully to make sure it wasn't overthrown, and it still allowed for a walk-in touchdown. And Johnson's 54-yard reception on a post-cut set the Wolverines up in the red zone (McCarthy would immediately find Bell on a Split zone RPO for a touchdown and a 28-0 lead).
ANN ARBOR, MI
Everything Mel Tucker said after Michigan State beat Akron

A couple days after Michigan State opened the 2022 season with a 35-13 win over Western Michigan, Spartans head coach Mel Tucker deemed the performance "unacceptable." And so in their follow-up, all they did was put up 52 points and keep the opposition, Akron, off the scoreboard entirely. It still...
EAST LANSING, MI
Top Takeaways as Nick Singleton, Penn State railroad Ohio

Penn State’s string of 17 straight games WITHOUT a player rushing for 100 yards or more ended in resounding fashion Saturday. The Nittany Lions blew past Ohio at Beaver Stadium by a not-as-close-as-it-looked margin of 46-10, a contest that introduced the college football world to the considerable talents of PSU true freshman running back Nick Singleton.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Michigan Football, Basketball hosting five-star top targets

With Michigan Basketball in the latter parts of their offseason and Michigan Football favored by a whopping 52 points, the bigger battles may be on the recruiting trail as both Jim Harbaugh and Juwan Howard are hosting top targets on campus in five-stars Jadyn Davis (quarterback) and John Bol (center) respectively.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan football: Cade McNamara gifts offensive linemen custom PING drivers

Cade McNamara may be in a heated quarterback battle with J.J. McCarthy, one that extended into the regular season, but the Michigan quarterback found time to honor the big men up front. McNamara bought a gift for his offensive linemen. Namely, that gift was a customized PING driver for each of the “big uglies” up front. Despite a 51-7 win over Colorado State to open up the season, McNamara struggled a bit throwing the football.
ANN ARBOR, MI
