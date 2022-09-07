Read full article on original website
This time of year in college football, fans engage in more talk about floors and ceilings than contractors. Around tailgates, bars and online message boards, players get pigeon-holed as capable of leading a team to a mountaintop, spiraling a season out of control, both results, or neither. That’s especially common at the quarterback position, as teams have proven for years that elite quarterback play can crash the national title picture more than anything else a non-elite team can do, and sub-standard quarterback play can get coaches fired.
The Michigan football team scored its second blowout win in as many weeks, posting a 42-0 halftime score en route to a 56-10 win over Hawaii. The fourth-ranked Wolverines showcased an energized passing attack, a committed run game and a defense that allowed 44 yards in Hawaii's first 10 drives of the game.
You can’t do better than perfect. That, by any measure, is how you describe J.J. McCarthy’s performance against Hawaii Saturday night. Perfect. The only ball that touched the ground was one that I’m sure Ronnie Bell would say he should've caught. McCarthy gave his receivers well-placed balls on every single throw, which resulted in YAC opportunities on almost all of them. If we’re nit-picking, he did hang his first ball up slightly, requiring an adjustment by Roman Wilson. And coaches might also critique McCarthy for being a little late getting the ball to Cornelius Johnson on his big play in the 2nd quarter. But both plays showcased how McCarthy’s arm talent allowed Michigan’s receivers to make big plays down the field. Wilson's 42-yard skinny post was hung purposefully to make sure it wasn't overthrown, and it still allowed for a walk-in touchdown. And Johnson's 54-yard reception on a post-cut set the Wolverines up in the red zone (McCarthy would immediately find Bell on a Split zone RPO for a touchdown and a 28-0 lead).
JJ McCarthy was virtually perfect and Michigan was way too much for Hawaii in Ann Arbor.
