Politics

Juan Della garza
3d ago

why are so many people afraid of hearing some truth from anyone for a change. what is in your closet.

Emmaline
2d ago

Podcast Movement needs some new board members who can think and reason, and who understand that diversity means including all manner of voices, not just those who will spout the latest approved speech.

River
2d ago

If you discriminate against people in your culture, those people will inevitably create their own culture.

Popculture

'The Mole': Anderson Cooper Not Returning as Host

The Mole has seen a resurgence in popularity in the past year, many due to Netflix adding past seasons of the show to its service. The licensed stint was apparently so successful for Netflix that it has opted to reboot the former ABC reality competition. However, Anderson Cooper, the host most synonymous with the series, will not be back.
NFL
AdWeek

Zerlina Maxwell to Leave MSNBC Sept. 15

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Zerlina Maxwell, on Tuesday, announced on Twitter that she will be leaving MSNBC once her streaming show ends September 15. Maxwell has...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Former Fox News Anchor's New Talk Show on HBO Max Gets Premiere Date

Chris Wallace's talk show, Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, will premiere on HBO Max on Sept. 23 before debuting on CNN two days later, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show, which features interviewers with celebrities, CEOs, politicians and other prominent people, originated on CNN+ before the streaming service shuttered in April, and Warner Bros. Discovery announced soon after that Wallace's series would continue on different platforms in the fall.
TV & VIDEOS
NBC News

'Natty or not' steroid discussions have become their own internet content genre

The once-taboo topic of anabolic steroid use in the fitness and bodybuilding communities has become its own internet content genre. “Natty or not” videos, in which people often speculate about who is “natty” (shorthand for natural) and who is using steroids (not), now routinely rack up millions of views on YouTube and TikTok, while hundreds of commentators a day debate on a dedicated subreddit that influencers and celebrities are using steroids to fuel their physiques. Podcaster Joe Rogan has recently touched on the topic, as has PewDiePie, one of the most followed people on YouTube.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
PC Magazine

YouTube TV Update Will Let You Watch 4 Channels at Once

YouTube is reportedly releasing a handful of new features, including split-screen viewing for YouTube TV and the ability to watch Shorts on the big screen. According to Protocol, YouTube's live TV streaming service is adding something called "Mosaic Mode," which will let people stream up to four live feeds simultaneously by dividing the TV display into quadrants, which could come in handy for the news-obsessed or those who want to keep an eye on several sports games at once.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
NBC News

“Meet the Press with Chuck Todd” is #1 in the Key Demo

September 7, 2022 — Meet the Press with Chuck Todd (MTP) was the #1 most-watched Sunday show in the key demo this past Sunday, September 4, according to data from Nielsen Media Research. The episode topped the competition among viewers aged 25-54, averaging 486,000 viewers in the key demo...
TV SHOWS
Engadget

Instagram will introduce a repost feature as part of a new test

Instagram will soon be testing reposts, something that's never been available in the main feed part of the app but is a key feature on Facebook and Twitter. It was first spotted on the profile of Twitter CEO Adam Mosseri by social media consultant Matt Navarra, and Instagram later confirmed it with TechCrunch."
CELL PHONES
Android Police

New YouTube feature for schools will make classroom video-watching way less sketchy

YouTube is home to billions of videos. Most of them are of dubious quality, so one would hope Google's algorithms would bring users substantive and enjoyable content. Of course, there are many challenges surrounding the platform — especially when we're talking about kids as viewers and educators as creators. That's why the company is announcing a few big changes for those user groups, including a video player dedicated for educational use.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Verge

Vergecast: iPhone 14 event and our first impressions

Every Wednesday and Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where our editors make sense of the week’s most important technology news. On Fridays, Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel, editor-at-large David Pierce, and managing editor Alex Cranz discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.
CELL PHONES
NBC News

Subscribe to Dateline Premium on Apple Podcasts

Subscribe now to Dateline Premium on Apple Podcasts and you will unlock ad-free listening on every episode, early access to new original podcasts, plus exclusive bonus content. Start listening to all episodes ad-free:. Exclusive bonus content:. Listen to the first bonus episode now. Josh Mankiewicz follows up on a story...
PUBLIC SAFETY

