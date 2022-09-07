Read full article on original website
How the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus compare to the Pro models — and the iPhone 13
It’s official: the iPhone 14 is here. Following months of leaks and speculation, Apple formally announced the latest addition to its smartphone lineup during its “Far Out” event on Wednesday, where the company also gave us a glimpse of the long-rumored Apple Watch Ultra, a new Apple Watch SE, and the second-gen AirPods Pro.
How Apple’s iPhone 14 satellite link puts it up against SpaceX and others
After Apple’s announcement that the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro can send messages via satellite in emergency situations, it’s becoming clear that the company hasn’t just introduced a new feature. In typical fashion, it’s also practically overnight become a key player in a new industry by getting heavily involved with satellite communications by adding Emergency SOS via satellite.
Apple’s personalized spatial audio trick is really a Sony idea
One of the new features of iOS 16, and something that was again highlighted during Apple’s event on Wednesday, is personalized spatial audio. Once you’ve installed the latest iOS release on your iPhone beginning September 12th, you’ll be able to create a custom sound profile that should improve the sense of immersion and overall spatial audio experience you get from AirPods.
iCloud Shared Photo Library won’t launch with iOS 16
Apple is delaying the release of iOS 16’s iCloud Shared Photo Library feature, saying it’s “coming later this year” instead of when the mobile operating system refresh launches on September 12th (via AppleInsider). An archived version of the iOS 16 webpage shows the notice about the delay was added sometime this week.
Apple Watch Ultra repairs could be ultra-expensive without AppleCare
On Wednesday, Apple introduced the Apple Watch Ultra, a $799 wearable meant for people partaking in extreme activities like climbing mountains, running ultra-marathons, or diving. But as MacRumors points out, breaking its screen, button, sensors, or other various parts while doing any of these activities could be very expensive: repairs for the watch will cost $499 if you don’t have AppleCare Plus (we’ll get to that in a minute), according to an estimate tool on Apple’s website. That’s significantly more than the $299 repair for an entry-level Series 8.
How to connect Philips Hue with Apple HomeKit
Controlling smart lighting with your voice is one of the most useful features of a smart home. Saying, “Hey Siri, turn off the lights” from the comfort of your bed or the couch without having to get up or pull out your phone is really a great experience. And, if you have some Philips Hue smart light bulbs and an iPhone, it's really easy to connect them to Apple’s HomeKit smart home platform to put Apple’s Siri voice assistant to work for you.
Vergecast: iPhone 14 event and our first impressions
Every Wednesday and Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where our editors make sense of the week’s most important technology news. On Fridays, Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel, editor-at-large David Pierce, and managing editor Alex Cranz discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.
Skip ‘Hey Google’ with the Nest Hub Max’s new Quick Phrases
If you have a Nest Hub Max smart display and you’re tired of saying “Hey Google” 50 times a day, a new feature could cut that number down a bit. Quick Phrases — a feature on the Pixel 6 phones, and which Google announced for the Nest Hub Max last year — are now live. This lets the Nest Hub Max (and only the Max so far) respond to certain commands without the phrase “Hey Google,” making talking to the voice interface a little easier.
Apple did raise prices with the iPhone 14 and Watch Series 8 — just not in the US or China
When Apple announced the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro, it was quick to point out that the phones start at the same prices as their predecessors, despite rumors that they would cost more this year. Likewise, the Apple Watch Series 8 also got a few upgrades, but is still selling for the same price as the Series 7. As CNBC points out, though, those devices have gotten price bumps in several other countries, including the UK, Australia, Japan, Ireland, and Germany.
The iPhone 14 Pro’s always-on display, explained
So, it finally happened. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max got an always-on display. If you’ve used a modern Android phone, you probably have experience with always-on screens — and need no convincing of why they’re a handy feature — but this is a new thing in iPhone world. And Apple, of course, is doing it a little bit differently than everyone else.
Google is working on ‘clear calling’ for Android phone calls
The first beta for the Android 13 quarterly release includes a new “clear calling” feature that “reduces background noises during calls.” It was first spotted by Mishaal Rahman on Twitter who also tweeted directions to enable it for yourself without root, if you’re feeling bold.
Google’s HD Chromecast will probably look a lot like the 4K one
It seems increasingly likely that Google’s going to be announcing a budget Chromecast at its hardware event on October 6th, and Brazilian site Tecnoblog has posted purported pictures of the device, which the publication says showed up in documents from the National Telecommunications Agency. The device looks pretty much identical to the white model of Google’s current Chromecast with Google TV, but leaks from earlier this week suggest it’ll only be able to stream in 1080p instead of 4K and that it’ll be around 40 percent cheaper than the current model (which is normally $50 but is currently on sale in the US for $40).
How to uninstall apps from a Chromebook
Sometimes you download an Android app to your Chromebook and learn that it simply doesn’t work. Other times your storage is full and you need to clear it up. Or maybe one of your favorite apps just got a PWA equivalent and you want that Android version out of your life.
Some Withings products are about to get more expensive
A banner has appeared within the storefront of the Withings website announcing that several products within its lineup will see price increases over the coming weeks. If you click through, you’ll find the entire Withings catalog with tags applied to identify which products will be affected by the changes. In the US, it notes that only Body Cardio, Sleep Analyzer, BPM Connect, and 38mm ScanWatch products will see increases between $20 and $30.
Apple’s latest iPad Mini is $100 off right now at Amazon and Best Buy
Apple’s new iPhone lineup may have grabbed everyone's attention, but our weekend deals post is fixed on everything Apple ignored during its “Far Out” event earlier this week. For starters, Apple’s 64GB iPad Mini with Wi-Fi is currently matching its best price ever at Amazon and Best Buy, where you can pick it up for $399.99 ($100 off). If you need more storage, you can also find the 256GB model with Wi-Fi discounted to $549.99 at Amazon and Best Buy, down from its usual price of $799.99.
Brand new iPhone features that Android already has
For some reason, people like to take sides on things that really don’t need to have sides at all. You’re a fan of iPhones? Cool. You’re more comfortable with Android phones? Use it in good health. But we live in a competitive society, and so the one...
Let me watch TV on the Apple Watch Ultra
Apple introduced the rugged Apple Watch Ultra this week — with a bigger, brighter 49mm screen, an additional hardware button, a bigger battery, and better speakers — made for more extreme outdoor conditions. But I believe the $800 smartwatch can be used another way: to watch TV. Wait,...
Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are $50 off
If you’re interested in preordering the $249 second-gen AirPods Pro today but their price is holding you back, you may want to check out today’s deal on Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Today, we’ve come across one of the first discounts on the new set of noise-canceling wireless earbuds. Right now, they’re on sale for just $179.99 ($50 off) at Woot with a 90-day limited warranty.
Asus’ ROG 6 Android gaming phones are available for preorder in North America
Asus has made its new ROG Phone 6 and Phone 6 Pro available for preorder in North America after the initial launch in the UK and Europe. The latest version of this gaming-centric smartphone is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, which is a souped-up version of the same CPU shared by many current-gen flagship Android devices like the Samsung S22 Lineup and OnePlus 10. The ROG Phone 6 also has some additional hardware to cement its status as a go-to device for mobile gaming, which includes a minimum of 12GB of RAM and a 165Hz refresh rate screen with a resolution of 2448 x 1080.
Here’s how the new AirPods Pro compare to the rest of Apple’s AirPods lineup
At its “Far Out” event on Wednesday, Apple introduced a new pair of AirPods Pro alongside the upcoming iPhone 14 lineup and long-rumored Apple Watch Ultra. The second-gen AirPods Pro are set to arrive on September 23rd, bringing with them a new H2 chip that Apple claims should cancel “up to twice as much noise” as its predecessor, as well as swipe-based controls and a number of other features.
