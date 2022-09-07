ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix in September

September is almost here, and a new month means new titles on our favorite streaming services. Here’s everything that’s coming to Netflix next month. The new month will bring a ton of anticipated titles to the website and app. Netflix originals such as “Blonde,” the Ana de Armas Marilyn Monroe biopic, and “Do Revenge,” a dark comedy starring Maya Hawke and Camilla Mendes make their way to the streaming service this month.
Top 10 most-watched series on Netflix last week

What series have people been streaming the most? (Netflix) The calendar flips to September, and with that, we welcome of few new series on Netflix that have fans watching...and watching again. Some favorites remain, too, with one sci-fi franchise hitting the 15-week mark and another nearing 20 weeks as Netflix's top choices. With that in mind, here's a look at the 10 most-watched series this past week.10. "Manifest: Season 3" (Netflix) Hours watched: 11,930,0009. "Selling The OC: Season 1" (Netflix) Hours watched: 13,670,0008. "Never Have I Ever: Season 3" (Netflix) Hours watched: 14,820,0007. "Manifest: Season 1" (Netflix) Hours watched: 16,410,0006. "I AM A KILLER: Season 3" (Netflix) Hours watched: 17,920,0005. "Stranger Things 4" (Netflix) Hours watched: 20,280,0004. "Partner Track: Season 1" (Netflix) Hours watched: 31,140,0003. "The Sandman: Season 1" (Netflix) Hours watched: 33,320,0002. "Devil in Ohio: Limited Series" (Netflix) Hours watched: 35,370,0001. "Echoes: Limited Series" (Netflix) Hours watched: 36,580,00011
Stephen King's New Netflix Movie Finally Has A Release Date

This summer, Stephen King fans were delivered some really rough news. While writer/director Gary Dauberman’s Salem’s Lot (based on King’s book of the same name) had been scheduled to be released in time for this year’s Halloween season, the film was first pushed to April 2023 and then taken off the 2023 movie release schedule entirely. We’re still waiting to see what Warner Bros. decides to do with the movie – but for right now Constant Readers can get excited because Netflix has announced the release date for what now will be the next Stephen King adaptation: John Lee Hancock’s Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.
A new Stephen King adaptation is coming to Netflix this October

A piece of Stephen King‘s writing getting adapted for the screen has effectively become life’s third certainty at this rate; indeed, the Steven King adaptation train has been full speed ahead for almost fifty years now, having kicked off with 1976’s Carrie all the way up to Firestarter just a few months ago.
Netflix's Unsettling New Series "Devil in Ohio" Draws Inspiration From Real Life

Netflix is, once again, exploring unsettling, thrilling themes, this time through its original limited series "Devil in Ohio." Based on the bestselling novel by Daria Polatin, who also serves as an executive producer, the upcoming series features "Bones" actor Emily Deschanel along with "Parenthood" actor Sam Jaeger and "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" star Madeleine Arthur.
Netflix’s latest game is a fresh take on platformers

When you think of a platformer, you probably think of jumping. The simple move is a staple of the genre, whether we’re talking about classic side-scrolling adventures or larger three-dimensional worlds. But Lucky Luna, the latest release on Netflix’s fledgling games service, offers something a little different: it removes the jump altogether.
Never Forget: Best 9/11 Documentaries, Shows, and Movies To Watch on Netflix, HBO & Amazon Prime

For some people, anything having to do with 9/11 requires a trigger warning, while others find it helpful to examine what happened on one of the most significant single days in American history. On the eve of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, several filmmakers have released new films or docuseries, some providing new interpretations and perspectives on the day itself, such as 9/11: Minute By Minute, an in-depth look at everything we know to have happened that day in excruciating detail. Others take a look at the stories that revealed themselves in the aftermath, such as Generation 9/11, a PBS film that introduces seven young people, all born after the attacks, whose fathers were all killed on that day. And, while the events of 9/11 have also been recreated by Hollywood, the Netflix film Worth, which is based on a true story, is a dramatization of the real-life events that occurred when lawyer Kenneth Feinberg sought compensation for the families of the victims of the attacks.
‘The Sandman’ Storms Nielsen Streaming Chart; ‘Uncharted’ Rises 17% In Second Week On Netflix

Ending a stretch of almost three months when Stranger Things was No. 1 or No. 2, The Sandman knocked it down to third place for the week of August 8 to 14. Nielsen said the fantasy drama series won the week with almost 1.4 billion minutes of viewing. After finishing No. 4 in the previous week, The Sandman added about 300 million minutes of watching. Nielsen’s rankings count viewing only via a TV screen for HBO Max, Apple TV+, Disney+, Netflix, Hulu and Prime Video. Results are delivered after about one month’s delay. Movies offered more intrigue than series this week, with Uncharted...
Fall Premiere Dates For New & Returning TV Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

Normalcy is returning to television series’ release pattern after a couple of Covid-affected years. Streamers have made for a busy summer with buzzy shows such as Stranger Things, House of the Dragon and LOTR: The Rings of Power. They will soon be joined by the broadcast networks, whose main series roster is sticking to the traditional season that kicks off in the fall. Here is Deadline’s annual list of the fall premiere dates for new and returning series. It covers more than 200 broadcast, cable and streaming programs debuting between mid-September and December 31 but does not include movies or...
