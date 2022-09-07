Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
fox7austin.com
Travelers walk miles on side of highway due to power outage at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport
AUSTIN, Texas - Due to the power outage at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) Wednesday morning, Austin police closed down access roads to AUS. Amid the chaos, some travelers abandoned ride-shares, even their own vehicles on the side of the highway, and walked to the airport. Some people said they walked several miles to get to the airport.
Chaparral Road expansion won't start until 2025, despite current traffic issues
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD was in talks with the City of Killeen about Chaparral Road as far back as 2018. Over the next four years, KISD built their brand new Chaparral High School on that road and expended the section of the road in front of the school to four lanes in anticipation of the road also being expanded.
fox44news.com
Closures announced in Belton widening project
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Starting Wednesday night, Texas Department of Transportation crews will perform various closures along Interstate 14 as part of its Belton widening project. These closures and work conducted will allow crews to finalize the project corridor ramp configuration. A list of closures over the next...
Road closures planned for rest of week in Belton area
BELTON, Texas — Drivers going through the Belton area should expect some road closures for the rest of the week due to TxDOT's I-14 widening project in the city. Below are the planned closures. Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday closures:. Outside I-14 eastbound mainlane from after...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
coveleaderpress.com
I-14/U.S. 190 bypass widening funds included in state transportation plan
The widening of the I-14/U.S. 190 bypass from two lanes to four around Copperas Cove is closer to becoming a fully funded reality, after Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP) will be putting $85 billion into the state’s roadways over the next 10 years.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.8.22
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas. Nami 3 at 722 South Fort Hood Street in Killeen got a 92 on a recent inspection. This is a follow-up from a failed inspection. According to the food safety worker, the business needed to...
How to save your trees during the Central Texas drought
Despite recent rains, there's a growing problem that begins in the soil.
fox7austin.com
Georgetown street resurfacing project to begin next week
GEORGETOWN, Texas - Street resurfacing in different areas of Georgetown is set to begin Wednesday, Sept. 14. Street resurfacing projects, including a high-performance surface sealant treatment and hot-in-place recycling, will be completed this fall. The work schedule can be affected by weather conditions, mechanical issues, and product availability. Streets are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Killeen, Texas Shooting Involving 9-Year-Old Under Investigation
Killeen, Texas Police are currently working to determined what caused the shooting of an unidentified female and child in the 5700 block of Chuckwagon Circle. According to a press release from the Killeen Police Department, at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, September 6th, 2022, officers were sent to Harker Heights Seton Hospital. At the time of writing, the unidentified female juvenile at the hospital was suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.
Report says this Austin diner is the best in Texas
When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
6 perfect weekend getaways to plan in Texas this fall
With the end of this brutal summer finally (hopefully?!) in sight, it is time to start planning for fall. Call it second summer, as in still plenty warm for enjoying the outdoors but no longer hot enough to melt pavement. Here are six places perfect for a much-needed autumn getaway. Take one (or more) as your just reward for surviving another scorching Texas summer.
freightwaves.com
Texas court reverses $7.4M trucking accident verdict
A Texas appeals court has reversed a $7.4 million verdict against a trucking company, its owner and one of its drivers after evidence presented at the trial didn’t support the jury’s findings. Killeen, Texas-based Even Better Logistics LLC and its owner, Michelle Cora Croom, can’t be held liable...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motorcycle rider dies in Nolan County crash
NOLAN COUNTY, Texas — A 51-year-old Nolanville man died Monday after he lost control of his motorcycle on a curve near Roscoe. A Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary crash report said Garth Adam Johnson of Nolanville was traveling east on US Hwy 84, 0.7 miles north of Roscoe, when he lost control of his motorcycle on a curve and drove into the center median.
What you should know as new COVID-19 boosters arrive in Central Texas
DSHS said about 200,000 bivalent boosters shipped to large pharmacies last week, but the state does not know when these pharmacies will start giving these doses. Large pharmacies include H-E-B, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies.
Consultant tells City of Killeen homeless problem could get significantly worse
Dr. Robert Marbut with Marbut Consulting told the City of Killeen that their homeless population could quadruple within the next five years.
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove shatters record with Peanut Butter Bowl
From August 1st to August 26th donations in the form of peanut butter were collected throughout the city by the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs football team and on Saturday, the donations were added up. With 70 Texas high schools participating in the Peanut Butter Bowl, Copperas Cove set a record for...
fox44news.com
Burglary suspect charged with killing family pet
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 43-year-old Killeen man was arrested after a family’s back door was kicked in and the family dog stabbed by the burglar. The dog died after being taken to a veterinarian. Tory Deshawn Hooker remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday charged with burglary...
Remembering Queen Elizabeth's 'Texas Swing' and Austin visit
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II Thursday, many Austinites are treasuring their personal memories of her from a May 1991 visit to Austin with her husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. “I remember it well,” then Mayor Lee Cooke told Austonia in a Thursday phone call. “It was her first trip to Texas. I welcomed her, with my wife Barbara Cooke, when she got off the plane at Bergstrom Air Force Base (now ABIA). We went to the Capitol where I presented her with the key to the city” while Governor Ann Richards and Lt. Gov. Bob Bullock looked on. “We hosted a dinner for the Queen that night at the LBJ Library, with Lady Bird Johnson,” Cooke said, noting that the Queen was “congenial and easy to talk to,” while her husband, who Mayor Cooke took on a tour of electronics manufacturing plants, “was not one for small talk.” The next day, the royal party visited San Antonio and Dallas before finishing their Texas swing in Houston.
KSAT 12
Texas-sized pumpkin festival will feature 750,000 pounds of gourds
LEANDER, Texas – An annual Hill Country tradition is returning to Leander this fall. Texas Pumpkin Fest will take place from Oct. 8-30 at VFW Post 10427 in Leander, just north of Austin. It’s about an hour-and-45-minute drive from downtown San Antonio but it’s a great option for a fun family day trip.
This Central Texas College Was Named #1 Party School in the State
If the party is just as important to you as the education, look no further than right down the road. One particular Central Texas college was picked as the number one party school in the Lone Star State. Sometimes a quality education comes with a hangover. University of Texas. With...
NBC News
460K+
Followers
54K+
Post
301M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 7