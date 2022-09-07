After the death of Queen Elizabeth II Thursday, many Austinites are treasuring their personal memories of her from a May 1991 visit to Austin with her husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. “I remember it well,” then Mayor Lee Cooke told Austonia in a Thursday phone call. “It was her first trip to Texas. I welcomed her, with my wife Barbara Cooke, when she got off the plane at Bergstrom Air Force Base (now ABIA). We went to the Capitol where I presented her with the key to the city” while Governor Ann Richards and Lt. Gov. Bob Bullock looked on. “We hosted a dinner for the Queen that night at the LBJ Library, with Lady Bird Johnson,” Cooke said, noting that the Queen was “congenial and easy to talk to,” while her husband, who Mayor Cooke took on a tour of electronics manufacturing plants, “was not one for small talk.” The next day, the royal party visited San Antonio and Dallas before finishing their Texas swing in Houston.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO