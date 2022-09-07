With the 2022-23 NBA season right around the corner, the Grizzlies are ready to be contenders. Here’s a Memphis Grizzlies Offseason Summary. The obvious number one priority for the Grizzlies was re-signing their first option, Ja Morant. After averaging 27.4 points per game, 5.7 rebounds per game, and 6.7 assists per game, Morant was presented wit the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award last year. He led the Grizzlies to the second round of the playoffs last year and will be important in the team’s future.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO