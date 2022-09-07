Read full article on original website
NBA 2K23 Soundtrack Revealed
Along with the announcement of J.Cole on the Dreamer Edition of NBA 2K23, came the reveal of the complete NBA 2K23 Soundtrack. Here are all of the artists gamers can expect to hear when the title launches on September 8. The Artist. The NBA 2K23 soundtrack will have three new...
NBA・
Is NBA 2K23 Cross Platform?
Over the years the NBA 2K series has been on many platforms including the older and newer generations of consoles. With this newest installment on various systems, is NBA 2K23 Cross Platform?. Just like its predecessors before it, NBA 2K23 will not have Cross Platform support or even Crossplay. The...
Memphis Grizzlies Offseason Summary
With the 2022-23 NBA season right around the corner, the Grizzlies are ready to be contenders. Here’s a Memphis Grizzlies Offseason Summary. The obvious number one priority for the Grizzlies was re-signing their first option, Ja Morant. After averaging 27.4 points per game, 5.7 rebounds per game, and 6.7 assists per game, Morant was presented wit the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award last year. He led the Grizzlies to the second round of the playoffs last year and will be important in the team’s future.
