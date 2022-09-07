ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Superman & Lois’: Michael Bishop Cast as Jonathan Kent After Jordan Elsass’ Departure

There’s a new Jonathan Kent in the world of “ Superman & Lois .”

Warner Bros. announced on Wednesday morning that Michael Bishop , an actor who recently made his American film debut in Disney Channel’s “Spin,” will take over the role of Clark Kent and Lois Lane’s son in the CW drama’s upcoming third season.

In August, it was announced that Jordan Elsass, who originated the role of Jonathan, would not be returning . “Jordan Elsass has notified the Studio that he will not be returning to ‘Superman & Lois’ for Season 3 due to personal reasons,” the studio said in a statement at the time. “The role of Jonathan Kent will be recast.”

Hailing from Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, Bishop played the male lead in “Spin,” which premiered last summer. His other recent credits include Teddy in the Australian series “Grace Beside Me,” a supporting role in Australian feature film “Swinging Safari” and lead roles in short films “Shelter,” “Skin Like Bark,” “Detention,” “Pet Rock,” “Hunter and Gatherer” and “Indiana.”

Part of the Arrowverse, “Superman & Lois” follows the famed superhero (Tyler Hoechlin) and his wife, journalist Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) as they raise their two teenaged sons, Jordan (Alexander Garfin) and Jonathan (Bishop). Production on the show’s third season is set to begin soon in Vancouver.

Bishop is repped by Brave Artists Management and Gilchrist Management. “Superman & Lois” comes from Berlanti Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television. Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing serve as executive producers along with Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns.

