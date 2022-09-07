ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Music of 'Elvis,' Issa Rae Q&A Lead Guild of Music Supervisors Media Conference

By Jazz Tangcay
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

A discussion on the music of Baz Luhrmann’s “ Elvis ” and actress-producer Issa Rae will lead the Guild of Music Supervisors 8th annual State of Music in Media Conference on Oct. 1. The event will take place at the LA Film School in Hollywood, and will be an in-person and virtual hybrid event.

The programming will focus on discussions about the craft of music supervision, along with topics like “Everything You Wanted To Know About Trailers, But You Were Afraid to Ask.” There will also be networking opportunities with industry leaders and panels on subjects covering music in film, television, advertising, documentaries, games, and more.

Program highlights, as described by the Guild, are below. Panel titles and speakers are subject to change; visit https://www.gmsmediaconference.com/ for ongoing updates.

Everything You Wanted To Know About Trailers, But You Were Afraid to Ask
There are no stupid questions here. We’re aiming to pull back the curtain a bit on the process of selecting and producing music for trailers and other entertainment marketing.

Speakers: Kelsey Mitchell (Director of Music, Ignition Creative), Anny Colvin (Head of Music, MakeMake), AG (Producer/Songwriter, BYAGINC), Evelin Garcia (Music Supervisor, The Hive), David James Rosen (Composer, TOTEM)

Moderator: Danny Exum (Director of Music, Workshop Creative)

The Language of Music Supervision
Understanding the importance of effective communication. Music Supervision doesn’t start with learning how to sync a track…it starts first with understanding how to communicate around a song and its sonic elements. Everything follows from there.

Speakers: Alex Helton (Owner, twoOHsix), Charisse Allen (Music Coordinator, Netflix)

Moderator: Michael Gross (Executive Creative Producer, Squeak E. Clean Studios

On in 5 – ELVIS Has Entered the Building
Breaking down the intricate process of music supervision and scoring of feature films, including integrating live performances.

Speakers: Anton Monsted (Music Supervisor), Elliott Wheeler (Composer/Executive Music Producer), Darren Higman (Executive Vice President, Music, Warner Bros. Pictures), Jaimeson Shaw (Supervising Music Editor/Music Producer)

Moderator: Kristina Benson (Founder, Sweet on Top, LLC)

Raedio Waves: Talking TV and Music with Issa Rae
Award-winning actress, producer and entrepreneur Issa Rae and Raedio’s Head of Music Supervision, Stephanie Diaz-Matos share their insight into recent success with “Insecure”, “P-Valley” and what’s new with “audio everywhere company”, Raedio.

Speakers: Issa Rae, Stephanie Diaz-Matos

Moderator: Angelique Jackson (Variety)

What’s The Alternative?
Live demonstration and discussion of finding song options for a scene.
Speakers: Robin Urdang (Reel Music SuperVision), Jennifer Pyken (Jen Pyken Music Supervision), Janet Lopez (VP of Music, 20th Century Studios), Kier Lehman (Bad Sneakers)

Moderator: Jonathan Leahy (Aperture Music)

