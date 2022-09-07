‘Big Brother’ Season 24 Has Been Watched for More Than 8 Billion Minutes in 2 Months on CBS and Paramount+

CBS ’ 24th season of “ Big Brother ” has been watched for more than 8 billion minutes just over two months into its run, with still one-third of the season to go.

Since the July 6 Season 24 premiere on CBS, “viewers have already watched nearly 8.3 billion minutes of ‘Big Brother’ so far this summer on the CBS Television Network, Paramount+ and CBS.com/the CBS app,” per Nielsen linear ratings and Paramount+ internal data provided by Paramount Global Wednesday.

That tally encompasses both full episodes of “Big Brother” Season 24 watched via broadcast and streaming, as well as the live feeds from the “Big Brother” house that are only available on Paramount+. This data marks the first time that Paramount Global has released specific viewership figures surrounding broadcast content available on Paramount+. (For reference, Paramount+ now has 43.3. million paid subscribers, as of August.)

CBS touts that “Big Brother” Season 24’s cross-platform viewership puts it ahead of “every series on streaming services in engagement,” specifically pointing to recent consumption of Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” which was viewed for 8.05 billion minutes during the same two-month viewing window used here for “Big Brother.”

“’Big Brother’ is the original cross-platform reality series and 24 seasons later it’s still generating large audiences and engagement numbers across our CBS and Paramount platforms,” Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement Wednesday. “This data speaks loudly to the passion for the franchise, and how the power of broadcast television with strong streaming partners can aggregate an audience.”