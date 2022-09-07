Read full article on original website
Easy dinner idea for stuffed zucchini boats
These simple zucchini boats are a great way to enjoy the summer produce for an easy weeknight dinner.
25 High-Protein Sheet-Pan Dinners That’ll Save You a Sink Full of Dishes
When it's possible to make an entire dinner with one pan in less than an hour and with minimal clean-up, you've got us hooked at hello. That's why we love sheet pan dinners: They're quick, easy and don't require an hour of washing dishes after dinner. And in most cases, they're really nutritious, too.
What to Serve With Soup to Make It a Meal, from Grilled Cheese to Squash Rings
Soup season is upon us, and while there’s nothing quite as cozy as sitting down to a piping hot bowl of chicken noodle, we’ll admit it can feel…sparse. (There’s a reason why everyone loves a soup-salad-breadsticks deal!) To transform your chowder into a well-rounded meal, here’s what to serve with soup, from classic grilled cheese to an elevated take on chicken nuggets.
How to Make Baked Chicken With Cream of Chicken Soup
Baked chicken with cream of chicken soup is a classic dish that makes a good weeknight dinner. Canned soup may be high in sodium, so opt for a low-salt version.
Keto-Friendly Snickerdoodle Cheesecake Fat Bomb Recipe
Keto Snickerdoodle Cheesecake Fat Bombs are perfect for any occasion. Even when you are on a strict keto diet, feel satisfied with these frozen treats!. These fat bombs take 15 minutes to prepare and 1 hour 15 minutes to chill. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Banana Bread Baked Oats
TikTok does it again! From baked feta pasta to an unbelievable cinnamon roll hack to Pasta Queen recipes galore, TikTok is teeming with totally crave-worthy food content. And the most recent thing that made me swoon is baked oats. I cooked my way through several versions and finally came up with my own spin.
Ultra Creamy Mashed Potatoes
You can use light cream instead of half and half. A medium-sized Yukon Gold weighs a little less than 8 ounces, so you'd need about 6 medium-sized Yukon Gold potatoes for this recipe. You can also prepare this recipe with other types of potatoes, including red potatoes, sweet potatoes, or...
Instant Pot Sweet Potatoes
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Using an Instant Pot to cook your sweet potatoes is the best! They turn out perfectly sweet, creamy, and soft in half the time it takes to bake them!. My...
Homemade Chicken Apple Sausage
A morning of Christmas breakfast calls for a big pot of coffee, warm cinnamon rolls, and this homemade chicken and apple sausage. Mixing and cooking up these sausage patties is just as easy—maybe even easier—than weeknight burgers or meatballs. The trick is to grate the fresh apple and the garlic so it blends with the meat and saves you lots of chopping. Mild, lean ground chicken is the perfect choice here: the apple keeps it juicy and the flavor won't overpower any baked goods or fruit on the table. You can even serve this sausage as a side dish for Thanksgiving breakfast or any big weekend brunch.
Cinnamon-Sugar Pie Crust Cookies
Pie crust cookies are exactly what they sound like — cookies made from pie crust. Baked until golden-brown and puffed, they’re buttery and flaky, just like you’d expect from a pie crust, and kissed with a shower of cinnamon-sugar that gives each bite the most irresistible crunch.
Quick and Easy Cacio e Pepe Recipe
3 tablespoons grated Pecorino Romano, plus more for garnish. 2 tablespoons goat butter (feel free to swap it out for good unsalted butter) Bring a medium pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook until al dente, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain, reserving ¼ cup|60 ml of the pasta water.
Smooth And Creamy Banana Smoothie Recipe
What's that you say, you've only got five minutes to get out the door before you'll be late for your day, so it looks like you'll have to skip breakfast? But breakfast is the most important meal of the day! Not only should you eat something, but you should eat something healthy and filling that will give you the energy you need to power through the morning. And with this banana smoothie recipe from Christina Musgrave of Tasting with Tina, five minutes is all you need to whip up a perfect on-the-go morning meal.
Sheet Pan Pie
This Sheet Pan Pie recipe has the same fruity flavor and pretty appearance of a round pie dessert but is prepared using a shortcut in a rectangular jelly roll pan and sliced into squares for simple serving. Using a store-bought crust and canned blueberry pie filling, it is so quick...
PASTA E FAGIOLI SOUP (PASTA AND BEANS)
Translastion.. Pasta e Fagioli means pasta and beans. If you have followed our site for any amount of time, you know we love to try new recipes and many from different areas. This Italian soup was incredible! The whole family loved it and we will definitely make it again and again.
