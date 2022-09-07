ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

What to Serve With Soup to Make It a Meal, from Grilled Cheese to Squash Rings

Soup season is upon us, and while there’s nothing quite as cozy as sitting down to a piping hot bowl of chicken noodle, we’ll admit it can feel…sparse. (There’s a reason why everyone loves a soup-salad-breadsticks deal!) To transform your chowder into a well-rounded meal, here’s what to serve with soup, from classic grilled cheese to an elevated take on chicken nuggets.
Family Proof

Keto-Friendly Snickerdoodle Cheesecake Fat Bomb Recipe

Keto Snickerdoodle Cheesecake Fat Bombs are perfect for any occasion. Even when you are on a strict keto diet, feel satisfied with these frozen treats!. These fat bombs take 15 minutes to prepare and 1 hour 15 minutes to chill. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
The Kitchn

Banana Bread Baked Oats

TikTok does it again! From baked feta pasta to an unbelievable cinnamon roll hack to Pasta Queen recipes galore, TikTok is teeming with totally crave-worthy food content. And the most recent thing that made me swoon is baked oats. I cooked my way through several versions and finally came up with my own spin.
Allrecipes.com

Ultra Creamy Mashed Potatoes

You can use light cream instead of half and half. A medium-sized Yukon Gold weighs a little less than 8 ounces, so you'd need about 6 medium-sized Yukon Gold potatoes for this recipe. You can also prepare this recipe with other types of potatoes, including red potatoes, sweet potatoes, or...
therecipecritic.com

Instant Pot Sweet Potatoes

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Using an Instant Pot to cook your sweet potatoes is the best! They turn out perfectly sweet, creamy, and soft in half the time it takes to bake them!. My...
thepioneerwoman.com

Homemade Chicken Apple Sausage

A morning of Christmas breakfast calls for a big pot of coffee, warm cinnamon rolls, and this homemade chicken and apple sausage. Mixing and cooking up these sausage patties is just as easy—maybe even easier—than weeknight burgers or meatballs. The trick is to grate the fresh apple and the garlic so it blends with the meat and saves you lots of chopping. Mild, lean ground chicken is the perfect choice here: the apple keeps it juicy and the flavor won't overpower any baked goods or fruit on the table. You can even serve this sausage as a side dish for Thanksgiving breakfast or any big weekend brunch.
The Kitchn

Cinnamon-Sugar Pie Crust Cookies

Pie crust cookies are exactly what they sound like — cookies made from pie crust. Baked until golden-brown and puffed, they’re buttery and flaky, just like you’d expect from a pie crust, and kissed with a shower of cinnamon-sugar that gives each bite the most irresistible crunch.
Vice

Quick and Easy Cacio e Pepe Recipe

3 tablespoons grated Pecorino Romano, plus more for garnish. 2 tablespoons goat butter (feel free to swap it out for good unsalted butter) Bring a medium pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook until al dente, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain, reserving ¼ cup|60 ml of the pasta water.
Mashed

Smooth And Creamy Banana Smoothie Recipe

What's that you say, you've only got five minutes to get out the door before you'll be late for your day, so it looks like you'll have to skip breakfast? But breakfast is the most important meal of the day! Not only should you eat something, but you should eat something healthy and filling that will give you the energy you need to power through the morning. And with this banana smoothie recipe from Christina Musgrave of Tasting with Tina, five minutes is all you need to whip up a perfect on-the-go morning meal.
princesspinkygirl.com

Sheet Pan Pie

This Sheet Pan Pie recipe has the same fruity flavor and pretty appearance of a round pie dessert but is prepared using a shortcut in a rectangular jelly roll pan and sliced into squares for simple serving. Using a store-bought crust and canned blueberry pie filling, it is so quick...
thesouthernladycooks.com

PASTA E FAGIOLI SOUP (PASTA AND BEANS)

Translastion.. Pasta e Fagioli means pasta and beans. If you have followed our site for any amount of time, you know we love to try new recipes and many from different areas. This Italian soup was incredible! The whole family loved it and we will definitely make it again and again.
RECIPES

