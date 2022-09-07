INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts signed three-time All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson to a contract extension late Saturday, keeping a captain and one of their top players off the free-agent market. The team did not release terms of the deal, though ESPN reported it was for four years with an average annual payout of $20 million, $60 million guaranteed. Both would be record numbers for a guard. Nelson has played at the highest level from the moment Indianapolis selected him with the No. 6 overall pick in 2018 from Notre Dame. He was a first-team All-Pro each of his first three seasons and received second-team honors last season when he missed four games with injuries. He’s also been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first four seasons.

