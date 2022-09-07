Read full article on original website
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts signed three-time All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson to a contract extension late Saturday, keeping a captain and one of their top players off the free-agent market. The team did not release terms of the deal, though ESPN reported it was for four years with an average annual payout of $20 million, $60 million guaranteed. Both would be record numbers for a guard. Nelson has played at the highest level from the moment Indianapolis selected him with the No. 6 overall pick in 2018 from Notre Dame. He was a first-team All-Pro each of his first three seasons and received second-team honors last season when he missed four games with injuries. He’s also been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first four seasons.
The Jets’ new left tackle will not be able to play Week 1. Duane Brown, who was signed in August of 2022, has suffered a shoulder injury that may land him on injured reserve past Week 1’s game against the Ravens. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the...
One of the major stories of the offseason was Lamar Jackson’s contract extension, or lack thereof. He is eligible for an extension, but Jackson and the Ravens were unable to come to terms on a contract. Jackson will now play on his fifth-year option for $23 million. ESPN’s Adam...
Titans safety Amani Hooker has leveraged a good season into a contract extension through 2026. Hooker’s new contract extension signs him for three more years, at a rate of $11 million per year, for a total of $33 million. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news via Twitter...
Browns cornerback Greedy Williams has been placed on injured reserve. The injured reserve designation will guarantee that Williams will miss at least four games. His hamstring injury is deemed serious enough to warrant an IR stint. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news via Twitter. Williams was a...
