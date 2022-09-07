All it takes is a nudge. As a kid, Stunna Gambino was being pushed to rap by his older brother, friends and family. He recorded songs and verses with his sibling, who released the music without telling Stunna. By the time he was 12 years old, Gambino was back in control, releasing his personal, melody-heavy raps on SoundCloud whenever he wanted to. Now, the 20-year-old, Washington Heights, N.Y. native is signed to RCA Records and released his debut album Vultures Don't Kry just last week. All of this was made possible by the time he's put into his musicianship, including the run he went on in 2020 where he racked up millions of views on his song "Demons."

