Woman Named Tupac Shakur Arrested, Charged With Beating Man With Baseball Bat
A woman with the same exact name as deceased rap icon Tupac Shakur has been arrested in Florida and charged with assaulting a man with a baseball bat. On Tuesday (Sept. 6), a 34-year-old woman named Tupac Amaru Shakur was taken into custody in Miami and charged with assaulting an elderly man, according to Miami-Dade Police records obtained by XXL on Thursday (Sept. 8). She has been charged with felony aggravated battery on a person 65 or older. Shakur pleaded not guilty to the charge on Wednesday (Sept. 7). She has been released on house arrest.
The Game Laughs Off YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Feature Verse Price
The Game has laughed off news that he paid YoungBoy Never Broke Again's hefty price for a feature verse. On Friday (Aug. 19), The Game hopped on Instagram and posted a comment laughing off news that he paid NBA YoungBoy a big bag for a guest verse. "I ain't never...
Pat Stay, Famed Battle Rapper, Dead After Being Fatally Stabbed – Report
Pat Stay, an acclaimed battle rapper in Canada and the U.S., reportedly has died after being fatally stabbed. According to a CBC News report, published on Sunday (Sept. 4), Pat Stay was stabbed to death early Sunday morning in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Although Halifax Regional Police have yet to confirm the victim's identity, Stay’s brother, Peter Stay, confirmed the sad news to CBC News.
600 Breezy Reveals His Girlfriend Died by Suicide
600 Breezy has revealed his girlfriend of two years has died by suicide. On Tuesday (Sept. 6), the Chicago rapper shared the tragic news that his partner Raven Jackson has passed away via a series of posts on his Instagram account. The first post is a photo of the couple along with a heartbreaking caption.
Dr. Dre Reveals He Almost Died After Suffering Brain Aneurysm in 2021
Dr. Dre recently revealed how close he was to death after suffering a brain aneurysm in 2021. On Monday (Aug. 15), Dolvett Quince shared a snippet of his upcoming interview with Dr. Dre for the Workout the Doubt podcast. During the sit-down, the legendary producer spoke about nearly dying after he suffered a brain aneurysm last January.
The Notorious B.I.G. Mural Defaced in Brooklyn
A mural honoring The Notorious B.IG. was vandalized in Brooklyn, N.Y. According to a CBS New York report, published on Friday (Aug. 26), police are looking for the vandal(s) responsible for defacing the Biggie mural located on the corner of St. James Place and Fulton Street in the Clinton Hill section of Brooklyn, N.Y. The wall painting of the late rapper was tagged with "East Coast" in red spray paint and a darker red paint was splattered across B.I.G.'s face.
Video Shows Boosie BadAzz Ironing His Shirt While Wearing It
Boosie BadAzz has come up with an alternative method to ironing his clothes. One that we wouldn't suggest you try at home. Last week, Boosie posted video on his Instagram account of himself ironing in a clip that went viral on Thursday (Sept. 8). But instead of using an ironing board, the Louisiana rapper is actually wearing the shirt he is ironing. Boosie swipes the steaming iron across his stomach and his arms. At one point, the heat becomes too much for him and he exclaims "shit" in pain.
Video of Man Putting Money in Lil Baby’s Pocket During 2017 Performance Goes Viral
There have been a lot of crazy hip-hop fan moments caught on camera. Recently, a video of a man putting money in Lil Baby's pocket during his 2017 performance has gone viral. On Saturday (Aug. 27), a video surfaced online of Lil Baby performing an impromptu freestyle at a 2017 concert performance. In the clip, the 4PF leader is in the zone rapping for the crowd when a man approaches the stage and puts an undisclosed amount of money in his pocket. The Atlanta rapper quickly pulls out the money and throws it on the ground. Then two huge security guards who were onstage walked towards the man and warned him to stand back.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Yeat, Benny The Butcher and Black Soprano Family and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week
The cooling weather seems to be having no effect on the rap game as hip-hop is coming in hot with another week full of new sounds. For this round, a wildly popular Louisiana spitter drops his second project in just over a month, a fast-rising artist repping Portland, Ore. unleashes a new EP, a hard-hitting crew rooted in Buffalo, N.Y. release a stacked compilation LP and more.
Lil Durk and India Royale Breakup Rumors Spread After India Drops Apparent Hints
Lil Durk and India Royale breakup rumors have surfaced after India dropped an apparent hint on social media. According to The Shade Room’s Instagram post on Sunday (Sept. 11), rumors of Lil Durk and his fiancee India Royale's alleged break up started after India allegedly tweeted that she is a "free agent." However, India is still following Durkio on Instagram.
The Break Presents – Stunna Gambino
All it takes is a nudge. As a kid, Stunna Gambino was being pushed to rap by his older brother, friends and family. He recorded songs and verses with his sibling, who released the music without telling Stunna. By the time he was 12 years old, Gambino was back in control, releasing his personal, melody-heavy raps on SoundCloud whenever he wanted to. Now, the 20-year-old, Washington Heights, N.Y. native is signed to RCA Records and released his debut album Vultures Don't Kry just last week. All of this was made possible by the time he's put into his musicianship, including the run he went on in 2020 where he racked up millions of views on his song "Demons."
J.I.D, Money Man, Jacquees and More Rep Atlanta on Pandora’s City Vibes Station
Atlanta is a city steeped in talent. From hip-hop to R&B, there's an artist to suit every music taste, which means everyone can catch a vibe. Pandora highlights the artists, music and culture from the capital of the Peach State on the aptly titled City Vibes station, hosted by J.I.D, Money Man and Jacquees.
Megan Thee Stallion Twerks With She-Hulk in New TV Show – Watch
On the next episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Megan Thee Stallion twerks with her newly-hired lawyer She-Hulk. In episode 3 of Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which will premiered on Thursday (Sept. 1), Megan Thee Stallion will make a cameo appearance as herself who finds herself named in a catfishing case and later hires attorney Jennifer Walters (played by Tatiana Maslany) aka She-Hulk. In the preview clip, Jen—as She-Hulk—shares a dance celebration with the Houston rhymer, which leads to a side-by-side twerking contest with "Body" playing in the background.
Voice Behind Virtual AI Rapper FN Meka Claims Creators ‘Ghosted’ Him, Has Never Received Any Payment
The man who says he voiced controversial virtual AI rapper FN Meka has come forward and is claiming he was "ghosted" by the creators of the "rapper" when the project got off the ground and was never compensated. On Tuesday (Aug. 23), rapper Kyle The Hooligan came forward to tell...
Metro Boomin Posts Heartbreaking Messages About His Mother’s Death
Metro Boomin is understandably having a rough time dealing with the recent death of his mother. The Grammy-winning producer recently shared some heartbreaking messages on Instagram about how the passing has affected his life. On Wednesday (Aug. 24), Metro Boomin opened up on his Instagram Story about how he feels...
Joe Budden Confronts Adam22, Accuses Him of Trying to Capitalize Off Image Consultant Kevin Samuels’ Death
Joe Budden confronted No Jumper founder Adam22 in a recent podcast episode about reposting content of image consultant Kevin Samuels after his death, and now a discourse on the topic is being had. Today (Aug. 29), Joe Budden posted a nearly 11-and-a-half minute video clip to his YouTube page in...
Roddy Ricch Appears to Fire Back at Lil Uzi Vert After Uzi Clowned His Boots
Roddy Ricch has appeared to clap back at Lil Uzi Vert after Uzi unknowingly clowned the Compton, Calif. rapper for his boots. On Thursday (Aug. 18), Roddy hopped on his Instagram Story to seemingly respond to Uzi's jokes. "U just mad these size 8s was n ya bitch. Get over it," Roddy typed with a smiling emoji wearing a halo.
Capitol Records Drops Virtual AI Rapper FN Meka Following Backlash
UPDATE (Aug. 23) Industry Blackout has released a statement to XXL in the wake of virtual AI rapper FN Meka being dropped from Capitol Records. The organization sent an open letter to the label earlier today, calling for the artist and label to terminate its partnership. "We feel it it...
Kodak Black Slams Jay-Z’s Made in America Festival for Barring Him From Performing After Showing Up Late
Kodak Black recently slammed Jay-Z's Made in America festival in Philadelphia after organizers barred him from performing after he showed up late for his performance. On Saturday night (Sept. 3), Kodak Black jumped on his Instagram Stories and posted a video of himself blasting the organizers of 2022 Made in America festival for blocking him from performing because he showed up late. The South Florida rapper was scheduled to perform at 6:45 p.m. at the Liberty Stage earlier that evening.
DaBaby’s New Orleans Show Canceled Due to Low Ticket Sales – Report
UPDATE: The CEO of DaBaby's booking agency has given a statement on the show in question to Nola, claiming that it was canceled due to a breach of contract. "DaBaby’s New Orleans show was pulled by the artist’s team due to the promoter being in breach of contract," MAC Agency founder Andrew Lieber reportedly explained. "DaBaby will be back in New Orleans very soon to make it up to his fans."
