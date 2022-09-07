An investigation by local and state law enforcement led to one arrest and the seizure of several pounds of drugs, cash, and stolen gun, authorities in Berks County said. Viccasey Garcia, 35, of West Reading was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 8 after the Reading Police Department, Berks County District Attorney Drug Task Force and Pennsylvania State Police found the items during a search of two homes linked to him, they said.

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO