local21news.com
83-year-old killed in morning Lancaster County crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster investigated a two-vehicle crash that led to the death of an 83-year-old man. Police say that the accident occurred Friday morning at 8:49AM. An official report stated that an 83-year-old man, identified as Joseph Fisher, had attempted to make...
Claire Miller, teen accused of killing her sister, will remain in juvenile facility until trial
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from July 2022. Claire Miller, the teen accused of killing her sister when she was 14, will remain at a juvenile facility until her trial, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. A judge ruled at an interest...
local21news.com
Barricaded gunman shoots at police in Lancaster Co. DA says
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — East Hempfield Township Police were called at about 1:30AM to the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road for a report of a domestic situation that lead to a man shooting at police, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. Officials say that when...
One hospitalized after shooting in Luzerne County
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Kingston that left one person hospitalized. Officials said it happened just after 2:30 am on Saturday outside Leonardo’s Club, formerly known as Shanix, on the 300 block of Main Street in Kingston. Police are releasing little information on the shooting or the extent of […]
Dealer wanted in sale of heroin that left 30-year-old Northampton Co. man dead, DA says
Authorities in Lehigh County obtained an arrest warrant Friday in a 2020 drug overdose that left a 30-year-old Northampton County man dead, according to a news release. Lehigh County Jim Martin and Whitehall Township police Chief Michael Marks announced in the release Natalia Hellriegel faces a felony charge of drug delivery resulting in death and related felony and misdemeanor counts.
12-year-old boy dead after drowning in Plymouth Borough
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — One boy is dead after a drowning in Plymouth borough. It happened at the end of Coal Creek in the borough when the boy was swimming with a group of children near an entrance to the levee. First responders tell Newswatch 16 the boy jumped...
Four Pounds Of Meth, Fentanyl, Stolen Gun Seized In Berks County Busts: PD
An investigation by local and state law enforcement led to one arrest and the seizure of several pounds of drugs, cash, and stolen gun, authorities in Berks County said. Viccasey Garcia, 35, of West Reading was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 8 after the Reading Police Department, Berks County District Attorney Drug Task Force and Pennsylvania State Police found the items during a search of two homes linked to him, they said.
WFMZ-TV Online
$5K reward offered for information on teen sought in deadly Pottstown shooting
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Authorities in Montgomery County are announcing a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a teen charged in a fatal shooting in Pottstown. 17-year-old Jahme Barnes is charged with third-degree murder and attempted murder charges stemming from the killing of Dakari Rome and the shooting of a 17-year-old boy, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
Teen hospitalized after shooting in Hazleton
HAZLETON, Pa. — A 16 year old is hospitalized after a shooting in Hazleton. Thursday night, police responded to the area of West Third Street and Lee Court for reports of gunshots. A short time later, they were called to a home on Locust Street for a gunshot victim.
local21news.com
Lackawanna County man dies at NJ beach while swimming with son
THORNHURST, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A man from Thornhurst, Lackawanna County died at a New Jersey beach on Thursday afternoon. According to Ocean City Police, an Ocean City Beach Patrol rapid response team was notified of two people in distress in the ocean around 12:23 PM. Officials say 56-year-old...
Harrisburg halfway house resident charged with robbing Lycoming County bank
JERSEY SHORE – A Harrisburg halfway house resident who claims to have robbed 24 banks since the 1990s is being charged with holding up the Jersey Shore State Bank branch in that borough on Tuesday. Robert A. Jones, 59, formerly of Lackawanna County, was arrested Wednesday evening at a...
local21news.com
SUV towing a boat crashes and catches fire in Lancaster County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Manheim Township Fire Rescue responded to a crash this morning at 5:30AM that involved an SUV that was towing a small boat. Officials say that the crash occurred when the driver had been travelling north on Lititz Pike and lost control of the vehicle.
PSP: Catalytic converter cut off and stolen overnight
BANKS TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police say someone cut off and stole a catalytic converter from a Carbon County vehicle earlier this week. According to officials, an unknown suspect cut off and stole a catalytic converter from Meadowbrook Landscaping’s 2019 Ford sometime between 5 p.m. on Wednesday and 7 a.m. on Thursday. Troopers said […]
skooknews.com
Schuylkill Haven Police Seek Man and Woman Who Dined and Dashed
Schuylkill Haven Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man and woman who left a borough restaurant without paying on Wednesday. According to Schuylkill Haven Police, on Wednesday, September 7th, 2022 around 8:40pm., the below pictured male and female entered Mount Fuji, 380 Center Av. Schuylkill Haven, and departed said restaurant without paying for their food or drinks at 9:14pm.
Man, 18, Stabbed Dead During Fight In Reading City Park: Police
An 18-year-old man was stabbed dead in a Berks County park, authorities said. Jose E. Rosa-Ramos was stabbed during a fight on N 11th Street and Washington Street in Reading City Park around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, according to the Reading Police Department. He was taken to Reading Hospital,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown woman asking for public's help in identifying driver in hit-and-run crash
Allentown woman asking for public's help in identifying tractor trailer driver who hit her car, sent it crashing into concrete barrier on Pa. Turnpike. She tells us she was hit from the side on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, sending her vehicle out of control before crashing into the concrete barrier.
Arrest made in fatal drug overdose
LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin and Whitehall Township Police Chief Michael Marks say they have made an arrest in a fatal drug overdose. Police say, Natalia Hellriegel, 29, of Ephrata, was arrested for allegedly supplying a man with heroin, after which he died, due to a mixture of […]
12-year-old boy pronounced dead after apparent drowning
PLYMOUTH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 12-year-old boy was pronounced dead Saturday evening in Luzerne County after an apparent drowning. Officials said the boy was in a creek in the borough of Plymouth. Acting Luzerne County Coroner Joseph Jacobs told Eyewitness News the boy was pronounced dead at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre ER. Jacobs said an autopsy […]
Driver stopped in crash that killed Allentown school district employee, cops say
After being silent on the issue for more than 36 hours, Allentown police late Wednesday said the driver of a vehicle that struck and fatally injured an Allentown School District employee early Tuesday stopped and remained on the scene. The driver was identified, but with an “active and ongoing” investigation,...
