kchi.com
3 CMS Pitchers Combine For A No Hitter; Hornets Beat Richmond
The Chillicothe Middle School Softball A team beat Richmond on Thursday. Together, three pitchers had a no hitter. Landry Marsh got things started facing seven batters in two innings, striking out five. Hope Donoho followed by striking out six in the next two innings. Kylee Link ended the game on the mound facing seven batters striking out three.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Football Drops MEC Opener To Maryville 45-14
The Chillicothe Hornets Football team lost to Maryville on Friday night by a score of 45-14. This was the first Midland Empire Conference game of the season for both teams, and the Spoofhounds were able to come out on top. The trend of early craziness in Hornets football games continued...
kchi.com
Kinlei Boley Hits Walk-Off Solo HR To Edge Trenton 8-7 On Wednesday
The Chillicothe Softball team took down the Trenton Bulldogs by a score of 8-7 on Wednesday night. Kinlei Boley was the hero for the Lady Hornets, hitting a solo homerun in the bottom of the 7th inning to walk it off. Boley also had a 3-run homer in the bottom...
kchi.com
Lady Hornets Volleyball Falls To St. Pius X For First Loss Of The Season
The Chillicothe Volleyball team lost in 3 sets to St. Pius X on Thursday evening for its first loss of the season. St. Pius X won the three sets by scores of 25-13, 25-11, and 25-13. Ava Leamer led the team with 5 kills. Jessica Reeter had 8 assists and Madison Bergan had 7 digs.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Brian Benjamin McConkey
Brian Benjamin McConkey, 44 years old, of Milan, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at St. Luke’s on the Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri. Brian was born June 4, 1978, to Benjamin and Deborah (McCabe) McConkey. He is survived by: His father, Benjamin “Benji” McConkey of Milan; Children, Bradley Taylor of Chillicothe, Brittney Van Genderen and husband Justin of Lucerne, Missouri, and Brianna Taylor of Washington, Iowa; 6 Grandchildren, Maddy, Hunter, Reveah, Embrilee, Bryson, Tatum; a brother, Billy Smith and wife Mindy of Milan; sisters, Amy Taylor of Chillicothe and Rebecca Bennett and husband Jeremy of Milan; several nieces and nephews, Tanner Graham and wife Danielle of Kansas City, Missouri, Porsha Cordray of St. Joseph, Missouri, Ethan Bennett, Khloe Bennett, Jeremy Bennett, Beckham Bennett, all of Milan.
kchi.com
MoDOT Roadwork
Roadwork projects in the area counties planned by MoDOT include pothole patching, mowing, roadside work, and more. In the local counties the projects include:. I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to US 69, through October. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. Route...
kmmo.com
LEXINGTON WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A 48-year-old Lexington woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Johnson County on Friday, September 9. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by Dana Diehm traveled off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected returning to the roadway and traveled off the left side and struck a ditch.
northwestmoinfo.com
Lathrop Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash
A Lathrop man was killed in a three-vehicle crash near Trimble Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred as 47-year old Ryan Mosley struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 34-year old Roy Zimmer on US-169, 1 mile north of Trimble. Zimmer crossed the center line into the direct path of 65-year old Charles Bogele. Zimmer’s vehicle travelled over the top of Bogele’s, coming to rest on top of the vehicle. Bogele was pronounced dead at the scene. Zimmer and Mosley were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
northwestmoinfo.com
Minnesota Man Wanted for Attacking Bethany Resident Extradited Back to Missouri
BETHANY, MO – The Minnesota man charged with seriously injuring a Bethany resident in an assault that is alleged to have taken place the same day he was released from jail has been extradited back to the State of Missouri. Twenty-two-year old Baley Turner was given a 30 day...
kchi.com
Chillicothe EAA Fly-In Is October 1st
The Chillicothe EAA Chapter 944 Fly-In is October 1st at the Chillicothe Municipal Airport. The 27th annual Fly-In/Drive-In will start at 7:00 am with a Pancake Breakfast served until 10:30 am. Young Eagle Flight for youth age 8 – 17 will be provided free. A parent or legal guardian must...
44-year-old woman killed in Excelsior Springs homicide identified
Excelsior Springs police have identified a woman killed in a double shooting this week.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Household Hazardous Material Drop-Off
Chillicothe’s Fall Household Hazardous Material Drop-off will be September 24th. CMU holds the Household Hazardous Materials Drop-Off for Chillicothe and Livingston County twice a year. As you are straightening up the garage or basement, set aside the used motor oil, pesticides, paint, and other items that should not be thrown in the trash or poured down the drain.
kchi.com
Trenton Woman Arrested By Troopers
A Trenton woman was arrested by State Troopers early Saturday morning. Troopers in Grundy County arrested 37-year-old Brooke N Ashford of Trenton for alleged DWI, driving while revoked, and Careless and Imprudent Driving. She was processed and released.
Deadly shooting shocks Excelsior Springs families, neighbors
The man accused in a deadly shooting in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, is now in police custody, but the community is still reeling from the news.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man
The Highway Patrol arrested a Norborne man in Carroll County on Thursday afternoon, September 8th on multiple allegations. Forty-nine-year-old Stephen Hunter was accused of two counts of possession of a controlled substance—one involving methamphetamine and the other LSD. He was also accused of felony unlawful use of a firearm and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Friday
The Chillicothe Police Department handled 113 calls for service Friday. Some of the calls include:. 5:25 am, Officers responded to the 1100 block of First Street on a report of theft. Someone had entered his garage during the night and removed a UTV. The investigation is continuing. 9:39 am, a...
KMBC.com
1 killed in three-vehicle crash near Trimble
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon near Trimble, Missouri, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. The highway patrol said the wreck was reported on U.S. 169 Highway at Highway Z. Troopers said three vehicles were involved in the crash. The investigation...
kchi.com
Chautauqua In The Park Starts Saturday – Park Closed To Traffic At Noon Friday
The 37th annual Chautauqua in the Park opens Saturday morning and organizers will be busy through today (Friday) preparing Simpson Park for the big event. Chillicothe Parks Director Josh Norris says the park will close to through traffic at Noon today. There will be limited parking available near Chilli Bay Saturday and Sunday and handicapped parking near the maintenance building for vehicles with permits.
kchi.com
St Joseph Man Arrested On Livingston Co Warrant
A St. Joseph Man wanted on a Livingston County warrant for alleged failure to appear was arrested by St. Joseph Police. Sheriff Steve Cox reports 30-year-old Jeffrey Daniel Bosley was arrested by St. Joseph Police on Monday on a warrant issued in May of 2021 for alleged failure to appear on a 2019 charge of alleged driving while revoked or suspended. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
kttn.com
Woman charged with murder in Livingston County waves formal arraignment and pleads “Not Guilty”
A woman waived formal arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty in Division One of Livingston County Circuit Court on September 8th to first-degree murder. The case for 42-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall was continued to October 6th for a plea or trial setting. Hall was arrested in Kansas in...
