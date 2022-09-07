Read full article on original website
Related
4 Awesome and Authentic Hudson Valley Oktoberfests
No doubt there is something sad about saying goodbye to summer. Trading in lazy days for school days. But fall here in the Hudson Valley is pretty festive. We know how to celebrate the harvest and the change of seasons. Not only is time for apples and pumpkins, it’s time for Oktoberfest celebrations. And we have a few exceptional ones right here in and around the Hudson Valley.
7 Hudson Valley Spots to Get Great Chocolate Milkshakes
We've got 7 Hudson Valley Spots to get great chocolate milkshakes. Who doesn't love a good chocolate shake? Over the summer, during the fair season, everyone always talks about the 4H milkshakes at the Dutchess County Fair and how great they are. As a matter of fact, many people plan their trip to the fair just to grab a milkshake. According to National Day Calendar, there is even a National Chocolate Milkshake Day that is celebrated annually in September.
Where is a Rare Picasso Painting Hiding in Poughkeepsie, NY?
So you keep hearing about the new Banksy or the new Van Gogh exhibit in New York City, while those are awesome exhibits, do you really need to go all the way down there to see 'priceless works of art?' Or is there somewhere you can see them here in the Hudson Valley?
5 Restaurants Hudson Valley Diners Want Their Final Feast At
If you only had one meal left to eat on this earth, which restaurant would you visit? From local staples that have been beloved for years to Michelin-starred favorites, there were some great answers from all across the Hudson Valley. The Rosendale Café in Rosendale, NY. My personal choice...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
You Must Try These 10 Coffee Shops Near Beacon, New York
I've shared a few Food Theory videos before, but I really enjoyed this one. It's about how coffee houses helped lead to the Scientific Revolution. It's quite fascinating, and I recommend viewing it. One major component about coffee houses were that they were great meeting places for intellectuals to come...
‘Clerks’ Star Loves Hanging at Hudson Valley Shop
The list of films that Kevin Smith has directed may not be as long as his contemporaries but his list is epic. Smith first arrived on the scene with his directorial debut of Clerks in 1994. Clerks is a popular comedy film that achieved 'cult classic' status decades ago. It's...
Popular Poughkeepsie Tattoo Shop To Relocate After Nearly Three Decades
A staple for nearly three decades in Poughkeepsie, just across from Marist College, Planet New York Tattoo has announced that due to the sale of their building, they are going to be relocating to a new shop across town. The surprising announcement came Wednesday, September 7th, via social media. Planet...
Massive Toy Show Coming to Newburgh, New York This Month
Whether you are a serious collector or you are looking for that toy you loved when you were a kid, you might be able to find it in Newburgh later this month. I'm a comic book collector. I don't get to shops and shows as often as I would like to but I recently stopped by a small convention at the VFW in Beacon. They had a good mix of vendors that had old comic books and some old collectible toys. I was impressed with the goods but everyone there kept asking me if I was going to The Newburgh Toy Show.
RELATED PEOPLE
I Think I Found the Best Gyro in the Hudson Valley
If you like greek food and are looking for a new place to try out, I've found a great spot. There is no better feeling than when you plan to eat at one place and have a last-minute change of plans and come to find out you struck food gold! That's exactly what happened to me last weekend in Poughkeepsie and I thought I would share it so you can possibly give this place a try.
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend Getaway
New York is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Beacon.
Dutchess County Restaurant Owners Make Business-Changing Announcement
The Hudson Valley provides residents and those who visit with a variety of experiences. Locally owned businesses take pride in their establishments and those who stop by. Whether its a place that has our favorite meal, locally owned goods, or somewhere enjoyable to hang out, there's something for everyone. Residents...
Scooby Doo Mystery Machine ‘Version 2.0′ Seen in Kingston, New York
It looks like the original Mystery Machine van has gotten a little bit of an upgrade. Over the years, we've reported numerous sightings in the Hudson Valley of the van made famous by Scooby, Shaggy, Wilma, Daphne, and Fred. The Mystery Machine van has been seen cruising around in Walden and Kingston many times and sadly we learned a while back that the Mystery Machine van was officially retired and no longer running.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Adam’s 5th Location in Wallkill, NY Continues to Grow
We are inching closer and closer to having a 5th Adam's Fairacre Farms location in the Hudson Valley. For the last several years, we've been lucky enough to have 4 locations in Poughkeepsie, Wappingers, Newburgh, and Kingston. Towards the end of 2021, Adam's Fairacre Farms announced the addition of their...
Local Tea Company Expanding Across Hudson Valley
Calling all tea lovers, this one's for you. There are one-of-a-kind tea shops to visit all over the Hudson Valley. From Ulster to Orange and Dutchess County, each one brings a different flavor to the town. A popular tea company has a home in the Hudson Valley. I was excited...
Mysterious Cave and Rock Formation Found on Hudson Valley Hike
A short hike will lead you to one of the most fascinating sights in the Hudson Valley. This weekend our family met up with some friends for a hike in the eastern part of Dutchess County. We've heard the legend of Stone Church but had never visited, so Labor Day weekend seemed like the perfect time to check it out.
Line Dancing, Food & Fireworks Coming to Popular Wappingers Falls Park
A great day of fun is set in Dutchess County. As we approach the fall season in the Hudson Valley, we are getting ready to have some country fun at one of our favorite parks. If you haven't noticed in the last year or so the folks at the Dutchess County Parks Department have started to really try and boost awareness and availability at some of the great parks in Dutchess County. They have added new playgrounds at some, they've added book-sharing boxes at others, and now it looks like they are set to offer a full day of country entertainment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fisherman Missing on Delaware River in Orange County, New York
First responders are searching for a man who went missing in the Hudson Valley after his boat capsized. On Thursday, New York State Police from Orange County confirmed first responders are searching for a missing fisherman who went missing while fishing on the Delaware River in Orange County. New York...
Photos: Tanker With 8,000 Gallons of Tar Crashes In Hudson Valley
A tanker trailer filled with 8,000 gallons of tar overturned in the Hudson Valley. Police are trying to determine what happened. On Thursday, deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office confirmed a semi-truck with a tanker trailer was involved in a motor vehicle accident in the Town of Esopus. Tanker...
Police: Drunk Driver Crashes Into Hudson Valley Home
A Hudson Valley homeowner's long weekend didn't go as expected. That's because an alleged drunk driver crashed into the home. On Labor Day, Monday, September 5 around 10:23 p.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded to 6 First Street in the Village of Saugerties, for a report of a motor vehicle that had crashed into a house.
Enjoy a Cider Tasting with a View at Innisfree Garden in Millbrook, NY
Nothing says fall in the Hudson Valley like sipping on cider, with an absolutely gorgeous view. Innisfree Garden might be the most beautiful hidden gem in the Hudson Valley. Created by Walter Beck and Marion Burt Beck, who was an avid gardener, back in the 1920s. According to Innisfree's website, while working on Innisfree Walter became inspired by "8th-century Chinese poet, painter and garden maker Wang Wei. "
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
Poughkeepsie, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0