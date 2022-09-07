ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

4 Awesome and Authentic Hudson Valley Oktoberfests

No doubt there is something sad about saying goodbye to summer. Trading in lazy days for school days. But fall here in the Hudson Valley is pretty festive. We know how to celebrate the harvest and the change of seasons. Not only is time for apples and pumpkins, it’s time for Oktoberfest celebrations. And we have a few exceptional ones right here in and around the Hudson Valley.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

7 Hudson Valley Spots to Get Great Chocolate Milkshakes

We've got 7 Hudson Valley Spots to get great chocolate milkshakes. Who doesn't love a good chocolate shake? Over the summer, during the fair season, everyone always talks about the 4H milkshakes at the Dutchess County Fair and how great they are. As a matter of fact, many people plan their trip to the fair just to grab a milkshake. According to National Day Calendar, there is even a National Chocolate Milkshake Day that is celebrated annually in September.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washingtonville, NY
City
Newburgh, NY
Newburgh, NY
Entertainment
Hudson Valley Post

Massive Toy Show Coming to Newburgh, New York This Month

Whether you are a serious collector or you are looking for that toy you loved when you were a kid, you might be able to find it in Newburgh later this month. I'm a comic book collector. I don't get to shops and shows as often as I would like to but I recently stopped by a small convention at the VFW in Beacon. They had a good mix of vendors that had old comic books and some old collectible toys. I was impressed with the goods but everyone there kept asking me if I was going to The Newburgh Toy Show.
NEWBURGH, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hong Chau
Person
Ty Simpkins
Person
Sadie Sink
Person
Brendan Fraser
Person
Darren Aronofsky
Person
Samantha Morton
94.3 Lite FM

I Think I Found the Best Gyro in the Hudson Valley

If you like greek food and are looking for a new place to try out, I've found a great spot. There is no better feeling than when you plan to eat at one place and have a last-minute change of plans and come to find out you struck food gold! That's exactly what happened to me last weekend in Poughkeepsie and I thought I would share it so you can possibly give this place a try.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Travel Maven

The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend Getaway

New York is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Beacon.
BEACON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Scooby Doo Mystery Machine ‘Version 2.0′ Seen in Kingston, New York

It looks like the original Mystery Machine van has gotten a little bit of an upgrade. Over the years, we've reported numerous sightings in the Hudson Valley of the van made famous by Scooby, Shaggy, Wilma, Daphne, and Fred. The Mystery Machine van has been seen cruising around in Walden and Kingston many times and sadly we learned a while back that the Mystery Machine van was officially retired and no longer running.
KINGSTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Hudson Valley#Academy Awards#Movie Star#Film Star
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Line Dancing, Food & Fireworks Coming to Popular Wappingers Falls Park

A great day of fun is set in Dutchess County. As we approach the fall season in the Hudson Valley, we are getting ready to have some country fun at one of our favorite parks. If you haven't noticed in the last year or so the folks at the Dutchess County Parks Department have started to really try and boost awareness and availability at some of the great parks in Dutchess County. They have added new playgrounds at some, they've added book-sharing boxes at others, and now it looks like they are set to offer a full day of country entertainment.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Police: Drunk Driver Crashes Into Hudson Valley Home

A Hudson Valley homeowner's long weekend didn't go as expected. That's because an alleged drunk driver crashed into the home. On Labor Day, Monday, September 5 around 10:23 p.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded to 6 First Street in the Village of Saugerties, for a report of a motor vehicle that had crashed into a house.
SAUGERTIES, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Enjoy a Cider Tasting with a View at Innisfree Garden in Millbrook, NY

Nothing says fall in the Hudson Valley like sipping on cider, with an absolutely gorgeous view. Innisfree Garden might be the most beautiful hidden gem in the Hudson Valley. Created by Walter Beck and Marion Burt Beck, who was an avid gardener, back in the 1920s. According to Innisfree's website, while working on Innisfree Walter became inspired by "8th-century Chinese poet, painter and garden maker Wang Wei. "
MILLBROOK, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy