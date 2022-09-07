ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Lea Michele Cancels ‘Funny Girl’ Performances, Confirms Covid-19 – Update

UPDATE: Lea Michele confirmed today that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be out for a longer period than initially stated. The former Glee star posted the news via her Instagram Story, citing “production protocols” that will see her sidelined from Broadway’s Funny Girl. “Unfortunately, I have officially tested positive for COVID. In following production protocols, I cannot return to the theater for 10 days,” wrote Michele. “Thankfully staying home today and catching this early protected so many members of our company from being exposed. Funny Girl has been and still is tackling a tremendous wave of COVID  with close to a...
NFL
msn.com

Great Dane's Reaction to Getting a New Gigantic Bed Couldn't Be Cuter

It's not an understatement to say that our bed is our happy place. It's where we watch movies, sleep, and yes — sometimes eat snacks. So it goes to reason that our pets feel equally as strong about where they sleep. We know that a Great Dane online must've been so happy when her mama finally got her a bed big enough for her to sleep on. The TikTok creator even recorded her pup's reaction and shared it on the internet, where it's receiving tons of applause.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Music#Surfer

Comments / 0

Community Policy