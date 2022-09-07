ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Amazon-owned Whole Foods reportedly told managers that workers couldn't wear Black Lives Matter signage at work because it was 'opening the door for union activity'

Whole Foods was concerned that allowing employees to wear Black Lives Matter signage could appear pro-union, Bloomberg reports. Per an internal email, one higher-up said it could be "opening the door for union activity." Whole Foods employees have been fighting with the company since mid-2020 over the dress code. Whole...
The Independent

Cafe owner wants female employees to wear ‘red sticker’ when they are on their period

A cafe owner wants female employees to wear a red sticker on shift when they're on their period.Australia-based managed Anthony said: "We thought it would be a good idea to wear like red stickers if you're going through a period” in order to identify when the employees would need “extra space”. The motivation for his idea comes after two employees had an altercation in front of customers.Anthony said the female staff member involved said her reaction was due to "women's issues and she was emotionally stressed and hormonal".Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Destroyed Russian tanks displayed as part of Ukraine independence celebrationsKangaroo attempts to break into Russian embassy in AustraliaGreat Barrier Reef records highest growth of coral in nearly 40 years
Liz Truss
BBC

Disabled to get cost of living £150 from September

Up to six million disabled people will begin to receive £150 from 20 September to help with the rising cost of living. The government said within a couple of weeks of the roll-out date, the majority of eligible people will be sent the cash to their bank accounts. The...
CNBC

This 31-year-old quit her job, lives in a bus and makes $15,000 a month doing voiceovers: I 'work less and make the same amount'

When Alice Everdeen started freelancing as a voiceover artist in March 2020, she worked under a laundry basket lined with a mattress topper. The contraption, meant to block out sound, worked well enough: In her first full month on freelance services platform Fiverr, her side hustle made $3,500, Everdeen says. That's what she made monthly in her full-time job as a content manager at a dietary supplement company in Austin, Texas, she adds.
CNBC

'I work just 3.5 days a week': This 28-year old quit his job—now he makes $189,000 a year off 7 income streams

In 2017, after I graduated from college, I started working as an engineer at an oil company. I was 23 and making $98,500 a year. At first, I thought I had my dream job. But after seeing senior leaders work 60-hour weeks with routine travel, I realized that it wasn't the lifestyle I wanted. My father passed away when I was three years old, so having family time was always very valuable to me.
The Independent

Disability benefits for millions ‘to be rendered worthless’ by soaring energy bills

Millions of Britons with disabilities or long-term illnesses are to have their benefits wiped out by soaring bills, new figures reveal. Energy bills are expected to reach an estimated £5,386 per year by January, but benefits to help the 2.9 million who receive personal independence payment (PIP) are not due to rise until April 2023. Charities are warning that disabled people will be among the hardest-hit groups over winter as a result, and are already being forced to cut back on carers amid spiralling living costs.Of those who claim PIP – the main disability benefit for working-age individuals...
Slate

Help! My Parents Gave Me a Name That Makes Everyone Think I’m Racist.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. I am a middle-aged white woman with an East Indian name. I am concerned about appropriation and walking around basically embodying a living micro-aggression. While my parents and I have close connections to India, and my Indian godparents suggested the name, nobody knows that when they meet me. They just meet a white woman with an Indian name.
Gillian Sisley

Step-Father Demands 8-Year-Old Pay Rent

Should children have to work for their room and board?. Divorce is mentally and psychologically taxing on everyone involved, but it can get especially tricky when children are in the equation. About ⅓ of divorced couples share children, making the split of the family even more traumatic.
