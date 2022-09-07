Read full article on original website
Amazon-owned Whole Foods reportedly told managers that workers couldn't wear Black Lives Matter signage at work because it was 'opening the door for union activity'
Whole Foods was concerned that allowing employees to wear Black Lives Matter signage could appear pro-union, Bloomberg reports. Per an internal email, one higher-up said it could be "opening the door for union activity." Whole Foods employees have been fighting with the company since mid-2020 over the dress code. Whole...
I earn up to $720 a day with my side hustle and I don’t have to talk to anyone but start small so you get a good rating
TRANSCRIPTION services can score you over $700 daily, but it may take a while to make big money. Janine is a TikToker, content creator, and hustler when it comes to earning extra money. As a self-prescribed digital nomad, side hustles are the perfect gig for her to grab cash when...
Whole Foods CEO says 'socialists are taking over' in the US and young people in liberal cities 'don't seem like they want to work'
In a recent podcast, Whole Foods CEO John Mackey said socialism was taking over the US. Mackey also expressed concern that younger people "don't seem like they want to work." The cofounder is leaving the chain in September and said he felt freer to express his opinions. Whole Foods CEO...
Cafe owner wants female employees to wear ‘red sticker’ when they are on their period
A cafe owner wants female employees to wear a red sticker on shift when they're on their period.Australia-based managed Anthony said: "We thought it would be a good idea to wear like red stickers if you're going through a period” in order to identify when the employees would need “extra space”. The motivation for his idea comes after two employees had an altercation in front of customers.Anthony said the female staff member involved said her reaction was due to "women's issues and she was emotionally stressed and hormonal".Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Destroyed Russian tanks displayed as part of Ukraine independence celebrationsKangaroo attempts to break into Russian embassy in AustraliaGreat Barrier Reef records highest growth of coral in nearly 40 years
Skip the Office Job: These 10 Companies Are Hiring Remote Workers Right Now
While many companies are trying to bring employees back to the office, it seems like the hybrid (or flexible) model is here to stay, allowing for at least some remote work -- a trend that is supported...
BBC
Disabled to get cost of living £150 from September
Up to six million disabled people will begin to receive £150 from 20 September to help with the rising cost of living. The government said within a couple of weeks of the roll-out date, the majority of eligible people will be sent the cash to their bank accounts. The...
Managers freaking out over 'quiet quitting' shows some bosses are out of touch and have always expected their employees to work extra
Workers are "quiet quitting" — which just means doing their jobs as written. And yet, it's caused huge pushback.
CNBC
This 31-year-old quit her job, lives in a bus and makes $15,000 a month doing voiceovers: I 'work less and make the same amount'
When Alice Everdeen started freelancing as a voiceover artist in March 2020, she worked under a laundry basket lined with a mattress topper. The contraption, meant to block out sound, worked well enough: In her first full month on freelance services platform Fiverr, her side hustle made $3,500, Everdeen says. That's what she made monthly in her full-time job as a content manager at a dietary supplement company in Austin, Texas, she adds.
I’m a psychologist – and I believe we’ve been told devastating lies about mental health | Sanah Ahsan
Society’s understanding of mental health issues locates the problem inside the person - and ignores the politics of their distress, says psychologist Sanah Ahsan
Worker Who Quit Job After Boss Tried to Dock Pay After Vacation Applauded
The worker quit after their manager tried to claim they only had seven vacation days instead of the 10 that had been previously agreed on.
"We Know Exactly What's Wrong With You, We Just Aren't Allowed To Tell You": Caretakers And Lifesavers Are Sharing Secrets From Their Jobs
"I got my qualification for designing and manufacturing bone level implants by watching 30 minutes of Youtube videos."
CNBC
72% of recent homebuyers have regrets about their purchases. As the market cools, these steps can help you avoid disappointment
The hot seller's market in recent years prompted buyers to go above and beyond to seal the deals on their prospective homes, a recent survey finds. As the housing market shows signs of cooling, buyers would be wise to abandon shortcuts some people used to get ahead of the competition.
CNBC
'I work just 3.5 days a week': This 28-year old quit his job—now he makes $189,000 a year off 7 income streams
In 2017, after I graduated from college, I started working as an engineer at an oil company. I was 23 and making $98,500 a year. At first, I thought I had my dream job. But after seeing senior leaders work 60-hour weeks with routine travel, I realized that it wasn't the lifestyle I wanted. My father passed away when I was three years old, so having family time was always very valuable to me.
I'm an American raising my child in Ireland. I don't want to move back to the US because I feel safer here.
The author shares how she's never had to pay for medical care for herself or her son, and that she doesn't have to worry about school shootings.
Disability benefits for millions ‘to be rendered worthless’ by soaring energy bills
Millions of Britons with disabilities or long-term illnesses are to have their benefits wiped out by soaring bills, new figures reveal. Energy bills are expected to reach an estimated £5,386 per year by January, but benefits to help the 2.9 million who receive personal independence payment (PIP) are not due to rise until April 2023. Charities are warning that disabled people will be among the hardest-hit groups over winter as a result, and are already being forced to cut back on carers amid spiralling living costs.Of those who claim PIP – the main disability benefit for working-age individuals...
A millennial who quit her 60-hour-a-week job now makes up to $15,000 a month from what used to be a side hustle, report says
Alice Everdeen used to work 60 hours a week for just $42,000 a year but now puts in three to five hours a day for far more money, CNBC reported.
A police officer with $85,000 in student debt is only able to afford a life-saving surgery because of the payment pause: 'Whatever I have left always goes to student loans. Now that's going to medical bills.'
Henry only stays at his job for the health insurance. "I don't have $60,000 sitting in my sock to get this heart transplant done," he said.
Government 'stay-at-home' subsidies are driving Americans out of the workforce: Steve Hilton
In his Labor Day weekend monologue, "The Next Revolution" host Steve Hilton examined the U.S. labor participation rate and blamed "stay-at-home" unemployment subsidies for driving capable working-age adults out of the workforce. STEVE HILTON: The labor participation rate is still the lowest, outside of the pandemic shutdown, for 45 years....
Slate
Help! My Parents Gave Me a Name That Makes Everyone Think I’m Racist.
Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. I am a middle-aged white woman with an East Indian name. I am concerned about appropriation and walking around basically embodying a living micro-aggression. While my parents and I have close connections to India, and my Indian godparents suggested the name, nobody knows that when they meet me. They just meet a white woman with an Indian name.
Step-Father Demands 8-Year-Old Pay Rent
Should children have to work for their room and board?. Divorce is mentally and psychologically taxing on everyone involved, but it can get especially tricky when children are in the equation. About ⅓ of divorced couples share children, making the split of the family even more traumatic.
CNN
