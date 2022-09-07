ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

mspmag.com

Coming Soon: Sweetgreen Opens at Galleria Edina

It was no secret that the salad giant sweetgreen had designs on coming to the Twin Cities, and as of next week, the salad wars are officially on! On Tuesday, Sept. 13 the much anticipated Galleria location will finally open, with locations in North Loop (the former Moose & Sadie's), St. Paul, and U of M hotly on its heels.
EDINA, MN
minnesotamonthly.com

Kalsada Dishes Up New-School Filipino

Leah Raymundo and John Occhiato already have found success with their pandemic pop-up Side Hustle and St. Paul staples Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria. They now turn their full attention to the Philippines with Kalsada. The name means “on the road” in Tagalog and is a nod to Raymundo’s Manila roots; she grew up just outside the country’s vibrant capital and fondly remembers playing in its smartphone-free streets.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Travel Maven

This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, New Jersey is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
PILESGROVE, NJ
mprnews.org

Selby Avenue JazzFest returns to St. Paul

The annual Selby Avenue JazzFest is being held on Saturday in St. Paul. Each year the event features a variety of genres from jazz, Latin, R&B, neo soul and reggae. Longtime organizer Mychael Wright says Rondo residents look forward to hearing the music each year and coming together as a community.
SAINT PAUL, MN
MIX 108

MyPillows Last Mall Store In Minnesota Has Closed

Mike Lindell the CEO of 'MyPillow' grew up in Chaska, Minnesota, and founded the company back in 2004. The manufacturing plant was based in Minnesota and he saw the company grow by leaps and bounds from initially just being available online to being sold at big box retailers and eventually their own stand-alone stores at malls.
CHASKA, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota actor joins cast of 'Dancing with the Stars'

Courtesy of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. A critically-acclaimed stage, television and film actor from Minnesota will appear on the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars." The hit show will premiere on Disney + on Sept. 19 after 30 seasons on ABC. The Season 31 celebrity cast was announced...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

"We're at a breaking point": St. Paul Fire chief asks for additional $3.8M in 2023

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The St. Paul Fire Department is requesting nearly $4 million in relief from the city in 2023.Chief Butch Inks made his case to St. Paul City Council Wednesday, emphasizing that the department is doing more than ever before with only slightly higher staffing levels.Inks is proposing a $74,509,998 budget for 2023 – an increase of 5.5 percent. The changes to the general fund would include adding an additional nine staff members, including two fire investigators and a new deputy chief of alternate response.The moves are presented in part to relieve a staff that is responding to...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul man assaulted, shot during early morning robbery

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man is in stable condition after he was assaulted and shot during a robbery early Friday morning.Police officers were sent to the 2000 block of Creekside Way in St. Paul around 6:30 a.m. after a caller reported hearing a gunshot followed by a man screaming.Officers say they found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the back. It also looked like the victim had been assaulted. Responders took him to the hospital for treatment.The man told officers he had been out with friends in Minneapolis throughout the night and was returning home. He was leaving his car when he was approached by multiple suspects, who assaulted him, robbed him, and shot him.The incident is under investigation, and police note no evidence indicates a threat to the public.
SAINT PAUL, MN

