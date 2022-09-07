Read full article on original website
Related
seehafernews.com
Habitat for Humanity Lakeside to Host Annual Brat Fry Sunday
Habitat for Humanity Lakeside is hosting a Brat Fray tomorrow. The Sheboygan-based Habitat for Humanity branch will be at Rewind Bar, located at 1002 Michigan Avenue in Sheboygan serving up brats, burgers, and baked goods from noon to 6:00 p.m. They are also offering cash raffle drawings and bucket raffles,...
seehafernews.com
Ascend Services Celebrates their 65th Anniversary
While they may not have always been known as Ascend Services, their mission of helping people with unique abilities has not changed since founders BJ and Leslie Halvorsen founded the company 65 years ago. BJ, who was mildly affected by cerebral palsy, came up with an idea, hire people with...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Law Office Moves Five Blocks North
A prominent Manitowoc law firm has moved its offices from downtown, to a near northside building. Kummer, Lambert, Fox, Glandt & Nelson LLP are now in the former home of the American Red Cross and The Crossing of Manitowoc County at 205 North 8th Street. Law partner Trent Nelson tells...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Personnel Committee to Discuss Changing the City’s Pandemic Preparedness Policy
There are two meetings scheduled for today in the City of Manitowoc. First up will be the Brownfields Advisory Committee, which will gather at noon in the 2nd Floor Conference room. They will be looking over items related to an Environmental Protection Agency Cleanup Award, and another related to an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fondue fest draws crowds to downtown Fond du Lac
Fondue Fest, downtown Fond du Lac's biggest event of the year, drew thousands to the city's downtown to enjoy live music, kids' activities, local vendors and, of course, fondue.
seehafernews.com
Fireworks in Two Rivers Postponed
The Fireworks show along with the rescheduled July 4th program that was planned for this afternoon and this evening have been postponed. City Manager Greg Buckley says the decision was made due to the high probability of rain in the forecast,. Buckley adds that they’ll make one more attempt to...
seehafernews.com
Sputnikfest Only A Day Away
Manitowoc’s “unlikely” alliance with the space race of the 1960’s will be celebrated tomorrow (September 10th) at the Rahr West Art Museum. Sputnikfest is going to be held from noon until 9 pm. with live music, art, 5K Run and Walk, food, refreshments, and Star Wars re-enactors on the grounds throughout the day.
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Mayor to Host “Ride with Ryan” Bike Ride
The Mayor of Sheboygan, along with the Transportation Committee and Department of Public Works, will be hosting a “Ride with Ryan” bike ride tomorrow. Mayor Ryan Sorenson will lead the group of bikes on a casual ride along a two-mile loop starting at the Uptown Parklet, located at the corner of North 8th Street and St. Clair Avenue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Board of Health to Gather Today
There is only one governmental meeting on the calendar for today in Manitowoc County. The Board of Health will gather in the Public Health Building at 5:00 p.m., where they will start by getting reports from the Health Officer and the Nurse Manager. They will also receive reports from the...
seehafernews.com
Tietz’s Piggly Wiggly Raising Money for Lakeshore CAP with Pig to Pig Walk Saturday
Hundreds of participants are expected to show up tomorrow morning for the 16th annual Pig to Pig Walk. The event will begin at the Manitowoc Piggly Wiggly Store, and participants will walk the six-mile distance along Lake Michigan to the Two Rivers Tietz’s Piggly Wiggly location. All of the...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Ready to Re-Do 4th of July Fireworks Show With 9/11 Remembrance
A rain postponed 4th of July fireworks show will be taking place this weekend in Two Rivers. The festivities, which will double as a special remembrance of the September 11th attacks, will begin at 3:00 p.m. at Walsh Field. There will be family activities and games along with concessions, numerous...
hometownbroadcasting.com
9/8/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Thursday
FDL Woman Charged For Injury By Intoxicated Use Of A Vehicle. An injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle charge has been brought against a 53-year-old Fond du Lac woman who allegedly struck a man who was walking his scooter across Scott Street in Fond du Lac last Friday night. According to the criminal complaint Terri Huettl (pictured) hit the 18-year-old Fond du Lac man walking the scooter with her truck. The victim hit Huettl’s windshield and flew into the air. Surveillance video from the scene showed that and Huettl pulling over appearing to run over the victim’s legs. He was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. Medical staff told police the victim suffered a fractured skull, traumatic brain injury, broken clavicle, and severe internal bleeding. Huettl performed some field sobriety tests but refused others and a portable breathalyzer test. A partial PBT was administered at the Fond du Lac County Jail where her blood alcohol concentration was nearly 2 ½ times the legal limit. A blood test was also taken. Huettl admitted having consumed three 12 to 16 ounce beers. She made an initial appearance in Fond du Lac County court Wednesday. Bond was set at $500 cash and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for November 17th.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Fire Chief Recalls His 9/11 Experience
The following is a retrospective on the 9/11 attacks written by Manitowoc Fire Chief Todd Blaser. September 11, 2001. I was a Lieutenant with the Pleasant Prairie Fire Rescue Department. I remember clearly we just were finishing our shift change meeting and the news reports began to come in regarding...
Fox11online.com
Indigenous women react to removal of derogatory term from 8 NE Wisconsin locations
(WLUK) -- Eight locations in Northeast Wisconsin now have new names after an order from the Federal Department of the Interior. It's because the term "squaw" is derogatory towards Native women. The change has some Native Americans thrilled for what lies ahead. Oneida Nation Public Relations Director Bobbi Webster says...
cbs3duluth.com
City by City: Wisconsin, Hayward, Fond du Lac
Wisconsin- The State Patrol’s law of the month for September is a focus on child passenger safety. Each year in Wisconsin, nearly 2,000 children are hurt in crashes. Authorities say it’s important to have a properly installed car seat and follow age and size requirements for that seat.
seehafernews.com
Lighthouse Recovery Community Center Announces 1st Annual Symposium on Addiction & Recovery
The Lighthouse Recovery Community Center has announced its first annual Symposium on Addiction and Recovery. This event will be held at Faith Church in Manitowoc, located next to Festival Foods on 42nd Street on Monday (September 12th). There are three speakers slated to talk, including Rosi Greenburg, a public narrative...
seehafernews.com
UW-Green Bay Receives $3 Million Gift from the David A. Cofrin Charitable Trust
UW Green Bay has been named the recipient of a $3 million gift from the David A. Cofrin Charitable Trust. This money will help support the mission of the Austin E. Cofrin School of Business and continue the Cofrin family’s vision of a business school to serve the entire northeast Wisconsin region.
seehafernews.com
Lakeshore Technical College Hosting “Explore Energy Careers for Females” to Open Doors to Higher Paying Careers
Lakeshore Technical College has announced an event aimed at helping women. Explore Energy Careers for Females is scheduled to take place at the Cleveland campus on September 21st starting at 9:00 a.m. The career exploration event will focus on opportunities for females in the wind and solar industries, as well...
seehafernews.com
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review
– Happy Labor Day! Click here to learn about how Manitowoc’s manufacturing culture has rebounded over the past decade. – 60-years ago, a piece of the Sputnik IV spacecraft crash landed in Manitowoc. Click here to learn more. – The S.S. Badger Carferry turned 70 today! Click here to...
UPMATTERS
Air Quality Alert for lakeshore counties in northeast Wisconsin
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued an Air Quality Alert for Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, and Sheboygan County. Due to the southerly transport of ozone and ozone precursors, as well as the presence of a lake breeze, the air quality index is expected to reach Level Orange.
Comments / 0