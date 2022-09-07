ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Iowan wins $1 million Mega Millions prize

By Gage Teunissen
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tyeoz_0hldGq3A00

CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Mega Millions ticket purchased at a convenience store in Ames won someone $1 million.

The winner got the prize after Tuesday night’s drawing and is the third Mega Millions prize of at least $1 million in Iowa in a little more than this past month.

This ticket was purchased at the Gateway Expresse located at 2400 University Boulevard in Ames.

The ticket matched the first five numbers but missed the Mega Ball. No one matched the numbers for Tuesday’s jackpot and the Mega Million prize has climbed to an estimated $210 million annuity or an $114 million lump sum option for the drawing this Friday.

