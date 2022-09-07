ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Bills, Dawson Knox agree to four-year contract extension after TE said he hoped to 'be here for a long time'

By Victor Barbosa
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SsRDk_0hldFy4l00
Jun 15, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) runs with the ball during minicamp at the ADPRO Sports Training Center. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Florida International University linebacker/tight end Luke Knox, the younger brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, passed away at just 22 years old in mid-August. The elder Knox brother took a five-day leave of absence following the tragedy before returning to practice.

On Monday, the 25-year-old met with media members to express his gratitude for everyone throughout "Bills Mafia" for their support during the difficult time. During his discussion, Knox talked about how he desired to stay in a Buffalo uniform for "a long time."

The team announced on Wednesday that they have all intentions of keeping the Mississippi product in Western New York for the better part of the 2020s.

Knox has posted 101 receptions for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns over 42 career regular season games, while adding 18 catches for 177 receiving yards and four touchdowns in six playoff contests. In 15 regular season games during the 2021 campaign, Knox recorded career highs across the board in targets (71), receptions (49), receiving yards (587), touchdowns (nine) and catch percentage (69.0%), while going for seven catches, 98 yards and two scores in the postseason as well.

The Bills kick off the 2022 NFL regular season against the Los Angeles Rams at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hoops Rumors

Eagles make big splash, trade for Saints' Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Gardner-Johnon's agent confirmed the trade to Tom Pelissero. Just before the trade it was reported that the Eagles were releasing starting safety Anthony Harris. That is a pretty significant sequence of events for the Eagles as safety was one of the biggest weaknesses remaining on the roster. Gardner-Johnson is a significant upgrade over Harris in the short-term, is still only 24 years old, and has blossomed into a star defensive back.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
New York City, NY
City
Miami, FL
State
New York State
State
Mississippi State
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
City
Buffalo, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield kept emotions aside in lead-up to Week 1

Maybe the Carolina Panthers have an adult at quarterback. In just a few hours’ time, Baker Mayfield will take the field at Bank of America Stadium to face off against his old team—the Cleveland Browns. And given the way his relationship with the organization deteriorated, as well as the perpetual chip on Mayfield’s shoulder, this season opener is expected to be a spicy one.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills Mafia#Rams#American Football#Te
Hoops Rumors

Spurs Signing Jalen Adaway To Training Camp Contract

Adaway is 6-foot-5 and went undrafted out of St. Bonaventure after starting his college career at Miami of Ohio. He averaged 15.3 points and 5.9 rebounds last season as a senior with the Bonnies, earning All-Atlantic 10 honors. After going undrafted, he then played six games for the Heat in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
Hoops Rumors

NFL Week 1 betting cheat sheet: Ways to win? Take your pick

Sunday is almost here, and we've got you covered with betting angles, notes and picks for each Week 1 NFL game. Joe Flacco will be getting the start against his former team in the place of the injured Zach Wilson, and if this was a homecoming game in Baltimore we might take the Jets. Instead, we're betting on Lamar Jackson, whether he signs a new contract or not, starting the year strong. In the four Week 1s Jackson has had, the Ravens are averaging 42.75 points.
NFL
Hoops Rumors

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on facing Bill Belichick in Week 1: 'Could there be a bigger disparity in career win/loss totals?'

For the first time in nearly a decade, the Miami Dolphins are favored in a game against the New England Patriots. Miami brought in former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as their new head coach in February and later added All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the mix. McDaniel was asked Monday morning about the team's upcoming Week 1 matchup against New England, and in particular, legendary head coach Bill Belichick.
NFL
Hoops Rumors

Report: Sale of Timberwolves still in effect despite rumors of Alex Rodriguez's financial burdens

The sale of the Timberwolves shouldn’t be considered in jeopardy because of Alex Rodriguez’s reported financial situation, according to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. Krawczynski talked to multiple sources who still expect the transaction to be completed as originally drawn up, even though a New York Post story this week questioned whether Rodriguez will have the money for his share of the next payment.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hoops Rumors

Report: Cavaliers in no rush to extend Caris LeVert

After acquiring Donovan Mitchell to start in their backcourt alongside point guard Darius Garland, the Cavaliers appear to be in no rush to sign Caris LeVert to a contract extension, Michael Scotto said on the latest episode of the HoopsHype podcast. LeVert is entering the final year of the three-year,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Hoops Rumors

Thunder's Chet Holmgren undergoes successful foot surgery

Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren underwent successful surgery to address a Lisfranc injury in his right foot, the team announced on Tuesday. As relayed, Holmgren will miss the 2022-23 campaign. Holmgren, 20, was drafted second overall by Oklahoma City in June. The 7-foot prospect has intrigued teams with his length and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Hoops Rumors

Report: 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan wanted to sign Tom Brady during 2020 free agency, was 'talked out of it'

Following an epic 20-year run with the New England Patriots, Tom Brady did what was at one time, thought to be the unthinkable -- leave Foxborough. Just two days after officially becoming a free agent in March 2020, "TB12" signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and since then, has added another Pro Bowl honor to his credit and more importantly, his seventh Super Bowl ring.
NFL
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
874K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy