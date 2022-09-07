Bills, Dawson Knox agree to four-year contract extension after TE said he hoped to 'be here for a long time'

Jun 15, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) runs with the ball during minicamp at the ADPRO Sports Training Center. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Florida International University linebacker/tight end Luke Knox, the younger brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, passed away at just 22 years old in mid-August. The elder Knox brother took a five-day leave of absence following the tragedy before returning to practice.

On Monday, the 25-year-old met with media members to express his gratitude for everyone throughout "Bills Mafia" for their support during the difficult time. During his discussion, Knox talked about how he desired to stay in a Buffalo uniform for "a long time."

The team announced on Wednesday that they have all intentions of keeping the Mississippi product in Western New York for the better part of the 2020s.

Knox has posted 101 receptions for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns over 42 career regular season games, while adding 18 catches for 177 receiving yards and four touchdowns in six playoff contests. In 15 regular season games during the 2021 campaign, Knox recorded career highs across the board in targets (71), receptions (49), receiving yards (587), touchdowns (nine) and catch percentage (69.0%), while going for seven catches, 98 yards and two scores in the postseason as well.

The Bills kick off the 2022 NFL regular season against the Los Angeles Rams at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday.