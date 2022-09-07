Read full article on original website
Hometown Hero selflessly keeps Boardman Schools safe
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) — Aaron Miller knows how to build things and is willing to work crazy hours. That’s why he’s our Hometown Hero. Miller takes care of the buildings and grounds for the Boardman School District but that’s just a start. “He’s got such a...
Golf scramble to benefit girl with rare condition
Warren F.O.P. #34 members are using their golf outing to help a little girl diagnosed with a rare neurogenetic condition.
In-Depth: Sister of murder victim shares grief
In this segment of our In-Depth interview, WKBN’s Community Affairs Director Dee Crawford talks with Briasia Brown, who is the oldest sister of Armani Wainwright.
Student, 18, arrested for bringing gun, drugs to school
An 18-year-old Columbus student was arrested Tuesday, accused of bringing a loaded gun and marijuana to school.
Akron middle school student taken to hospital after eating THC gummies
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron middle school student was hospitalized after the student and 7 others ingested Cannabis Gummies at school Tuesday. The incident happened at Litchfield Middle school. All of the students were released to their parents or guardians and had been experiencing varying degrees of nausea and...
Local Christmas attraction opens for season
A popular holiday attraction in the Valley is opening this weekend.
‘Business has just went downhill fast:’ Columbiana business owners tearfully announce closure
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Owners of a local business in Columbiana say they weren’t able to overcome the challenges that they’ve faced recently — from the COVID-19 pandemic to inflation and supply chain issues. In tearful messages on the business’s Facebook page Friday, Rankin’s Meat Market...
Car crashes into pole Friday night in Youngstown
A Youngstown road was temporarily blocked after a car crashed into a pole Friday night.
OVI checkpoint Friday night in Austintown
There is an OVI checkpoint happening Friday night in Austintown.
Fall and Halloween events 2022
A fall and Halloween list of corn mazes, pumpkin patches, apple orchards, fall festivals and haunted houses near me in the Youngstown, Ohio area.
Northeast Ohio Is Home to Four of the Top-Rated Haunted Houses in America for 2022
Spooky season is almost upon us
Agents search Newton Falls business; 4 facing charges
The Ohio Investigative Unit confirms a search warrant was executed at Faces Lounge in Newton Falls Thursday night.
License plate reader cameras rolling out all over Akron
The Akron Police Department is adding a bunch of new eyes to the streets. We're not talking about more officers, rather the eyes of surveillance cameras.
butlerradio.com
Longtime Butler Fitness Icon Paul Gaudino Dies
A longtime Butler resident who was known for a popular fitness program has died. Paul Gaudino passed away earlier this week in St. Petersburg, Florida at the age of 87. Fondly known as the “Exerciseman,” Gaudino was a staple on Armstrong television with the Paul Gaudino Family Fitness Show.
Youngstown neighborhood watch groups facing struggles
Youngstown neighborhood watch and community groups have been struggling throughout the pandemic.
Woman facing charges for crash into Canfield pond
A 75-year-old Canfield woman is facing drunk-driving charges after crews rescued her from a car that was sinking in a pond last week.
Youngstown City Schools updates bag policy at football games
A new guideline was announced Thursday for Youngstown Schools.
Youngstown Public Library to close Friday due to bed bugs in building
The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County (PLYMC) will be closing its main location on Friday, September 9 due to sightings of what appeared to be bed bugs on the first floor. The library will be closed for the day for a deep clean and for the building to...
8 students sickened after eating cannabis gummies
A local school district is investigating after they learned at least 8 students consumed cannabis gummies while at school.
