ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYTV.com

Hometown Hero selflessly keeps Boardman Schools safe

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) — Aaron Miller knows how to build things and is willing to work crazy hours. That’s why he’s our Hometown Hero. Miller takes care of the buildings and grounds for the Boardman School District but that’s just a start. “He’s got such a...
BOARDMAN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
Local
Ohio Traffic
Youngstown, OH
Traffic
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Education
cleveland19.com

Akron middle school student taken to hospital after eating THC gummies

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron middle school student was hospitalized after the student and 7 others ingested Cannabis Gummies at school Tuesday. The incident happened at Litchfield Middle school. All of the students were released to their parents or guardians and had been experiencing varying degrees of nausea and...
AKRON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mc Hammer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pta#Tlc
butlerradio.com

Longtime Butler Fitness Icon Paul Gaudino Dies

A longtime Butler resident who was known for a popular fitness program has died. Paul Gaudino passed away earlier this week in St. Petersburg, Florida at the age of 87. Fondly known as the “Exerciseman,” Gaudino was a staple on Armstrong television with the Paul Gaudino Family Fitness Show.
BUTLER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
Tinybeans

Tinybeans

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
399K+
Views
ABOUT

Tinybeans is Where Parents Go. Combining the #1 most trusted private photo-sharing and journaling app, the #1 national and local website for advice on raising amazing kids, and a burgeoning, video-first parenting community, Tinybeans is the inclusive go-to resource for Millennial and GenZ parents.

 https://www.tinybeans.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy