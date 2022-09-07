Read full article on original website
Linden 2022 September 11th Remembrance Ceremony
The City of Linden invites you to attend the 2022 September 11th Remembrance Ceremony with the Linden Police & Fire Departments. Where: Wanda Green Park (Mack Place, off of Grier Avenue in Linden) When: September 11, 2022, 6:30 p.m.
Morris County September 11th Remembrance Ceremony
Guest Speaker Is FDNY Firefighter Whose Father Died Responding to Attacks. The Morris County Board of County Commissioners is inviting residents of Morris County and beyond to join them on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 6 p.m. to observe the 21st Anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The...
Frazee House Receives NJ Historic Trust Grant
On Friday, June 24, the Rotary Frazee House board observed the 245th anniversary of the Battle of Short Hills. In attendance were representatives from Scotch Plains Township (including Mayor Josh Losardo and Township Manager Al Mirabella), NJ Historic Trust, the County Board of Commissioners, several historic organizations, the Frazee House Board and the FSP Rotary Club.
Summit Police and AAA Host Bicycle Rodeo
The Summit Police Department and AAA will co-host a bicycle rodeo on Saturday, September 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Brayton Elementary School, located at 89 Tulip Street in Summit. This free event is open to Summit residents in grades K through 12. Representatives from Trek Bicycle in...
Fanwood Council Discusses Veteran Enhancements
During a recent Fanwood Borough Council meeting, Fanwood resident and Air Force Reservist Oshanda Erb announced new initiatives to benefit Fanwood veterans including a proposal to create parking spaces for vets in the municipal lot and create a page on the Borough website with resources and events benefitting local veterans. The goal is to have the programs up and running by Veterans Day. Borough Attorney Russ Huegel said the Borough parking ordinance would have to be amended to accommodate spaces earmarked for vets. Mayor Colleen Mahr believed it could easily be accomplished by Veterans Day.
50th Anniversary Open House and Meet the Officers event
The Warren Township Police Department would like to invite the community to our 50th Anniversary Open House and Meet the Officers event being held at police headquarters, located at 44 Mountain Blvd, on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Various equipment from state and county agencies, such as the Somerset County Emergency Response Team Truck, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Forensic Lab Truck, along with a Warren Township Fire Department Truck, a Warren Township Rescue Squad Ambulance, and numerous Warren Township Police vehicles, bicycles, and our Utility Terrain Vehicle will be on display for attendees to tour and ask questions of our officers. Our K-9 Nikita will also be on hand for a demonstration. Additionally, police headquarters will be open to the public for touring and light refreshments. The event will conclude with a landing demonstration of the New Jersey State Police helicopter at the municipal field next to the library.
Mott’s Artillery Encampment at Miller-Cory House Museum – Sept. 18
On September 18th, from 1 – 4 p.m., rain or shine, in conjunction with the Miller-Cory House Museum’s 50th Anniversary, Mott’s Artillery will be setting up camp on the museum’s premises just as they would have in between battles during the Revolutionary War. The encampment will have soldiers and other re-enactors in 18th Century attire who will explain how life was endured during the Revolutionary War and how they kept busy between battles. Included will be canon drills, musket shooting (blanks, of course), as well as demonstrations of various hand skills and life activities. Admission is $5 for ages 13 and older, $4 for ages 3 to 12 and free under age 3.
September is National Preparedness Month
During National Preparedness Month in September, the City of Summit is encouraging residents and businesses to make disaster preparation a priority. Making a plan to prepare for disasters is the best way to protect your family. This year’s theme is “A Lasting Legacy.” Visit the FEMA website to view tips on creating a family plan, building an emergency kit, and other useful information: ready.gov/september. The Office of Emergency Management page on the City of Summit website has a number of safety checklists that can be used to prepare for severe weather conditions and storms:cityofsummit.org/emergencymanagement.
September Kicks Off “Sewing Season”
Sewing’s resurgence during the height of the pandemic remains strong going into Fall 2022, with so many people buying sewing machines (or dusting off old ones), taking classes and stitching everything from face masks to easy home dec accents, clothing and accessories. Having the time to immerse (or re-immerse) ourselves into fabric, needle and thread also gave us a much needed creative release.
Second Annual Jazz & Roots Music Festival
Kean University invites the community to enjoy a free evening of music at the second annual Jazz & Roots Music Festival to be held at the University campus on Saturday, September 24. Fast becoming a tradition in Union County and beyond, the Jazz & Roots Music Festival, produced by Kean...
Complimentary Retail Consulting for Westfield Businesses
The Westfield Retail Advisory Board supports Westfield’s retail businesses by offering complimentary consulting services to retail establishments. They provide guidance to help retail businesses grow and prosper. We are accepting new clients for the 2022-2023 year. Members of the Retail Advisory Board are supported by the Town Council and...
Cranford Historical Society Fall Festival
The Cranford Historical Society celebrates its 95th Anniversary in 2022 preserving and perpetuating the history of the township of Cranford. On Sunday, September 18, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., the society will re-open the Crane-Phillips House Museum for a tour with a “Fall Festival” outside. The Fall...
Year-long Girl Scout Project Focused on the Welfare of Animals
Cranford Girl Scouts Junior Troop 40023 has recently completed the prestigious Girl Scouts Bronze Award through a year-long project focusing on the welfare of animals. The troop’s mission was to help make animals adoptable and to assist with the sheltering and fostering of pets. In so doing, the girl scouts set out by assisting one local shelter, the Friends of Linden Animal Shelter (FOLAS).
Boys & Girls Fundamental Skills & Drills Basketball Clinic
The Boys & Girls Fundamental Skills & Drills Basketball Clinic is hosted by Coach Lance Jackson twice a month at the Linden Multi-Purpose Center. The clinic was designed to teach boys and girls ranging from ages 6-18 the basic fundamentals of basketball. Whether the child is a beginner or experienced play, they teach drills and strategies that benefit players on all levels. The coaches focus on various aspects of basketball, not just the physical. They teach the importance of mental preparation, teamwork, how to play from a cerebral standpoint, as well as the importance of exhibiting a positive attitude and working in harmony with others. The goal is to teach our youth life skills through sports. These are skills that will follow them throughout their lives.
