BBC

'Starbucks fired me for being three minutes late'

Staff at roughly 220 Starbucks stores across the US have voted to unionise, making unexpectedly successful inroads at the popular chain of coffee shops. But the movement is facing a precarious moment, as the economy slows and the company mounts a furious response. Joselyn Chuquillanqui had worked for Starbucks for...
Cadrene Heslop

Starbucks Brings Back A Classic

A classic is coming back to Starbucks. Many were awaiting the announcement. Oreo has already said they were releasing themed products to stores. Now Starbuck has plans to do the same. But there is a catch. Experts say customers should expect higher prices due to inflation. This change is not surprising since the cost of brewing beverages is increasing. And there is a general trend of manufacturers dealing with high production costs.
Vox

Starbucks is not playing nice with its new union

Workers at a Starbucks right outside the University of Texas campus in Austin filed to unionize in March and won their election by a landslide in June. It’s now nearing the end of August, and union workers say their requests to begin bargaining for a contract have largely been ignored by Starbucks.
Howard Schultz
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
The Verge

Amazon will shut down Amazon Care on December 31st

Amazon plans to shut down Amazon Care, the virtual health service it first launched in 2019, by the end of the year. The company announced the decision to Amazon Care employees on Wednesday, The Washington Post reported. “Although our enrolled members have loved many aspects of Amazon Care, it is...
The Independent

Disney wanted to buy Twitter but found ‘significant’ number of bots – to Elon Musk’s delight

Disney did not purchase Twitter because a “substantial portion” of its users “were not real”, the entertainment giant’s former chief executive has said.The anecdote comes as Elon Musk is attempting to back out of his bid to buy Twitter for $44 billion. Mr Musk has consistently claimed that the number of fake users on Twitter should allow him to renege on the deal. “Interesting”, the SpaceX chief tweeted in response to Mr Iger’s story - but it may not help him pull out of his offer in court.Twitter would have been “a global distribution platform” for Disney if the company...
Daily Mail

Former CEO Bob Iger reveals Disney found a 'substantial portion' of Twitter users were bots when it tried to buy company in 2016 - as Elon Musk's own attempt to purchase social media platform for $44 BN continues to unravel

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger says that a 'substantial portion' of Twitter's users were believed to be bots in 2016, when the company was deep into talks to purchase the social network. 'We did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users — I guess they’re called users —...
The Guardian

TechScape: The unbearable sadness of Mark Zuckerberg

Would you rather be banned for life from Tesco or Apple? Or, to go further: would you find it easier to cope with losing access to all major supermarkets, or Google alone? The answer will depend on your particular circumstances, but there’s no denying that losing access to a major technology company can be catastrophic. In my case, losing Apple’s services would render my smartphone near-useless, while losing access to Google would take out my email account. An Amazon ban would block me from reading thousands of pounds worth of purchased books and comics linked to my Kindle, while a Microsoft one would turn my Xbox Series X into an expensive paperweight.
