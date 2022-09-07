Read full article on original website
Cardinals Rumors: Tigers interested in poaching top St. Louis executive
The Detroit Tigers are interested in poaching top St. Louis Cardinals executive Matt Slater in what would be a huge loss for the front office. Not only do the St. Louis Cardinals have one of the best rosters in baseball, but they also have one of the best front offices in baseball. The jobs that president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and general manager Michael Girsch have done in turning the franchise into an annual postseason contender is impressive.
Tom Brady makes Rob Gronkowski easy Buccaneers offer
If Rob Gronkowski truly does stay retired from football and doesn’t come back to the Buccaneers, you can’t say Tom Brady didn’t try. The Buccaneers are flatly at their best when they have Rob Gronkowski on the field. A target like Gronk that meshes so well with Tom Brady is almost a no-brainer on a team that has gone all-in offensively more than once, and his retirement did set the offense back slightly.
Miami Dolphins week one inactive list has a familiar face on it
The Miami Dolphins are so close to starting today’s game that they have now released their inactives for today and one name is no surprise. For the Dolphins, no position is a bigger question right now than the cornerback spot so it should be surprising to see one of the corners a healthy scratch, sadly, it’s Noah Igbinoghene. That is not a surprise.
Heat, chance of rain, and electric Miami Dolphins fans invade The Rock
Sometimes, Miami Dolphins social media can be a fun interaction and the electricity ahead of this opening day is incredible at Hard Rock Stadium. Fans have been sharing their tailgating pictures, their “on my way to the game” pictures, and even pictures are popping up from inside the stadium where at 1:00, the Dolphins will kick off their 2022 season officially.
321preps Notebook: Astro wrestling fundraiser, perfect Vipers, MIC honor
Support local journalism by unlocking unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com. Click here to explore subscription options. Astronaut High will host a night of mixed martial arts, kickboxing and jiu jitsu as a fundraiser for its wrestling program on Sept. 17. The gym will open at 4 p.m., and fighting starts an hour later. Highlights...
What to watch for in the Miami Dolphins first regular season game
The Miami Dolphins new era of football begins today at 1:00 when they host the New England Patriots. There is plenty to watch inside of the game. Mike McDaniel arrived at Hard Rock Stadium this morning with his Starbucks coffee in hand. Now, he has to hope his game plan against Bill Belichick will get him the first win of his young HC career.
