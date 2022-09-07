Read full article on original website
State Wildlife Officials Warn Of Deadly Disease To Deer
A disease that infected a deer is raising the alarm for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife. State wildlife officials confirmed a case of Chronic Wasting Disease in a white-tailed deer carcass near the Texas-Oklahoma state line along the panhandle. Officials are activating their emergency response plan due to the disease's...
Oklahoma Volunteers Joining Red Cross To Respond To California Wildfires
Volunteers from Oklahoma are joining Red Cross workers to respond to wildfires in northern California. The volunteers are helping with shelters and caring for those displaced from the Mosquito fire near Sacramento. More than 30,000 acres there have burned. The Red Cross said the best way to help is through...
LIFE Senior Services Introduces PACE Program To Help Seniors With Medical Care
TULSA, Okla. - More senior adults in Oklahoma will be able to stay in their homes thanks to a new program expansion at LIFE Senior Services. Eileen Bradshaw from LIFE Senior Services joined News On 6 to discuss the PACE program.
WATCH: 'Dying For Answers:' The Carina Saunders Investigation
Ten years after Carina Saunders' unsolved murder, the team from Oklahoma's Own News 9 tracks down potential suspects and possible witnesses, explores new theories in the case and asks the tough questions. Watch "Dying For Answers: The Carina Saunders Investigation."
New Program Aims To Help Young People Combat Rising Suicide Rate
Integris Health was recently awarded a grant to help Oklahoma schools implement a program aimed at training teens to become peer advocates. The program, called Hope Squads, helps teenagers detect signs of suicide along with when to report concerns to an adult. Integris Health was awarded a grant to pay...
Larger Impact: Prescriptions No Longer Needs For Hearing Aids
In August, the FDA issued a new rule that allows some people to buy hearing aids without a prescription, and a company based right here in Tulsa is playing a big role in making it happen. Charley Feeley is the President of the Oklahoma Hearing Aid Dispensary Association and the...
Lawmakers Calling For Investigation Of Norman School Teacher
Oklahoma lawmakers are calling for an investigation on a teacher for potentially violating House Bill 1775 last month. Republican lawmakers asked the Board of Education to investigate whether a Norman Public Schools teacher violated the bill that bans certain discussions of race and sex in classrooms. The teacher was suspended...
Building Brighter Futures: Children’s Mental Health, And What to Know
Experts with Sunbeam Family Services join News 9 anchor Amanda Taylor to discuss supporting children's mental wellbeing and when it's time to ask for help. For some children, especially after the last two years, challenges with mental health can mean having symptoms and risk behaviors that persist or are severe enough to meet criteria for diagnosed disorders, including anxiety, depression, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
