Prince Harry Went from Nervous to Confident During Yesterday’s Outings, According to Body Language Expert

LONDON (AP) — For many people around the world, the word corgi is forever linked to Queen Elizabeth II. Princess Diana once called them a “moving carpet” always by her mother-in-law’s side. Stubby, fluffy little dogs with a high-pitched bark, corgis were the late queen’s constant companions since she was a child. She owned nearly 30 throughout her life, and they enjoyed a life of privilege fit for a royal pet. Elizabeth’s death last week has raised public concerns over who will care for her beloved dogs. Some speculate they will be sent off to live with other royal family members, while others say this task might be given to palace staff. “One of the intriguing things people are wondering about at the funeral is whether a corgi is going to be present,” said Robert Lacey, royal historian and author. “The queen’s best friends were corgis, these short-legged, ill tempered beasts with a yap that doesn’t appeal to many people in Britain, but was absolutely crucial to the Queen.”

