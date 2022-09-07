Prince Harry Went from Nervous to Confident During Yesterday’s Outings, According to Body Language Expert

Read full article on original website
Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry Displayed More ‘Confidence’ Without Meghan While Speaking in Germany Despite Nerves Over Pronunciation
A body language expert has analyzed Prince Harry's demeanor during his solo speech in Germany and observed just how different he acted when speaking without Meghan there.
Prince William & Kate Middleton Receive New Titles After Queen Elizabeth’s Passing
Prince William and Kate Middleton will face ample changes in the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth’s death, including brand-new titles. The royal couple have updated their official monikers now that King Charles has taken over the throne, as Hello! magazine points out. While they were previously known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, they will now go by an extended moniker: the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall.
Camilla Parker Bowles Will No Longer Have to Curtsey to Other Family Members as Queen Consort
Since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, we can already see that a lot of changes are occurring within the royal family. Not only is the line of succession different, but royal titles are also being switched up. And now, even the etiquette rules are being adapted. One...
Thousands line streets as Queen Elizabeth's coffin leaves her home
BALMORAL, Scotland, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth's coffin began a six-hour journey from her summer home in the Scottish Highlands to Edinburgh on Sunday as thousands lined the route in tribute to the late monarch, many in sombre silence, some applauding and others in tears.
Princess Diana’s Brother Is Using Their Childhood Home to Honor the Late Queen Elizabeth
Since Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle last Thursday, many members of the family have been showing their love for the monarch. From Prince William's touching letter on Instagram to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tribute on their Archewell site, the royals have been finding all kinds of ways to honor the memory of the late queen. And the latest to join the hoard is none other than Princess Diana's younger brother, Charles Spencer.
The Hidden Meaning Behind Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Major New Titles
Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, just received another new title. (And no, we’re not talking about the recent “Cornwall” addition.) Today, King Charles III addressed the world for the first time since he ascended the throne after Queen Elizabeth’s passing. During his speech, the royal bestowed another moniker upon the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall: Prince and Princess of Wales.
A queen and her corgis: Elizabeth loved breed from childhood
LONDON (AP) — For many people around the world, the word corgi is forever linked to Queen Elizabeth II. Princess Diana once called them a “moving carpet” always by her mother-in-law’s side. Stubby, fluffy little dogs with a high-pitched bark, corgis were the late queen’s constant companions since she was a child. She owned nearly 30 throughout her life, and they enjoyed a life of privilege fit for a royal pet. Elizabeth’s death last week has raised public concerns over who will care for her beloved dogs. Some speculate they will be sent off to live with other royal family members, while others say this task might be given to palace staff. “One of the intriguing things people are wondering about at the funeral is whether a corgi is going to be present,” said Robert Lacey, royal historian and author. “The queen’s best friends were corgis, these short-legged, ill tempered beasts with a yap that doesn’t appeal to many people in Britain, but was absolutely crucial to the Queen.”
Huge queues outside Buckingham Palace as people paying respects to Queen wait in line for hours
Thousands have gathered outside Buckingham Palace as people wait hours in long queues to pay their respects to the late Queen. Though the late monarch’s coffin is currently in Scotland and will remain in St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh overnight, crowds miles away built up in London as mourners wished to leave flowers and tributes. The traffic of people began at Green Park station in west London and snaked round to Buckingham Palace in a half-mile long queue that took two hours to pass through. The line was largely good-natured and understanding of the logistical difficulties authorities faced, but...
A Rainbow Appears Outside Buckingham Palace in the Wake of Queen Elizabeth’s Death
As the entire world and members of the royal family mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, who has died at the age of 96, royal fans have already started gathering outside of Buckingham Palace to say a final goodbye to the monarch and were greeted with a very special surprise.
‘The Crown’ Creator Shares How the Netflix Show Will Pay Respect to the Late Queen Elizabeth
In the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s passing, the cast and crew of the Netflix series The Crown are taking a moment to pause in honor of the late monarch. Per a new report by Deadline, the show’s creator Peter Morgan has released an official statement regarding the status of the series. As the royal family mourns the queen’s death, Morgan shared that production for season five has come to a halt out of respect for the monarch’s passing.
Voices: What’s next for the House of Windsor? Reinvention or collapse?
How should we assess Queen Elizabeth II’s place in history? A mature judgement must depend, of course, on how the House of Windsor evolves. Will it reinvent itself as a post-Elizabethan monarchy, or will her reign prove to be the Windsors’ end? Only time will tell, but there are already grounds for conceding her a place in something more than coffee-table history.One reason is the remarkable tenacity of the 20th-century British monarchy. The First World War toppled the major dynasties of Europe – the Romanovs, Hohenzollerns and Habsburgs – as revolution spread west from Russia. Next to go, Buckingham Palace...
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Had a Rare Reunion as They Met with Mourners
It looks like the “Fab Four” are back together again. While it didn't happen under happy circumstances, Prince William, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle had a rare reunion this afternoon, as they went to meet mourners outside of Windsor Castle following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Prince William Reflects on His Grandmother’s Legacy and Their Close Relationship in Emotional New IG Post
As the world mourns the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, we can't imagine how difficult it must be for her family. And as we send our messages of condolence, one royal just opened up about his feelings following her passing. In a surprise letter posted to Instagram, Prince William got...
