ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince Harry Went from Nervous to Confident During Yesterday’s Outings, According to Body Language Expert

By Greta Heggeness
purewow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

Prince William & Kate Middleton Receive New Titles After Queen Elizabeth’s Passing

Prince William and Kate Middleton will face ample changes in the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth’s death, including brand-new titles. The royal couple have updated their official monikers now that King Charles has taken over the throne, as Hello! magazine points out. While they were previously known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, they will now go by an extended moniker: the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall.
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Thousands line streets as Queen Elizabeth's coffin leaves her home

BALMORAL, Scotland, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth's coffin began a six-hour journey from her summer home in the Scottish Highlands to Edinburgh on Sunday as thousands lined the route in tribute to the late monarch, many in sombre silence, some applauding and others in tears.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
purewow.com

Princess Diana’s Brother Is Using Their Childhood Home to Honor the Late Queen Elizabeth

Since Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle last Thursday, many members of the family have been showing their love for the monarch. From Prince William's touching letter on Instagram to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tribute on their Archewell site, the royals have been finding all kinds of ways to honor the memory of the late queen. And the latest to join the hoard is none other than Princess Diana's younger brother, Charles Spencer.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

The Hidden Meaning Behind Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Major New Titles

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, just received another new title. (And no, we’re not talking about the recent “Cornwall” addition.) Today, King Charles III addressed the world for the first time since he ascended the throne after Queen Elizabeth’s passing. During his speech, the royal bestowed another moniker upon the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall: Prince and Princess of Wales.
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

A queen and her corgis: Elizabeth loved breed from childhood

LONDON (AP) — For many people around the world, the word corgi is forever linked to Queen Elizabeth II. Princess Diana once called them a “moving carpet” always by her mother-in-law’s side. Stubby, fluffy little dogs with a high-pitched bark, corgis were the late queen’s constant companions since she was a child. She owned nearly 30 throughout her life, and they enjoyed a life of privilege fit for a royal pet. Elizabeth’s death last week has raised public concerns over who will care for her beloved dogs. Some speculate they will be sent off to live with other royal family members, while others say this task might be given to palace staff. “One of the intriguing things people are wondering about at the funeral is whether a corgi is going to be present,” said Robert Lacey, royal historian and author. “The queen’s best friends were corgis, these short-legged, ill tempered beasts with a yap that doesn’t appeal to many people in Britain, but was absolutely crucial to the Queen.”
ANIMALS
The Independent

Huge queues outside Buckingham Palace as people paying respects to Queen wait in line for hours

Thousands have gathered outside Buckingham Palace as people wait hours in long queues to pay their respects to the late Queen. Though the late monarch’s coffin is currently in Scotland and will remain in St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh overnight, crowds miles away built up in London as mourners wished to leave flowers and tributes. The traffic of people began at Green Park station in west London and snaked round to Buckingham Palace in a half-mile long queue that took two hours to pass through. The line was largely good-natured and understanding of the logistical difficulties authorities faced, but...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#British Royal Family#Body Language#Engagements#Uk#Dusseldorf#German
purewow.com

‘The Crown’ Creator Shares How the Netflix Show Will Pay Respect to the Late Queen Elizabeth

In the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s passing, the cast and crew of the Netflix series The Crown are taking a moment to pause in honor of the late monarch. Per a new report by Deadline, the show’s creator Peter Morgan has released an official statement regarding the status of the series. As the royal family mourns the queen’s death, Morgan shared that production for season five has come to a halt out of respect for the monarch’s passing.
WORLD
The Independent

Voices: What’s next for the House of Windsor? Reinvention or collapse?

How should we assess Queen Elizabeth II’s place in history? A mature judgement must depend, of course, on how the House of Windsor evolves. Will it reinvent itself as a post-Elizabethan monarchy, or will her reign prove to be the Windsors’ end? Only time will tell, but there are already grounds for conceding her a place in something more than coffee-table history.One reason is the remarkable tenacity of the 20th-century British monarchy. The First World War toppled the major dynasties of Europe – the Romanovs, Hohenzollerns and Habsburgs – as revolution spread west from Russia. Next to go, Buckingham Palace...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy