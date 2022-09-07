Police in Madera investigating rollover accident
MADERA, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Police in Madera are investigating a single-vehicle rollover traffic accident Wednesday morning, according to Madera Police officers.
Police say the crash happened in the 800 block of S. Gateway. There were no major injuries reported.
Traffic was affected due to the crash, police say.
