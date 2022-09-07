ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera, CA

Police in Madera investigating rollover accident

By John Houghton
 4 days ago

MADERA, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Police in Madera are investigating a single-vehicle rollover traffic accident Wednesday morning, according to Madera Police officers.

    Madera Police Department

Police say the crash happened in the 800 block of S. Gateway. There were no major injuries reported.

Traffic was affected due to the crash, police say.

