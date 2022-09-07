The Old Surry School is celebrating its 150th birthday with a gala party on Sept. 10. This grand old building has been an integral part of the village of Surry for 150 years. During that time, it has served a number of functions besides being a school. It has been a center for community activities, a firehouse and home to a number of community groups. But like many old buildings it lacked modern facilities and was in need of repair. The town considered tearing it down, but a group of dedicated volunteers convinced the town the building should be saved and in the ensuing years, this group has completely renovated the interior of the building while keeping the exterior historically appropriate.

SURRY, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO