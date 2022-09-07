Read full article on original website
Related
Ellsworth American
Robert Winship Johnston
And somewhere between the time you arrive and the time you go. May lie a reason you were alive, but you’ll never know. Robert Winship Johnston dodged enough bullets, worked enough jobs, had enough wives, and pissed off enough people to have lived more than one full life. The self-proclaimed hermit of Gouldsboro Point has moved on. He was born on January 24, 1941, and after having a “good run,” departed from Maine Medical Center on Aug. 11.
Ellsworth American
Let’s talk trash
People are so busy today, with work, school and so many commitments! A recent trip to the Blue Hill/Surry Transfer Station to drop off some kitchenware in the “Free Room” made me realize what tight schedules some of us have. We can make it to the transfer station,...
Ellsworth American
Birthday wishes
On behalf of the Surry Gatherings Community Center, we would like to congratulate the Old Schoolhouse of Surry on their upcoming 150th year birthday!. I had the privilege of going to school there in kindergarten, first and second grades, before the new Claude Bonsey was built. It was a wonderful experience with the large windows streaming plenty of sunlight and a nice wood stove giving us welcome warmth.
Ellsworth American
Come join the party
The Old Surry School is celebrating its 150th birthday with a gala party on Sept. 10. This grand old building has been an integral part of the village of Surry for 150 years. During that time, it has served a number of functions besides being a school. It has been a center for community activities, a firehouse and home to a number of community groups. But like many old buildings it lacked modern facilities and was in need of repair. The town considered tearing it down, but a group of dedicated volunteers convinced the town the building should be saved and in the ensuing years, this group has completely renovated the interior of the building while keeping the exterior historically appropriate.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tom Selleck’s Face Has Welcomed People To This Maine Town Since the 90s
Making sure visitors are greeted by the best of the best, a Maine town has reportedly been welcoming people with a poster of Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck for nearly three decades. According to WOKQ, the Tom Selleck poster is seen as a roadside attraction that welcomes visitors along Route...
Ellsworth American
Legislative turnover may have been another pandemic side effect
The eight Hancock County legislative races are good to go for the Nov. 8 election. Each of the two Senate and six House seats are contested by candidates from the two major political parties except for House District 12, in the eastern corner of the county, where the incumbent Republican is being challenged by a candidate not enrolled in a party.
Ellsworth American
Company needs reality check
Two years ago, “American” Aquafarms announced plans to site an industrial-scale salmon farm in Frenchman Bay. In October of 2019, it came to light that “American” Aquafarms was owned by foreign business interests and soon after the press reported that Norwegian Mikael Rønes, the company’s founder and CEO had been sentenced to years in prison for financial fraud.
Comments / 0