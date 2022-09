And somewhere between the time you arrive and the time you go. May lie a reason you were alive, but you’ll never know. Robert Winship Johnston dodged enough bullets, worked enough jobs, had enough wives, and pissed off enough people to have lived more than one full life. The self-proclaimed hermit of Gouldsboro Point has moved on. He was born on January 24, 1941, and after having a “good run,” departed from Maine Medical Center on Aug. 11.

