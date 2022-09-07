Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Theory Suggests Why Shigaraki Is Actually Quirkless
My Hero Academia has bred a number of fan-theories in its day, and it seems more crop up by the day. Of course, the fandom can hardly be blamed given how many of those theories have come true. From Dabi to Aizawa, a number of heroes have seen theories about them come true, and the same goes for its baddies. And now, fans are keeping a close eye on one Shigaraki theory that suggests the villain is actually quirkless.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans rejoice as ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve just finally introduced Mephisto into the MCU
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four. It’s been perhaps the defining joke of Phase Four for the Marvel fandom: when is Mephisto going to get here? Ever since folks were absolutely convinced the Marvel universe’s version of Satan was going to debut in WandaVision, every new Disney Plus series has been the subject of (mostly) tongue-in-cheek theorizing about where the demon could show up. And yet, though we can hardly believe it, it looks like Mephisto’s time to shine has really arrived, thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four.
hypebeast.com
'My Hero Academia' Season 6 Trailer Previews All-Out War
TOHO Animation has dropped another trailer for Season 6 of My Hero Academia ahead of its premiere next month. The upcoming chapter of the anime will see the main protagonist Deku and class 1-A aiding The World Heroes Association in defeating the League of Villains, led by Tomura Shigaraki. With...
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Releases New Trailer - Watch
The time has almost come for Ichigo Kurosaki to save the Soul Society. After years off the air, Bleach is slated to make a comeback this fall. Now, the second full trailer for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is here, and it proves this premiere will be well worth the wait.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
First Trailer For The Mandalorian Season 3 Sees Mando Return To Mandalore And Teases Feud With Bo-Katan
The first trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3 takes viewers to Mandalore and teases some explosive action.
AOL Corp
'House of the Dragon' episode 4 preview teases a 'vile accusation' and a very hard choice
While House of the Dragon episode three briefly transported us to epic Game of Thrones battle mode, it looks episode four will be back to the good ol' scheming we're used to. In the preview above we see Prince Daemon back in King's Landing, and the question of King Viserys' heir still at the top of everyone's minds. Then, abruptly, we see Otto Hightower delivering news of a rumour to the King, who doesn't seem at all happy about it.
Brie Larson Says She's a 'Better Human' After Filming New Disney+ Series Growing Up
Brie Larson's new docuseries tells the coming of age stories of 10 young people who represent a wide range of lived experiences Brie Larson is opening up about the lasting impact of her latest project. The Captain Marvel actress, 32, spoke to PEOPLE Wednesday at the premiere of her Disney+ show, Growing Up, which premieres on Sept. 8. Larson, who serves as executive producer for the non-scripted series, said that being able to tell the stories of ten young people featured on the project had deeply affected her as a person. "I'm...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
A lackluster horror hit that favors gore over scares haunts the streaming Top 5
Plenty of horror movies have successfully balanced blood, guts, and gore with genuine frights and atmosphere, but it’s often too easy to lean into the former at the expense of the latter, something 2022’s Ghost Ship knows all too well. Ironically, the original screenplay was penned as a...
digitalspy.com
The Bad Batch season 2 confirms Disney+ release date
Star Wars animation The Bad Batch premieres its second season on January 4. Fresh out of the D23 Expo in California, this tantalising update was shared to the world via Twitter, while it's also been confirmed that the first two episodes will drop next year. In attendance at the exhibition,...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks star Jayden Fox teases sinister Silas Blissett return story
Hollyoaks actor Jayden Fox is excited for fans to witness Silas Blissett in full flow. The serial killer returned to Hollyoaks earlier this week, but Bobby Costello's actor has promised Inside Soap that there's plenty more to come from the man responsible for Indian Longford, Heidi Costello, Rae Wilson and Rebecca Massey's deaths.
ComicBook
Ironheart Debuts First Footage and New Logo for Marvel's Disney+ Series
Ironheart confirmed a bunch of casting news today and showed off some footage at D23 Expo. Marvel Studios has been on a roll this weekend, confirming reports and giving fans new glimpses at their favorite heroes. Dominique Thorne actually appears as RiRi Williams in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever first, but her big adventure on Disney+ has been building quite the buzz. In the clip released to the public, her studies at MIT come into focus. She's testing technology and confidently says "I'm an engineer." Anthony Ramos' The Hood also plays a big role and actually came out to say a few words to the crowd. He says that his character is "a bit good and a bit bad." He also joked that he kicks a lot of butt. (Feige should have busted out a "LANGUAGE!" but played along.
ComicBook
The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Brings Back Fan-Favorite Character From Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
The first official trailer for the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian was released at D23 Expo on Saturday and gave fans their first look at the eagerly anticipated new season which is set to arrive on Disney+ in February 2023, including the reunion of Din Djarin and Grogu as well as what's next for Din. The trailer also reveals glimpses of new faces in the upcoming season as well as a familiar, fan-favorite one from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Babu Frik.
ComicBook
The Marvels Footage Revealed at D23 Expo
The Marvels revealed some epic footage at D23 Expo 2022 – and you can get our full description of it below! The Marvels brings together the Captain Marvel movie franchise with the recent Ms. Marvel TV series – with WandaVision's Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) completing the trifecta of cosmic-powered superheroines. The film is being directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman) with a script by Megan McDonnell (WandaVision).
WDW News Today
Trailer Revealed for ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ Season 2, Coming in February
Get ready for another season of antics with the iconic Prouds as Disney+ has dropped the trailer for season 2 of “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”, which lands in February on Disney+!. Season 1 premiered earlier this year as a revival of the classic 2001 Disney Channel...
ComicBook
Mufasa: The Lion King Announced as Disney's Live-Action Sequel
We now know the first details surrounding Disney's computer-generated "live-action" sequel to The Lion King. During Walt Disney Studios' panel at D23 Expo on Friday, director Barry Jenkins revealed that the film will be titled Mufasa: the Lion King, and is expected to debut in theaters in 2024. The film will reportedly be told in two different time frames, as Timon, Pumbaa, Rafiki, and tell the origin story of Mufasa to a new cub, whilst we see Mufasa rise to royalty. Those attending the panel were also treated to a brief teaser trailer of footage, and while it doesn't look like it will be released online anytime soon, ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak provided an exclusive description of what it entails.
ComicBook
Fantastic Four Director Confirmed
During Marvel Studios' D23 Expo presentation, it was confirmed that Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four reboot will be directed by Matt Shakman. Today's announcement begins to pay off years of speculation about who could take on the reigns of the beloved characters, with speculation starting back when The Walt Disney Company acquired the rights to the characters during their purchase of 20th Century Fox. Rivaling the X-Men and that roster of beloved mutants, the members of the Fantastic Four are arguably the characters that Marvel fans have most been looking forward to seeing join the MCU.
ComicBook
Captain America: New World Order Reveals Updated Logo
Captain America: New World Order has a brand new logo after a reveal at D23 Expo. During a sizzle reel for the Marvel Studios properties, Sam Wilson's next adventure got some fancy new graphics (via @MsMarvelNews). All of this comes on the heels of New World Order's big announcement at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year. Captain America 4 had been reportedly in the works since The Falcon and The Winter Soldier wrapped up. But, Marvel fans had been waiting for an update since then. Now, there's a brand new logo and a May 2024 release date. Marvel also recently confirmed that Julius Onah would be the man behind the camera for the big Phase 5 movie. Not a ton is known about what the movie will entail. In fact, fans haven't seen Wilson's Captain America on-screen since the conclusion of the Disney+ series. As the months go on, it seems like a safe bet that he'll be a bigger presence in Phase 5 and the road to Secret Wars. Check out the new logo down below:
ComicBook
Marvel Leaks: New Report Explains Why MCU Secrets Are More Common After COVID Pandemic
Marvel Studios is known for their secrecy with their tight security protocols and jokes of a sniper coming to get you if you spoil or leak any information on their upcoming projects. But now it seems that the studio is having a rough time keeping those secrets due to one major factor: the COVID-19 Pandemic. COVID-19 has made it harder and harder for the studio to keep their secrets due to the nature of working from home. Working from home allows more eyes to potentially see and leak new information on their movies, and Marvel has been looking for a way to stop that. The studio is used to working together in their office, which helps keep leaks at bay, but social distancing protocols have made that impossible. According to The Hollywood Reporter, remote work is not the only risk factor for leaks. Marvel's need for more VFX vendors has expanded quite massively, and they also have to work remotely, which means more eyes are able to see the studios upcoming films.
Comments / 0