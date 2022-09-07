Read full article on original website
Sylvester Stallone Stopped Doing Love Scenes in Films Because of His Ex-Wife’s Reaction to ‘The Specialist’
Sylvester Stallone once shared that he stopped doing graphic love scenes after ‘The Specialist’ in large part due to his wife hating his nude scene with Sharon Stone.
Why Clint Eastwood, Bruce Willis, and Other Hollywood A-Listers Turned Down Roles In Sylvester Stallone’s ‘The Expendables’
The Expendables is arguably one of Sylvester Stallone’s biggest and most popular projects. Three complete installments of the film feature a host of Hollywood A-listers. Several include Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenneger, Terry Crews, and more. However, while the franchise’s cast features some of the biggest names in cinema, there are even more Hollywood stalwarts, like Clint Eastwood and Bruce Willis, that actually turned down roles in the Sylvester Stallone productions.
Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness
Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
Most ‘Gunsmoke’ Viewer Complaints Were About James Arness’ Horse
Actor James Arness earned the most amount of 'Gunsmoke' viewer complaints because of the logistics involving his horse on the popular Western television series.
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!
Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
thesource.com
CJ Wallace, Son of The Notorious B.I.G., Receives Custom Diamond Pendant of His Father
Hip-Hop loves chains, and CJ Wallace, the son of The Notorious B.I.G., may have just revealed one of the best neck pieces of all time. CJ got the new necklace from Mazza New York Jewelers by request of his mother Faith Evans. The result is a Biggie pendant covered in diamonds, showing his father in one of his trademark Coogi sweaters with a stack of bills in his hand.
Matt Damon Is the Latest Celebrity to Buy an Estate in This Secluded Woodland Oasis 50 Minutes From NYC
Matt Damon doesn't live in Los Angeles anymore. The Massachusetts-born actor purchased a home in New York, just outside the city.
Robyn Griggs Dies: ‘Another World’ Soap Star And Film Actress Was 49
Robyn Griggs, best known for her roles in the soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died at age 49. Her death was announced on her Facebook page on Saturday. The actress has previously revealed her diagnosis with cervical cancer, saying last month she had four new tumors. Griggs played Stephanie Hobart on One Life to Live, debuting in April 1991 and lasting six episodes. From that, she moved to Another World, where she played Maggie Cory for two years. Born on April 30, 1973, in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, she first appeared in major media on Nickelodeon’s Rated K, which featured youngsters...
Popculture
Tom Cruise's Son Connor Continues Dividing Fans With Controversial Photos
Connor Cruise can't seem to catch a break when it comes to his hobbies. The adopted son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman continues facing scrutiny on social media after sharing his passion for fishing and his big catches. Despite a year passing, things are still similar with Connor Cruise. His latest posts catch him and some pals behind their lined-up haul, with others preceding.
‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Revealed His ‘Feelings Were Hurt’ When the Show Focused on Fonzie
When looking back on some of the best classic TV shows in reruns to this day, one of them has to be Happy Days. Ron Howard starred as Richie Cunningham while Henry Winkler played Arthur Fonzarelli, or better known as Fonzie. Would you believe there was a time when Howard thought about leaving the show? It was one of the most popular ones in the 1970s for ABC. Tom Bosley played Howard Cunningham on there. He commented in an interview how much the show played into Paramount Studio’s success.
Miley Cyrus’ Brother Trace Celebrates Physical Transformation With Before & After Photo
Miley Cyrus’ brother Trace Cyrus revealed how much healthier he is both physically and mentally after a rather difficult year. The 33-year-old musician took to his Twitter on Wednesday, August 17 to share side-by-side shirtless photos of himself; one before the transformation journey and one after, where he clearly looks much more fit (see below).
Here are the top 3 Netflix movie releases in September
Wondering what to watch? We may have the answer. What’s new on Netflix in September 2022? What are new movie releases in September?
Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours
A new Netflix psychological thriller series Echoes has certainly caught the attention of viewers. Sending… The post Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours appeared first on Outsider.
Suzanne Somers Reveals Richard Simmons Was Struggling With Insecurity & 'Heartache' Before His Disappearance
Suzanne Somers is opening up about fellow dancer Richard Simmons' disappearance, explaining in a new documentary that she believes his insecurities may have been to blame."That's not my style, I never make fun of anybody. But that's when I realized a little insecurity has gotten in there," Somers explained of a situation they had while working together. "I liked him. I was always so surprised when he thought I'd make fun of him. But doesn't that show you he's got a heartache? Something's broken inside because he did it. He had it and then let it go."The workout guru, 74,...
Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO
Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
Vivica A. Fox Hasn’t Spoken to Jada Pinkett Smith Since Criticizing Will Smith’s Oscars Slap
Vivica A. Fox might’ve rubbed her good friends the wrong way when she spoke out against Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards. On Thursday, Fox revealed that she hasn’t spoken to Pinkett Smith since she criticized her response to Will’s Oscar’s slap. “I...
Denise Dowse, Beloved Actress, Dies At 64
Accomplished actress Denise Dowse has died at age 64 following a battle with a “virulent form of meningitis” that put her in a non-medically induced coma. The tragic news was confirmed by her sister, Tracey, on social media. “I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all of the love and prayers. It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse, has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life,” Tracey wrote in an Instagram post. More from VIBE.comIssa Rae's New Series 'Rap Sh*t' To Debut At...
Vincent Gil death: Mad Max’s Nightrider dies aged 83
Mad Max star Vincent Gil has died aged 83.The Australian actor was best known for playing The Nightrider in the original 1979 film.Gil’s death was announced in a Facebook post by his co-star Paul Johnstone, who played Cundalini. No cause of death was given.Sharing a recent photo of the pair embracing, Johnstone wrote: “Sadly, it is true… Vince Gil has left us. He’s been very frail for quite some time and mercifully no longer needs to be constrained by his mortal form.”He continued: “My fondest memory of Vince will be during our wonderful tour of Japan for MMCon 2015....
Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle
Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET...
