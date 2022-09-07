ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, AL

Shelby Reporter

Pelham job fair set for Sept. 27

PELHAM – The Pelham Job Fair is set for Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pelham Recreation Center. Job opportunities include Ballantrae Golf Club, Fire Department, Parks & Recreation, Development Services & Public Works, Police Department and Pelham Racquet Club. “We want people to...
PELHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Sheriff’s reports for Aug. 8 through Aug. 18

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Aug. 8 through Aug. 18. -Miscellaneous incident from Shelby County 62 and Florey Street, Vincent. A 2015 GMC Yukon Denali was damaged. Aug. 12. -Drug paraphernalia from the 3000 block of Blue Springs Road,...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Arrest reports for Aug. 21 through Sept. 2

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Aug. 21 through Sept. 2. -Jesus Alcantara Alcantara, 30, of Montevallo, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. -Jaden Omar Wright, 18, of Alabaster, firearms license required. -Martez Dion Cunningham, 19, of Calera, firearms...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Municipal police reports for Aug. 20 through Sept. 1

The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Aug. 20 through Sept. 1. -Property damage from the 1000 Block of 5th Avenue NW (residence/home). Damaged was a mailbox. -Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 200 Block of 1st Street...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Helena overcomes 19-point deficit in OT victory

CLANTON – Looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season, the Helena Huskies trailed Chilton County 28-9 in the third quarter of a Class 6A, Region 3 battle on Thursday, Sept. 8. The Huskies, however, flipped a switch midway through the third quarter and scored 19...
HELENA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Montevallo shuts out Dallas County for 2nd win in a row

MONTEVALLO – Montevallo head coach Blake Boren knows how much homecoming means to the town of Montevallo, and he and his team delivered a 28-0 wire-to-wire win over the Dallas County Hornets on Friday night, Sept. 9 in Montevallo to cap off the week. “Well, it’s always great to...
MONTEVALLO, AL
Shelby Reporter

Chelsea downs rival Oak Mountain for historic first win under Cassity

NORTH SHELBY – Following weeks of heartbreak, the taste of success was even sweeter for the Chelsea Hornets and first-year head coach Todd Cassity on Thursday night, Sept. 8. Taking on rival Oak Mountain fresh off back-to-back losses by four points or less and three straight losses to start...
CHELSEA, AL

