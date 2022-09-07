Read full article on original website
The Marvels Footage Revealed at D23 Expo
The Marvels revealed some epic footage at D23 Expo 2022 – and you can get our full description of it below! The Marvels brings together the Captain Marvel movie franchise with the recent Ms. Marvel TV series – with WandaVision's Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) completing the trifecta of cosmic-powered superheroines. The film is being directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman) with a script by Megan McDonnell (WandaVision).
Captain America: New World Order Reveals Updated Logo
Captain America: New World Order has a brand new logo after a reveal at D23 Expo. During a sizzle reel for the Marvel Studios properties, Sam Wilson's next adventure got some fancy new graphics (via @MsMarvelNews). All of this comes on the heels of New World Order's big announcement at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year. Captain America 4 had been reportedly in the works since The Falcon and The Winter Soldier wrapped up. But, Marvel fans had been waiting for an update since then. Now, there's a brand new logo and a May 2024 release date. Marvel also recently confirmed that Julius Onah would be the man behind the camera for the big Phase 5 movie. Not a ton is known about what the movie will entail. In fact, fans haven't seen Wilson's Captain America on-screen since the conclusion of the Disney+ series. As the months go on, it seems like a safe bet that he'll be a bigger presence in Phase 5 and the road to Secret Wars. Check out the new logo down below:
Marvel: Crisis Protocol Reveals Sentinels' Abilities, Release Date
Marvel: Crisis Protocol has revealed the Character Cards for both types of Sentinels, providing some new details about how the mutant-hunting machines will function in the game. Earlier this week, Atomic Mass Games released the Character Cards for the Sentinel MK4 and Sentinel Prime MK4, which will both be released next month. Unlike most characters in Marvel: Crisis Protocol, players can have two Sentinel MK4s on the table at the same time, meaning that players can have all three Sentinel models in the game at the same time.
One Piece: Massive Manga Volume Will Compile 20,000+ Pages
One Piece has told Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates' story for decades, with Eiichiro Oda's story currently moving toward its grand finale. Before the series comes to an end, JBE Books is attempting the impossible by creating one giant volume that collects over twenty-thousand pages of story from the manga. While this doesn't collect One Piece's entirety, the volume has made only fifty copies of this titanic entry and will set back dedicated fans a few thousand dollars.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Releases New Trailer - Watch
The time has almost come for Ichigo Kurosaki to save the Soul Society. After years off the air, Bleach is slated to make a comeback this fall. Now, the second full trailer for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is here, and it proves this premiere will be well worth the wait.
Ironheart Debuts First Footage and New Logo for Marvel's Disney+ Series
Ironheart confirmed a bunch of casting news today and showed off some footage at D23 Expo. Marvel Studios has been on a roll this weekend, confirming reports and giving fans new glimpses at their favorite heroes. Dominique Thorne actually appears as RiRi Williams in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever first, but her big adventure on Disney+ has been building quite the buzz. In the clip released to the public, her studies at MIT come into focus. She's testing technology and confidently says "I'm an engineer." Anthony Ramos' The Hood also plays a big role and actually came out to say a few words to the crowd. He says that his character is "a bit good and a bit bad." He also joked that he kicks a lot of butt. (Feige should have busted out a "LANGUAGE!" but played along.
Assassin's Creed Mirage Revealed With First Trailer
As expected, Ubisoft has today revealed our first proper look at Assassin's Creed Mirage, which is the next entry in the publisher's long-running stealth-action franchise. The game is poised to center around the character Basim, who was previously introduced in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and will take players to Baghdad. And while these details related to the game have been known about for quite some time, the first trailer for Mirage has now given us a better idea of how it will play.
Mufasa: The Lion King Announced as Disney's Live-Action Sequel
We now know the first details surrounding Disney's computer-generated "live-action" sequel to The Lion King. During Walt Disney Studios' panel at D23 Expo on Friday, director Barry Jenkins revealed that the film will be titled Mufasa: the Lion King, and is expected to debut in theaters in 2024. The film will reportedly be told in two different time frames, as Timon, Pumbaa, Rafiki, and tell the origin story of Mufasa to a new cub, whilst we see Mufasa rise to royalty. Those attending the panel were also treated to a brief teaser trailer of footage, and while it doesn't look like it will be released online anytime soon, ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak provided an exclusive description of what it entails.
Paper Girls Cancelled at Amazon Prime Video After One Season
Paper Girls, the long in-development adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang's Image Comics series, has officially been cancelled by Amazon Prime Video. The sci-fi series may well live to see another day though with Deadline bringing word that production company Legendary is seeking a new home for the show's potential next batch of episodes. The trade notes that Legendary will hope to find a new home that can "tap into the popularity of series like to Euphoria and Sex Lives of College Girl." Despite premiering at the end of July to strong ratings from critics, it debuted with a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, the series was overshadowed in the ratings department.
Why Marvel's New Fantastic Four Cast Wasn't Announced At D23
Following the massive San Diego Comic-Con panel that Marvel had, many were hoping the beloved company would reveal the cast for Fantastic Four at D23 Expo. D23 is, in some ways, Comic-Con 2.0. It's a Disney-centric event that allows the entertainment giant to dump news, trailers, and other goodies about its upcoming projects on to the public and basically dominate the internet for an entire day. Many had high hopes for this event as Marvel dropped nonstop bombshells at San Diego Comic-Con and it was heavily rumored that D23 would sustain that momentum, but it wasn't quite as big. That's not to say D23 wasn't filled with great announcements and trailers, but it wasn't mindblowing.
Indiana Jones 5: Harrison Ford Gets Emotional Introducing Trailer at D23 Expo
The hype for the upcoming Indiana Jones 5 has been high for some time, especially after a tease was released at Star Wars Celebration and the first music debuted in an unlikely location. Straight from Disney's D23 Expo and the Studio Showcase panel comes the first official footage from the film. The new teaser trailer played exclusively for fans in attendance at the D23 showcase. Star Harrison Ford got emotional introducing the footage. "I'm very proud to say this one is fantastic," Ford said, getting choked up. "We have a very human story to tell."
Netflix Reportedly Abandoning Binge Model for Weekly Releases
Netflix is reportedly beginning to buckle on the one element that first distinguished its business: the binge-watching model. A new industry analyst report claims that Netflix CEO Reed Hastings is finally starting to pivot from his longstanding refusal to abandon binge-watch release models for Netflix Original content. While nothing concrete is suggested in the way of a new release model, Puck News notes that Hastings "has seemed unwilling to pivot off the binge model because he hasn't needed or wanted to. Now, it appears, he does."
The Santa Clauses Confirms Another Key Character is Returning
It wouldn't be a Disney+ series without a star-studded ensemble, and The Santa Clauses is living up to the hype. In addition to Tim Allen and Elizabeth Mitchel returning as Mr. and Mrs. Claus, it was previously revealed David Krumholtz's Bernard the Elf would also appear in the series. Now, show executives have confirmed another major star is returning.
The Peripheral Starring Chloë Grace Moretz Gets Teaser From Prime Video
Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy's Westworld Season 4 might have just concluded, but the producers have another thrilling sci-fi series in store for audiences, with Prime Video unveiling the first teaser trailer for the upcoming series The Peripheral. Much like how Westworld brings to life a beloved story from author Michael Crichton, The Peripheral similarly teams the producers up with an iconic storyteller in the genre space, as it comes from author William Gibson, who many consider to be the founding father of the cyberpunk movement. Check out the first teaser trailer for The Peripheral below before the first episode of the series premieres on Prime Video on October 21st.
Nintendo Switch Sale Drops Top-Rated RPG to Lowest Price Ever
Nintendo currently has a number of different games discounted over on its eShop marketplace, and if you're looking for something new to play, you can't go wrong with what's been reviewed as one of the best RPGs to ever grace the platform. That game is Undertale, the game that's come to one platform after the next over the years and currently ranks as one of the top Switch games. This particular sale just so happens to have dropped the game's price to the lowest it's ever been within the Nintendo eShop, too.
The Disney+ D23 Expo 2022 Subscription Deal Is Available Now
The second annual Disney+ Day event took place on September 8th, and the D23 Expo 2022 event has kicked off with a ton of new reveals for fans of Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and more. Indeed, the next few days are going to be exciting for Disney fans, and that includes a Disney+ subscription deal. Until September 19th, "new and eligible returning subscribers" will be able to get one month of Disney+ right here for only $1.99.
Here's Where to Get Funko D23 Expo 2022 Pop Figure Exclusives
Disney's D23 Expo for 2022 will be jam packed with reveals for Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, Disney Parks, and more. Naturally, Funko Pop figure exclusives will be part of the festivities, and everything you need to know about getting your hands on them can be found right here. The D23...
AEW Fans Notice Significant Change About Upcoming AEW Rampage Episodes
AEW Rampage has been All Elite Wrestling's second weekly cable program since its premiere back in Aug. 2021. And while initial episodes like Christian Cage beating Kenny Omega for the Impact World Championship and CM Punk's debut for the company in Chicago were massive, the show has lost quite a bit of steam since the start of the year. AEW President Tony Khan addressed that during the media call leading up to the All Out pay-per-view, saying that a big reason for the show's struggles had to do with AEW's roster being hit by the injury bug.
The Warriors: Come Out To Play Review - A Fun and Fast-Paced Brawl Through the City
The Warriors has become a cult favorite amongst film fans and aficionados, and now the 1979 movie has been brought to the world of tabletop courtesy of Funko Games in The Warriors: Come Out To Play. Players will take control of The Warriors as they attempt to make their way across town to their home turf, but things are going to get dicey along the way, and you'll need to choose your battles, add to your arsenal of cards and weapons, and work together as a true crew to make it there. You can feel the enthusiasm for the film in the presentation, and players have more control over the pace of the game, making for a more customized experience despite the linearity of the adventure. The Warriors keeps the fights coming without overstaying its welcome, and fans of the cult classic will enjoy their time back in the world.
My Hero Academia Theory Suggests Why Shigaraki Is Actually Quirkless
My Hero Academia has bred a number of fan-theories in its day, and it seems more crop up by the day. Of course, the fandom can hardly be blamed given how many of those theories have come true. From Dabi to Aizawa, a number of heroes have seen theories about them come true, and the same goes for its baddies. And now, fans are keeping a close eye on one Shigaraki theory that suggests the villain is actually quirkless.
