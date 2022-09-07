Read full article on original website
Ana de Armas cries as 'Blonde' receives 14-minute standing ovation in Venice
Ana de Armas grew emotional at the premiere of her Marilyn Monroe biopic, "Blonde," at the Venice Film Festival.
'Monarch' tries to do 'Empire' with a country twang but never takes flight
If ever a show had its "elevator pitch" written on its sleeve, it's Fox's "Monarch," which was pretty transparently sold as "'Empire,' but with country music!" That backdrop opens up obvious possibilities -- starting with a list of country cameos -- but it can't make this family drama take flight, or feel any fresher than another iteration of a "She done me wrong" song.
25 Very Clever Easter Eggs And Little Movie Details That You Probably Never Noticed
Big applause for all the screenwriters, production designers, costume designers, set decorators, and behind-the-scenes folks that add these hidden details to movies.
Emmys preview: Why 'Ted Lasso' will defend its crown, and 'The Crown' won't
"Succession," the 2020 Emmy winner for best drama series, will be a top contender at this year's ceremony on Sept. 12. But if you're wondering whether the HBO drama can beat last year's champion, Netflix's "The Crown," that matchup of TV's royal houses will have to wait.
Lea Michele Cancels ‘Funny Girl’ Performances, Confirms Covid-19 – Update
UPDATE: Lea Michele confirmed today that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be out for a longer period than initially stated. The former Glee star posted the news via her Instagram Story, citing “production protocols” that will see her sidelined from Broadway’s Funny Girl. “Unfortunately, I have officially tested positive for COVID. In following production protocols, I cannot return to the theater for 10 days,” wrote Michele. “Thankfully staying home today and catching this early protected so many members of our company from being exposed. Funny Girl has been and still is tackling a tremendous wave of COVID with close to a...
The NFL's most iconic theme music has roots in everything from Batman to 'Star Wars'
NFL broadcast themes are memorable for the drama and deeply etched in football fans' minds. Learn more about the big names and the ideas behind the music associated with "Sunday Night Football," "Monday Night Football" and more.
Harrison Ford makes emotional return to 'Indiana Jones' franchise
Indiana Jones, the world's most famous archeologist, is back for his next adventure.
The real-life drama behind filming locations for 'Stranger Things,' 'Ted Lasso,' 'Only Murders in the Building' and other Emmy favorites
What do a pub in London, a 113-year-old apartment building in New York City, a former mental hospital in Atlanta, a luxury resort in Hawaii, a sprawling office complex in New Jersey and a mausoleum in one of the South's largest cemeteries have in common? On this year's top Emmy-nominated shows, they play roles as important as any character.
This show leads the pack with 25 Emmy nominations
CNN’s Stephanie Elam breaks down the shows to watch for ahead of the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards show.
Opinion: We really do want to worry, darling -- just not about what you think
Holly Thomas writes that the never-ending drama over "Don't Worry Darling" was less about the film or its stars (or their saliva) and more about the rest of us and our desire for some good old-fashioned celebrity gossip.
