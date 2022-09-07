ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Monarch' tries to do 'Empire' with a country twang but never takes flight

If ever a show had its "elevator pitch" written on its sleeve, it's Fox's "Monarch," which was pretty transparently sold as "'Empire,' but with country music!" That backdrop opens up obvious possibilities -- starting with a list of country cameos -- but it can't make this family drama take flight, or feel any fresher than another iteration of a "She done me wrong" song.
Lea Michele Cancels ‘Funny Girl’ Performances, Confirms Covid-19 – Update

UPDATE: Lea Michele confirmed today that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be out for a longer period than initially stated. The former Glee star posted the news via her Instagram Story, citing “production protocols” that will see her sidelined from Broadway’s Funny Girl. “Unfortunately, I have officially tested positive for COVID. In following production protocols, I cannot return to the theater for 10 days,” wrote Michele. “Thankfully staying home today and catching this early protected so many members of our company from being exposed. Funny Girl has been and still is tackling a tremendous wave of COVID  with close to a...
The real-life drama behind filming locations for 'Stranger Things,' 'Ted Lasso,' 'Only Murders in the Building' and other Emmy favorites

What do a pub in London, a 113-year-old apartment building in New York City, a former mental hospital in Atlanta, a luxury resort in Hawaii, a sprawling office complex in New Jersey and a mausoleum in one of the South's largest cemeteries have in common? On this year's top Emmy-nominated shows, they play roles as important as any character.
