ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swanville, MN

Two injured in Friday crash; driver charged with DWI

By By Zach Hacker
Morrison County Record
Morrison County Record
 4 days ago

Two men were injured, Friday, when an alleged drunk driver crashed into two parked vehicles, in Swanville.

Duane Hoffman, 52, Bloomington, and Anthony Notermann, 52, Swanville, were treated for injuries as a result of the wreck. Hoffman was later taken into custody and charged with two gross misdemeanors — including DWI — and a misdemeanor.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, at about 9:25 p.m. Friday, it received a report of a three-vehicle accident on Balcony Road in Swanville.

Upon arrival, the Sheriff’s Office learned that Hoffman was northbound on Balcony Road when he struck two parked vehicles. Hoffman sustained minor injuries in the crash and was transported to CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls. Notermann, a passenger in Hoffman’s vehicle, was also transported to CHI St. Gabriel’s via Mayo Clinic Ambulance with undisclosed injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Swanville Fire Department, Swanville First Response Team and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

Tuesday, Hoffman was charged in Morrison County District Court with one gross misdemeanor count of criminal vehicular operation, one gross misdemeanor count of third-degree DWI and a misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle without proof of insurance.

According to the criminal complaint, when a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene, he observed a vehicle in the ditch with “heavy front end damage.” Notermann was still inside the vehicle and was getting medical treatment from members of the Swanville First Response Team.

The report states that a witness told law enforcement they observed Hoffman’s vehicle traveling at “a high rate of speed” for the area due to heavy traffic from the high school football game.

When the deputy spoke with Hoffman about what had happened, he detected an odor of alcohol coming from his person, according to the report. He also noted that Hoffman had “bloodshot, watery eyes; slurred speech; and poor balance.” He allegedly admitted that he had about six beers to drink that evening.

The report states that Hoffman agreed to take a field sobriety test, but he performed poorly on the horizontal gaze test. He declined further testing, including a portable breath test. He also refused to give a breath test at the Morrison County Jail, according to the complaint.

If convicted, Hoffman faces a maximum penalty of one year imprisonment and/or a $3,000 fine for both individual gross misdemeanor. Driving without proof of insurance is punishable by up to 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

Comments / 0

Related
lptv.org

Brainerd Man Suffers Head Injury After Motorcycle Crash

A Brainerd man was sent to the hospital after suffered a head injury in a motorcycle crash. According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, on September 8th, Matthew Bordwell of Brainerd was driving his motorcycle eastbound on State Highway 210 without a helmet. Bordwell lost control of the motorcycle, slid on the pavement, and crashed near the intersection of Highway 210 and Ash Avenue in Oak Lake Township. Bordwell sustained a head injury after being thrown from the vehicle.
BRAINERD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man dead after car crashes and catches fire in Cedar Lake Township

SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. -- A 70-year-old man is dead after a crash and a car fire just south of the metro area.The crash took place shortly after midnight on Saturday, on 240th Street East just west of Cedar Lake Drive in Cedar Lake Township.When deputies with the Scott County Sheriff's Office arrived, they found a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames. The sheriff's office says the driver failed to turn and left the road; he ran into a line of trees, which caused the vehicle to light on fire.The passenger of the vehicle, a 67-year-old woman, had been able to get out and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.The driver, Dennis Wayne Ensfield of New Prague, was declared dead on the scene.The sheriff's office says alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. The crash is under investigation.
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
Y-105FM

Southern Minnesota Man Killed in Fiery Crash Overnight

New Prague, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Scott County Sheriff's Office is indicating that alcohol may have contributed to a deadly and fiery single-vehicle crash early today. Deputies responded to a report of a crash around 12:50 AM along a rural road east of Cedar Lake near New Prague. A news release says they found a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames and the woman near the vehicle.
NEW PRAGUE, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Four-vehicle crash reported in Todd County

(Todd County, MN)--Authorities say that one person has been injured in a four-vehicle crash in Todd County. The crash took place Thursday afternoon on Hwy 71 in Stowe Prairie Township near Hewitt. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Caravan, a Ford Van, and a Freightliner were parked northbound on...
TODD COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bloomington, MN
Crime & Safety
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
County
Morrison County, MN
Morrison County, MN
Accidents
City
Bloomington, MN
Bloomington, MN
Accidents
Bloomington, MN
Cars
Morrison County, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Swanville, MN
knsiradio.com

Suspect in Wednesday Morning High Speed Chase Now Charged

(KNSI) — The suspect accused of trying to break into a business and leading police on a high-speed chase has officially been charged. According to court documents, the Waite Park Police Department was called to an amateur radio station on the 400 block of 4th Street North at 12:14 a.m. on September 7th for a suspicious vehicle and a possible burglary. Police say they saw a vehicle driving away from the building and attempted to stop the driver, identified as Patrick John Pribyl, but he drove off, reaching speeds of over 100 miles an hour.
WAITE PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man dies in multi-vehicle crash in Isanti County

SPRINGVALE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Police are investigating whether alcohol was a factor in a fatal, multi-vehicle crash in Isanti County.The crash happened at about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday near Palm Street Northwest and 326th Avenue Northwest in Springvale Township. Multiple 911 callers said that there were people trapped in their vehicles following the crash.Investigators believe a pickup truck swerved into the opposing traffic lane, sideswiping a Dodge Stratus -- which then spun out into a ditch -- and striking a Hyundai.The driver of the Hyundai, a 47-year-old Ham Lake man, was pronounced dead on the scene. The status of the driver of the Dodge was not available.The pickup driver, a 39-year-old Cambridge man, suffered serious injuries. Investigators say that he showed signs of alcohol consumption and an alcohol container was among the evidence collected on the scene.The driver was taken to the Cambridge Medical Center, where, after a search warrant was obtained, a blood draw was performed. He's since been moved to North Memorial Medical Center.The Minnesota State Patrol has begun a reconstruction of the crash.
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Man wounded in road rage shooting in Stearns County

(Melrose MN-) A Michigan man is in the Stearns County Jail after a road rage incident that led to gunfire Tuesday night. The sheriff's department says at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday they received a 911 call from a driver on westbound Interstate 94 reporting another driver had just fired a gun at his vehicle and struck it. It happened between St. Joseph and Avon. Deputies from the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office along with officers from the Avon Police Department, Albany Police Department, St. Joseph Police Department, and Minnesota State Patrol immediately responded to the area. The caller said the shooter continued westbound on the interstate, and the caller said he was going to continue to his residence a short distance away. Deputies eventually located the caller and found he had a gunshot wound to the tip of his nose. Deputies and Officers continued to look for the driver and vehicle that had reportedly fired the shot. The vehicle, a 2010 Black Ford Escape, was located near the westbound Melrose exit where the driver, 23-year-old Shannon Woods from Inkster, Michigan, was stopped and detained. Investigator determined a driving dispute took place between Woods, in the Ford Escape, and the caller, in a 2012 Volkswagen GTI, while westbound on Interstate 94. At one point Woods allegedly fired a handgun, striking the other male in the Volkswagen. Investigators took Woods into custody and booked him into the Stearns County Jail on Second Degree Assault charges.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Woman hospitalized after crashing into BioLife Mankato building

A woman was hospitalized after driving through the Biolife Plasma Services building in eastern Mankato. Heidi Larsen, 42, was transported to a hospital following the crash, which occurred at 8:56 p.m Thursday, according to Mankato Public Safety. Police don’t yet have an estimate of the damages done to the building...
MANKATO, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Traffic Accident#The Sheriff S Office#Mayo Clinic Ambulance
KROC News

Northfield Woman Killed in Crash With FedEx Truck

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities have identified the victim of the deadly traffic that occurred Tuesday afternoon near Northfield. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says 82-year-old Carol James of Northfield was driving a car that crossed over the center line on a rural road and collided head-on with a tandem trailer FedEx semi-truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
NORTHFIELD, MN
KROC News

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Minnesota Freeway

Edina, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash on a Twin Cities freeway claimed the life of a motorcyclist from Lakeville Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says 51-year-old Tammee Ponder was traveling west on Hwy. 62 at France Ave. in Edina when her motorcycle drifted from the left lane to the left shoulder around 6:40 a.m. The crash report says the bike then struck a guardrail, causing Ponder to be thrown from her motorcycle and land left of the roadway.
EDINA, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Alcohol Use Suspected In Crash That Killed Minnesota Man

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday night in east-central Minnesota. The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says alcohol may have contributed to the deadly incident shortly after 9 PM in a suburban area just west of the Cambridge Airport. A news release says a preliminary investigation indicates a northbound pickup swerved into the southbound lanes of a roadway and sideswiped a car that ended up spinning out and crashing into the ditch. The pickup then continued in the southbound lane and collided head-on with a second car.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KARE 11

Man charged with fatally shooting ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend

HINCKLEY, Minn. — A central Minnesota man is charged with second-degree murder and a handful of other offenses after a dispute involving his former girlfriend and her current partner. Prosecutors in Pine County detail the charges in a criminal complaint filed against 36-year-old John Thomas Quitter, who reportedly shot...
HINCKLEY, MN
boreal.org

Kayaker Thieves Booked On Felony Charges

Photo: (Mugshots of Veches, Ciera Brenay​ and Longfield, Justin Anthony via Wright County Sheriff's Office), KSTP. Two suspects have been booked in connection to the robbery of a kayaker traveling the full length of the Mississippi River. Manny Forge was paddling the Mississippi from Lake Itasca down to the...
CLEARWATER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Man Shoots Himself and the Exiting Bullet Hits Nearby Woman

This is such a sad and tragic story for all those involved in the town of Wyoming, MN after a man shoots himself and the exciting stray bullet hits a nearby woman. The incident happened on September 1st around 6 PM when officers from the Wyoming Police Department were called to check out a report of a person with a gunshot wound, when they arrived they found two people had been shot, one a male with a life-threatening gunshot wound, the other a female with a less serious wound.
WYOMING, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

Vehicle crashes into BL home, cuts gas line

On Monday evening at about 8:17, Big Lake police officers were called to respond to a vehicle crash at 4644 Pond View Circle. The vehicle in question had crashed through the residence after the driver lost control of the vehicle while attempting a “burnout.”. Upon arrival, it was discovered...
BIG LAKE, MN
fox9.com

Man who drove Hinckley shooting victim to hospital arrested for murder

HINCKLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Chisago City man who showed up at the hospital Tuesday morning with a gunshot victim has been arrested for murder in the now deadly shooting in Hinckley, Minnesota. The Pine County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday they had arrested the 36-year-old Chisago City man for...
HINCKLEY, MN
Morrison County Record

Morrison County Record

Morrison County, MN
377
Followers
375
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

Morrison County Record is the official publication for all school districts, city governments and county government in Morrison County. Published Sundays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1968. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.mcrecord.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/morrison_county_record/

Comments / 0

Community Policy