Two injured in Friday crash; driver charged with DWI

Two men were injured, Friday, when an alleged drunk driver crashed into two parked vehicles, in Swanville.

Duane Hoffman, 52, Bloomington, and Anthony Notermann, 52, Swanville, were treated for injuries as a result of the wreck. Hoffman was later taken into custody and charged with two gross misdemeanors — including DWI — and a misdemeanor.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, at about 9:25 p.m. Friday, it received a report of a three-vehicle accident on Balcony Road in Swanville.

Upon arrival, the Sheriff’s Office learned that Hoffman was northbound on Balcony Road when he struck two parked vehicles. Hoffman sustained minor injuries in the crash and was transported to CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls. Notermann, a passenger in Hoffman’s vehicle, was also transported to CHI St. Gabriel’s via Mayo Clinic Ambulance with undisclosed injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Swanville Fire Department, Swanville First Response Team and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

Tuesday, Hoffman was charged in Morrison County District Court with one gross misdemeanor count of criminal vehicular operation, one gross misdemeanor count of third-degree DWI and a misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle without proof of insurance.

According to the criminal complaint, when a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene, he observed a vehicle in the ditch with “heavy front end damage.” Notermann was still inside the vehicle and was getting medical treatment from members of the Swanville First Response Team.

The report states that a witness told law enforcement they observed Hoffman’s vehicle traveling at “a high rate of speed” for the area due to heavy traffic from the high school football game.

When the deputy spoke with Hoffman about what had happened, he detected an odor of alcohol coming from his person, according to the report. He also noted that Hoffman had “bloodshot, watery eyes; slurred speech; and poor balance.” He allegedly admitted that he had about six beers to drink that evening.

The report states that Hoffman agreed to take a field sobriety test, but he performed poorly on the horizontal gaze test. He declined further testing, including a portable breath test. He also refused to give a breath test at the Morrison County Jail, according to the complaint.

If convicted, Hoffman faces a maximum penalty of one year imprisonment and/or a $3,000 fine for both individual gross misdemeanor. Driving without proof of insurance is punishable by up to 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.